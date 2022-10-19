</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a World Cup Guide: Everything you need to know about Qatar 2022 <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/andy-schooler/">Andy Schooler</a>
<time datetime="2022-10-19">19 October 2022</time>
5:00 min read "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/France 2018.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The FIFA World Cup is now looming large - check out our in-depth guide to the tournament for all you need to know about Qatar 2022! Group draw for Qatar 2022 Full fixture list, including kick-off times &amp; TV schedule Latest World Cup betting odds at Betfair England's fixtures and path to the final World Cup 2022 schedule So, when is the 2022 World Cup? Well, you probably don't need reminding that it is taking place much later than usual - from 20 November to 18 December to be precise. FIFA's controversial decision to award the tournament to the Gulf state in 2010 was soon followed by obvious criticism that it would be too hot to stage the event there in its usual June/July slot when temperatures can top 40C. The date switch was duly confirmed in 2015. World Cup draw 2022 Let's look at the groups for the World Cup, the draw having been made back on April 1. The 32 teams were drawn into eight groups of four. This will actually be the last World Cup to feature 32 teams with the tournament expanding to 48 for the next edition in the USA, Mexico and Canada in 2026. It's fair to say that both England and Wales will be fairly happy with their World Cup group, the pair having been drawn alongside USA and Iran. Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, NetherlandsGroup B: England, Iran, USA, WalesGroup C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, PolandGroup D: France, Australia, Denmark, TunisiaGroup E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, JapanGroup F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, CroatiaGroup G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, CameroonGroup H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea The top two in each group which will progress to the knockout stage - the draw bracket is shown below. If teams finish level on points, goal difference will be the first factor used to determine position, followed by goals scored. The draw for the knockout stage looks like this: Who will England play if they win their group? Fans always want to know about the potential path to glory so let's take a look at England's route to final. If they top their group - and they are [1.3] heavy favourites to do so on the Betfair Sportsbook - they would meet the Group A runners-up in the last 16. That's one of Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands. The odds suggest it would be African champions Senegal. Were the seedings to play out, Gareth Southgate's men would then meet reigning champions France in the quarter-finals before facing either Belgium or Portugal in their semi-final. If the top seeds all win their groups, England would not be able to meet Brazil, Argentina or Spain until the final. Who will England play if they finish runners-up in their group? Given England have failed to win their group at five of the last six World Cups, this is a pertinent question. If England finish second in Group B, they would play the Group A winners in the last 16 - the markets expect that to be the Netherlands. The winner of the that contest is currently expected to face Argentina in the quarter-finals with Brazil or Spain then lying in wait in the last four. England's fixtures for World Cup England's next game will be their World Cup opener on 21 November - the second day of the tournament - against Iran (kick-off 13:00 GMT). Four days later they will meet USA before their all-British battle with Wales takes place on 29 November. Both of those games will kick off at 19:00 GMT. Group stage fixtures: England v Iran - Monday 21 November, 13:00England v