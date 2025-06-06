World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back 13/8 Declan and 23/10 Dutch on Saturday
Paul Higham previews all six of Saturday's World Cup qualifiers in Europe, with Declan Rice and the Dutch backed to shine and goals expected in Vienna...
-
Back Declan Rice to supply a goal in Andorra at 13/82.63
-
Read our Andorra v England match preview & tips
-
Back goals in a Dutch win in Finland
World Cup Qualifying fixtures - Saturday June 7
Bosnia & Herzegovina v San Marino
14:00 kick-off
A perfect start for Bosnia should get even better as they've won their opening two games in Group H and now face back-to-back games against San Marino - who have lost their last 55 World Cup qualifiers and have an overall record of D2 L76 with an average of 4.65 goals per game conceded.
Bosnia are 1/1001.01 so we're up agaonst it finding any sort of value, but what about record scorer Edin Dzeko to score 2+ goals at 7/52.40. He's managed it 10 times for his country before and usually proves to be too good for lesser opposition.
Andorra v England
17:00 kick-off
Obviously this should be a cruise for Thomas Tuchel's 1/401.03 shots England, with the Three Lions winning all six games against Andorra by a combined 25-0 including 5-0 and 4-0 wins in the last World Cup qualifying campaign.
We're forced into player props with England so short - I like Dan Burn at 7/52.40 and/or Ezri Konsa at 15/82.88 for a shot on target if they start as they'll be difficult for Andorra to handle at set pieces. Burn has three shots against Albania and Konsa two on target against Latvia.
But I'll go with a Declan Rice assist at 13/82.63 - as he's managed one in England's first two qualifiers and has generally been more attacking for club and country all season. And for that matter he's a solid shout for a shot on target too at 5/61.84.
Malta v Lithuania
17:00 kick-off
These two are playing to aavoid the wooden spoon in Group G but they've shown some signs of life, with Lithuania coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Finland, while Malta had nine shots on target and only lost 1-0 and 2-0 to Finland and Poland respectively.
Lithuania had previously lost eight away games on the spin while Malta haven't scored in three games - so this one smells like a draw to me.
Finland v Netherlands
19:45 kick-off
Those two points Finland chucked away against Lithuania look even worse now they have to face the Netherlands as they enter World Cup qualifying - with the hosts having lost their last three matches on their own patch.
The Dutch failed to win any of their four Nations League away games though and overall have won just one in seven, but they're 1/41.25 to get a welcome win having won nine out of 10 (D1) against Finland - scoring at least twice in eight of those head-to-heads.
Finland's home games have seen both teams score in three of four, while there's been plenty of goals in the Netherland's last few games, so although the Oranje should take this they're not likely to keep a clean sheet.
Austria v Romania
19:45 kick-off
Austria have missed the last six World Cups despite being regulars at recent Euros, and Ralf Rangnick's side have been in good form despite losing their Nations League play-off against Serbia - where they failed to score for the first time in 28 games.
It was also a first loss in six so they're warm oder favourites at 3/101.30 to get off to a winning start in Vienna.
Romania are a handy outfit themselves after a perfect Nations League campaign saw them promoted - and with 3+ goals in six of their last eight then I'm delighted to get odds against for both teams to score, which we'll back at 6/52.20.
Albania v Serbia
19:45 kick-off
Still a tense fixture between these Balkan neighbours who share an uneasy relationship, Serbia start their bid for a third straight World Cup after beating Austria to Nations League promotion, so will be full of confindence of at least finishing second behind England in this group.
Sylvinho's Albania only lost 2-0 to England at Wembley so will be tough to beat, but Serbia qualified without losing a game for the last World Cup so they know exactly what they're doing and I fancy them to start with a win here at 23/202.15.
To add a bit more juice though we'll add in an anytime goal for Dusan Vlahovic - who bagged in the second leg against Austria.
Now read all the rest of our World Cup qualifying match previews & tips
Recommended bets
Back Declan Rice anytime assist @ 13/82.63
Back the draw in Malta v Lithuania @ 15/82.88
Back Netherlands & both teams to score @ 27/103.70
Back both teams to score in Austria v Romania @ 6/52.20
Back Serbia to win & Vlahovic to score @ 5/23.50
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Andorra v England Tips: Back 7/4 Bet Builder in routine win for visitors
-
Football Betting Tips
World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back Schick & Sorloth to strike in 5/2 and 9/5 shots on Friday
-
Football Betting Tips
Scotland v Iceland Tips: Fresh start for both but old habits persist
-
Football Betting Tips
FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Wales v Liechtenstein: Spurs star can lead the way