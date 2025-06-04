Club World Cup

Club World Cup Top Scorer: 8/1 Harry Kane most backed for Golden Boot on Betfair

Club World Cup match ball
Will Harry have his eye on the ball at the Club World Cup? Betfair punters think so

Get the latest odds on the Club World Cup top scorer betting as Betfair reveal that Harry Kane is the player who has been backed most by punters...

Betfair punters are backing Harry Kane to follow up his Bundesliga-winning season with Bayern Munich by scoring his way to the Club World Cup Golden Boot.

Kane is 8/19.00 to be top scorer at the 32-club tournament which begins in the US on 14 June.  Kylian Mbappe 5/16.00 and Erling Haaland 13/27.50 are ahead of the England captain but he has been the subject of more bets, Betfair have revealed.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele 11/112.00, who has just helped his club win the Champions League for the first time, could also be a contender.

Kane more popular bet than Mbappe and Haaland

Kane won the first major silverware of his career this season with Bayern, scoring 26 goals in the German top flight and 11 in the Champions League

The 31-year-old appears to be in a good place, has confirmed he is staying at Bayern and will lead the line for them in the US. He is currently preparing to captain England in a World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Saturday. 

Bayern are 7/18.00 in the Club World Cup outright winner market which is lead by Real Madrid 7/24.50 followed by Haaland 9/25.50

Mbappe scored 31 goals for Real Madrid in La Liga this season, although it was not enough to win them the title, while Haaland scored 22 Premier League goals for City - a poor return by his extraordinary standards - in City's disappointing campaign.

Kane has an impressive record at tournaments with England, winning the Golden Boot at the World Cup in 2018 and scoring crucial goals on their march to the final of Euro 2020. He was less impressive for the Three Lions at last summer's Euros.

Still, he appears to thrive on matches played in quick succession amid the intensity of a tournament and that may be one reason why punters like his chances of outscoring his rivals in the US this month.

There is also the chance of Kane harvesting goals against weaker opponents - Bayern are heavy odds-on to win when they play their first match of the tournament against Auckland City on 15 June. 