USA - Friday 25 November, 19:00England v Wales - Tuesday 29 November, 19:00 Knockout stage fixtures (if England win group): Last 16 - Sunday 4 December, 19:00Quarter-final - Saturday 10 December, 19:00Semi-final - Wednesday 14 December, 19:00 Knockout stage fixtures (if England are runners-up in group): Last 16 - Saturday 3 December, 15:00Quarter-final - Friday 9 December, 19:00Semi-final - Tuesday 13, December, 19:00 Wales' fixtures for World Cup Group stage fixtures: Wales v USA - Monday 21 November, 19:00Wales v Iran - Friday 25 November, 10:00Wales v England - Tuesday 29 November, 19:00 Knockout stage fixtures (if Wales win group): Last 16 - Sunday 4 December, 19:00Quarter-final - Saturday 10 December, 19:00Semi-final - Wednesday 14 December, 19:00 Knockout stage fixtures (if Wales are runners-up in group): Last 16 - Saturday 3 December, 15:00Quarter-final - Friday 9 December, 19:00Semi-final - Tuesday 13, December, 19:00 What are the latest World Cup odds? Having touched upon the World Cup betting markets, it's worth looking at them in greater detail. In the outright betting, Brazil, who last lifted the trophy in 2002, are currently favourites at 4/1 with the Betfair Sportsbook. Holders France come next at 11/2 with England joint third favourites at 13/2, alongside South American champions Argentina. Spain (15/2) and Germany (9/1) are the other sides not available at a double-figure price. They are closely followed by Belgium (11/1), Portugal (12/1) and Netherlands (12/1). It's 30/1 bar the front nine with Wales 150/1 outsiders. The group betting shows each pool has an odds-on favourite - and there's good news for England fans. The Three Lions are considered the team most likely to win their group - they are just 3/10 to top Group B and 1/20 to qualify for the last 16. Only France are more likely to reach that stage with Les Bleus 1/25 in the 'to qualify' betting. Those Betfair markets suggest this will be how the knockout stage bracket is formed: All odds correct as of 18 October. World Cup Golden Boot 2022 betting England captain Harry Kane is the current favourite to win the Golden Boot - just as he did in 2018. Kane heads the Betfair Sportsbook's market at 7/1, just ahead of France's Kylian Mbappe at 8/1. Mbappe's team-mate Karim Benzema and Brazilian star Neymar follow at 12/1, while arguably the two best players of the last 20 years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, sit together on 14/1. A look at how Kane won the 2018 Golden Boot is a nod to why he's regarded as the favourite again. In Russia four years ago, Kane netted five goals across group-stage games with Tunisia and Panama and the bookies feel the Three Lions have another kind draw this time around, with scheduled meetings with Iran, USA and Wales. Kane is also odds-on to be England's top scorer at the tournament at 4/6. All odds correct as of 18 October. When is the World Cup final? The 2022 World Cup final will take place on Sunday 18 December and will kick-off at 15:00 GMT. Who won the last World Cup in 2018? France lifted their second World Cup trophy in Russia thanks to a 4-2 victory over first-time finalists Croatia. Twenty years on from their first in 1998, Les Blues raced to a 4-1 lead early in the second half before Mario Mandzukic, having already scored the first ever own goal in a World Cup final, pulled one back which turned out to be a mere consolation. Aged 19, PSG star Kylian Mbappé scored France's fourth goal in the final, becoming only the second teenager to net in a World Cup after Brazil legend Pele in 1958 (aged 17). What are the kick-off times for the 2022 World Cup? The other kick-off times are fairly standardised. The opening game, between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday 20 November, will start at 16:00 GMT. With Qatar being three hours ahead, that will be 19:00 local time. Other group-stage games will kick-off at 10:00, 13:00, 16:00 and 19:00 GMT. There are actually seven days on which their will be four matches, one kicking off at each of those times. For the final round