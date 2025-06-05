Andorra v England Tips: Toney to strike and more in Saturday's World Cup qualifier

Andorra have never scored against England

Kane can make it three from three under Tuchel

Toney backed to make scoring return in bet builder at 3/1 4.00

Tip 1 - Back England to win comfortably again

Andorra have lost each of their six meetings with England by an aggregate score of 0-25, only conceding more goals against Portugal (29) and Estonia (28). That means England score an average of over four goals per meeting with Saturday's opponent.

The last time they met was in Andorra, in 2021, and England won 5-0. A similar scoreline would be no surprise this time and, with the option to back England to win and Over 4.5 goals in the match at odds-against, we believe it is worth taking.

Recommended Bet Back England and Over 4.5 goals SBK 11/10

Tip 2 - Back Kane to strike as England win both halves

England have won each of their last five competitive matches in all competitions, last putting together a longer winning run between September 2017 and June 2018 (six in a row).

Meanwhile the Three Lions could win five competitive fixtures without conceding for only the third time ever, also doing so in September 2005 and October 2007. They were ahead at the break in both of their matches so far under Tuchel and can continue that run here.

Speaking of momentum, Harry Kane has been in good nick for Bayern Munich recently and for England. He scored in both of Thomas Tuchel's first two games (vAlbania and Latvia) and can keep that run going here.

Recommended Bet Back England -3, England win both halves and Kane to score SBK 5/4

Tip 3 - Back Rice and Toney scorer double

Since the end of the 2024 European Championship, no player has been directly involved in more England goals than Declan Rice, with his five goal involvements across his six appearances in that time (2 goals, 3 assists) more than he managed across his first 58 caps for the nation (4 - 3 goals, 1 assist). The Arsenal man scored key goals for the Gunners this season and could be one to back here.

Ivan Toney is returning to the England-fold after a season that saw him score 23 goals in the Saudi Pro League. The ex-Brentford man may be keen to reward Tuchel's faith in him so we will back Toney to get on the scoresheet.