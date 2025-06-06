World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back 13/8 Declan and 23/10 Dutch on Saturday

World Cup Qualifying fixtures - Saturday June 7

14:00 kick-off

A perfect start for Bosnia should get even better as they've won their opening two games in Group H and now face back-to-back games against San Marino - who have lost their last 55 World Cup qualifiers and have an overall record of D2 L76 with an average of 4.65 goals per game conceded.

Bosnia are 1/1001.01 so we're up agaonst it finding any sort of value, but what about record scorer Edin Dzeko to score 2+ goals at 7/52.40. He's managed it 10 times for his country before and usually proves to be too good for lesser opposition.

17:00 kick-off

Obviously this should be a cruise for Thomas Tuchel's 1/401.03 shots England, with the Three Lions winning all six games against Andorra by a combined 25-0 including 5-0 and 4-0 wins in the last World Cup qualifying campaign.

We're forced into player props with England so short - I like Dan Burn at 7/52.40 and/or Ezri Konsa at 15/82.88 for a shot on target if they start as they'll be difficult for Andorra to handle at set pieces. Burn has three shots against Albania and Konsa two on target against Latvia.

But I'll go with a Declan Rice assist at 13/82.63 - as he's managed one in England's first two qualifiers and has generally been more attacking for club and country all season. And for that matter he's a solid shout for a shot on target too at 5/61.84.

17:00 kick-off

These two are playing to aavoid the wooden spoon in Group G but they've shown some signs of life, with Lithuania coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Finland, while Malta had nine shots on target and only lost 1-0 and 2-0 to Finland and Poland respectively.

Lithuania had previously lost eight away games on the spin while Malta haven't scored in three games - so this one smells like a draw to me.

19:45 kick-off

Those two points Finland chucked away against Lithuania look even worse now they have to face the Netherlands as they enter World Cup qualifying - with the hosts having lost their last three matches on their own patch.

The Dutch failed to win any of their four Nations League away games though and overall have won just one in seven, but they're 1/41.25 to get a welcome win having won nine out of 10 (D1) against Finland - scoring at least twice in eight of those head-to-heads.

Finland's home games have seen both teams score in three of four, while there's been plenty of goals in the Netherland's last few games, so although the Oranje should take this they're not likely to keep a clean sheet.

19:45 kick-off

Austria have missed the last six World Cups despite being regulars at recent Euros, and Ralf Rangnick's side have been in good form despite losing their Nations League play-off against Serbia - where they failed to score for the first time in 28 games.

It was also a first loss in six so they're warm oder favourites at 3/101.30 to get off to a winning start in Vienna.

Romania are a handy outfit themselves after a perfect Nations League campaign saw them promoted - and with 3+ goals in six of their last eight then I'm delighted to get odds against for both teams to score, which we'll back at 6/52.20.

19:45 kick-off

Still a tense fixture between these Balkan neighbours who share an uneasy relationship, Serbia start their bid for a third straight World Cup after beating Austria to Nations League promotion, so will be full of confindence of at least finishing second behind England in this group.

Sylvinho's Albania only lost 2-0 to England at Wembley so will be tough to beat, but Serbia qualified without losing a game for the last World Cup so they know exactly what they're doing and I fancy them to start with a win here at 23/202.15.

To add a bit more juice though we'll add in an anytime goal for Dusan Vlahovic - who bagged in the second leg against Austria.