Football Accumulator Tips: Back the Netherlands in 4/1 Match Odds 90 acca on Saturday

Leg 1 - Back Netherlands to beat Finland

This marks the Netherlands' first game of the qualifying campaign as they missed the opening matchday due to their participation in the Nations League. They performed respectably in that tournament, losing just once in six group stage matches before narrowly falling to Spain over two legs.

Failing to advance from this group would be a catastrophe for the Netherlands, given it's one of the more favorable draws in qualifying. Group G consists of Poland, Finland, Malta, and Lithuania. While Poland may pose the biggest challenge, Ronald Koeman's side should have little trouble finishing top of the group, beginning here.

Finland have already played two qualifiers, opening with a 1-0 win over Malta before a 2-2 draw with Lithuania. That victory against Malta was crucial, as it's Finland's only win in their last 10 matches across all competitions. Their Nations League B campaign was dismal, losing all six games in a group featuring Ireland, England, and Greece. During that stretch, they conceded 13 goals while scoring just twice.

Leg 2 - Back Almeria to beat Real Oviedo

Almeria's impressive home form positions them as favorites heading into this playoff semi-final first leg against Real Oviedo. They finished the regular season with the third best home record in La Liga 2, losing just once in 21 matches, while matching Levante for the most home goals (42).

While Real Oviedo arrive unbeaten in their last 10 matches, they face an Almería side that has been dominant at home all season. The hosts have shown a knack for fast starts, scoring 15 first half goals in front of their own fans, which could prove crucial in setting the tone for this tie. Previous meetings between these sides this season saw both teams score, including a 3-2 Oviedo win and a 1-1 draw, but Almeria's superior firepower at home gives them the edge.

With a place in La Liga at stake, Almería's home strength could be the deciding factor in this first leg. Oviedo may have finished higher in the table, but their away record doesn't inspire confidence against a team of Almería's attacking quality. If Rubi's side can replicate their regular season home form, they should secure a positive result to carry into the second leg.

Leg 3 - Back Chicago to beat DC United

One of the most impressive parts of Chicago's season has been their dominance on the road. Only New England (16) and Philadelphia (16) have earned more away points in the Eastern Conference. With five wins from nine road matches, they've been a force away from home, with their games averaging a notable 4.66 goals per match (42 in total).

While DC United may find some hope in Chicago's all or nothing away form (no draws in nine away games), the Fire's attacking prowess should overwhelm their opponents. No Eastern Conference team has scored or conceded more goals on the road than Chicago, setting the stage for a high scoring affair where their firepower will likely decide the match.

DC United have been weak at home, winning just two of nine games and drawing four. Their biggest issue has been a lack of goals - just eight in those nine home matches. That inefficiency in attack plays right into Chicago's hands, the Fire's explosive road form makes them strong favorites to leave with all three points.

Recommended Bet Back Netherlands, Almeria and Chicago SBK 4/1

