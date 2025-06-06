Andorra v England Tips: Back 7/4 Bet Builder in routine win for visitors
England head to Spain for their latest World Cup qualifier on Saturday evening and can get the job done in expected fashion, says Dave Tindall...
-
England have won all four halves under Thomas Tuchel
-
Historical head-to-heads read England 25-0 Andorra
-
An England clean sheet forms part of a Bet Builder at 7/42.75
Andorra v England
Saturday 07 June, 17:00
Live on on ITV 1, UTV, STV & ITVX
Andorra the ultimate minnows
Checking the stats on Andorra throws up no surprises.
They're ranked 173rd in the world - wedged between St Vincent & the Grenadines and Grenada - and their only two wins in the last 25 World Cup qualifiers were against San Marino.
The next obvious question is how heavily do they usually lose by? Two games in 2025 show a 3-0 loss to Albania and a 1-0 defeat to Latvia.
Rewind further and the last time they met anyone half-decent, 20th-ranked Switzerland, they actually did okay, losing 3-0 away and 2-1 at home.
'Home' this time is in Spain as this World Cup qualifier takes place at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona. If that rings a recent bell, England's Women lost 2-1 to Spain there earlier this week.
Those who follow Spanish football will know it's the home ground of Espanyol. With a 40,000 capacity it allows far more England fans to attend as Andorra's national stadium holds just 3,300.
Gentle start to qualifying for England continues
Thomas Tuchel will surely find out more about his side when they host Senegal at Nottingham Forest's City Ground on Tuesday.
So far with the German at the helm, the Three Lions have scored routine home wins over Albania (2-0) and Latvia (3-0) so victory on Saturday will make it nine points out of nine.
For the record, the Sportsbook goes 1/401.03 England, 75/176.00 Andorra and 25/126.00 The Draw.
England do actually have some head-to-head form against Andorra and it gives us a fair idea of what to expect.
The two teams have met six times and the aggregate score over those games is England 25-0 Andorra.
The most recent were in qualifying for World Cup 2022, England winning 4-0 at home and 5-0 away. The other two away games saw England win 2-0 in 2008 and 3-0 in 2007.
Shutout can form part of Bet Builder
A starting point here is backing England to keep a clean sheet.
They've managed six in six against Andorra and also two in two under Tuchel. Andorra haven't found the net for four games so it will be a genuine shock if they score.
But how many can we expect England to rack up? Tuchel is still trying to find a flow and five goals across two home games with Albania and Latvia was a modest return.
Backing Andorra +4 on the Alternative Handicap at 4/61.67 could be a way in given that the Tricolours rarely get really thumped.
But England could easily rack up four or five so I'm going to get to a 7/42.75 shot on the Bet Builder via some fairly basic asks.
First, England have won both halves of their games against Albania and Latvia so a repeat of that at 4/91.44 gets us going.
Head-to-head history and recent form suggests an England clean sheet is very likely so Both teams to Score 'No' also gets the nod.
And, finally, with this game taking place at a La Liga ground rather than on a less reliable local pitch, England should be able to control and dominate and be secure in their passing in and around the area.
That can translate into chances and keeping the Andorra goalkeeper busy.
Iker Alvarez, who plays in the Spanish second division for Villarreal B, made four saves in the 3-0 loss to Albania in March.
For just one more stop it's 1/21.50 so we'll add that in too.
The three elements work out as a 7/42.75 shot.
Goalscorer prices prohibitive
When Anthony Gordon is odds-on to find the onion bag, we know that the Goalscorer Markets are giving nothing away.
For the record, Gordon has scored only once in 10 England appearances.
Harry Kane is just 3/101.30 to score his 72nd England goal and I'd play that ahead of anything else. Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins are both 2/51.40. Toney has scored 30 times in 44 games since moving to Saudi by the way.
It's hard to see much here without knowing the starting line-up but if Declan Rice features in a line-up that gives him licence to play high up the pitch he could be an anytime scorer option at 9/43.25.
Recommended bets
Staked: 85.5pts
Returned: 71.67pts
P/L: -13.83pts
Previous:
2023/2024 P/L: -£20.79
2022/2023 P/L: +£16.79
2021/2022 P/L: +£8.69
2020/2021 P/L: +£3.06