of group games, plus the last 16 and quarter-finals, matches will begin at 15:00 and 19:00 GMT. Both semi-finals will kick-off at 19:00 GMT. World Cup fixtures in full All times GMT Group ASun Nov 20 - Qatar v Ecuador - 16:00, Al Bayt Stadium (BBC)Mon Nov 21 - Senegal v Netherlands - 16:00, Al Thumama Stadium (ITV)Fri Nov 25 - Qatar v Senegal - 13:00, Al Thumama Stadium (BBC)Fri Nov 25 - Netherlands v Ecuador - 16:00, Khalifa International Stadium (ITV)Tue Nov 29 - Netherlands v Qatar - 15:00, Al Bayt Stadium (ITV)Tue Nov 29 - Ecuador v Senegal - 15:00, Khalifa International Stadium (ITV) Group BMon Nov 21 - England v Iran - 13:00, Khalifa International Stadium (BBC)Mon Nov 21 - USA v Wales - 19:00, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (ITV)Fri Nov 25 - Wales v Iran - 10:00, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (BBC)Fri Nov 25 - England v USA - 19:00, Al Bayt Stadium (ITV)Tue Nov 29 - Wales v England - 19:00, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (BBC)Tue Nov 29 - Iran v USA - 19:00, Al Thumama Stadium (BBC) Group CTue Nov 22 - Argentina v Saudi Arabia - 10:00, Lusail Stadium (ITV)Tue Nov 22 - Mexico v Poland - 16:00, Stadium 974 (BBC)Sat Nov 26 - Poland v Saudi Arabia - 13:00, Education City Stadium (ITV)Sat Nov 26 - Argentina v Mexico - 19:00, Lusail Stadium (ITV)Wed Nov 30 - Poland v Argentina - 19:00, Stadium 974 (BBC)Wed Nov 30 - Saudi Arabia v Mexico - 19:00, Lusail Stadium (BBC) Group DTue Nov 22 - Denmark v Tunisia - 13:00, Education City Stadium (ITV)Tue Nov 22 - France v Australia - 19:00, Al Janoub Stadium (BBC)Sat Nov 26 - Tunisia v Australia - 10:00, Al Janoub Stadium (BBC)Sat Nov 26 - France v Denmark - 16:00, Stadium 974 (ITV)Wed Nov 30 - Tunisia v France - 15:00, Education City Stadium (BBC)Wed Nov 30 - Australia v Denmark - 15:00, Al Janoub Stadium (BBC) Group EWed Nov 23 - Germany v Japan - 13:00, Khalifa International Stadium (ITV)Wed Nov 23 - Spain v Costa Rica - 16:00, Al Thumama Stadium (ITV)Sun Nov 27 - Japan v Costa Rica - 10:00, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (ITV)Sun Nov 27 - Spain v Germany - 19:00, Al Bayt Stadium (BBC)Thu Dec 1 - Japan v Spain - 19:00, Khalifa International Stadium (ITV)Thu Dec 1 - Costa Rica v Germany - 19:00, Al Bayt Stadium (ITV) Group FWed Nov 23 - Morocco v Croatia - 10:00, Al Bayt Stadium (ITV)Wed Nov 23 - Belgium v Canada - 19:00, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (BBC)Sun Nov 27 - Belgium v Morocco - 13:00, Al Thumama Stadium (BBC)Sun Nov 27 - Croatia v Canada - 16:00, Khalifa International Stadium (BBC)Thu Dec 1 - Croatia v Belgium - 15:00, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (BBC)Thu Dec 1 - Canada v Morocco - 15:00, Al Thumama Stadium (BBC) Group GThu Nov 24 - Switzerland v Cameroon - 10:00, Al Janoub Stadium (ITV)Thu Nov 24 - Brazil v Serbia - 19:00, Lusail Stadium (BBC)Mon Nov 28 - Cameroon v Serbia - 10:00, Al Janoub Stadium (ITV)Mon Nov 28 - Brazil v Switzerland - 16:00, Stadium 974 (ITV)Fri Dec 2 - Cameroon v Brazil - 19:00, Lusail Stadium (ITV)Fri Dec 2 - Serbia v Switzerland - 19:00, Stadium 974 (ITV) Group HThu Nov 24 - Uruguay v South Korea - 13:00, Education City Stadium (BBC)Thu Nov 24 - Portugal v Ghana - 16:00, Stadium 974 (ITV)Mon Nov 28 - South Korea v Ghana - 13:00, Education City Stadium (BBC)Mon Nov 28 - Portugal v Uruguay - 19:00, Lusail Stadium (ITV)Fri Dec 2 - South Korea v Portugal - 15:00, Education City Stadium (BBC)Fri Dec 2 - Ghana v Uruguay - 15:00, Al Janoub Stadium (BBC) Last 16Sat Dec 3 - Winner A v Runner-up B - 3pm, Khalifa International Stadium (match 49)Sat Dec 3 - Winner C v Runner-up D - 7pm - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (match 50)Sun Dec 4 - Winner D v Runner-up C - 3pm, Al Thumama Stadium (match 52)Sun Dec 4 - Winner B v Runner-up A - 7pm, Al Bayt Stadium (match 51)Mon Dec 5 - Winner E v Runner-up F - 3pm, Al Janoub Stadium (match 53)Mon Dec 5 - Winner G v Runner-up H - 7pm, Stadium 974 (match 54)Tue Dec 6 - Winner F v Runner-up E - 3pm, Education City Stadium (match 55)Tue Dec 6 - Winner H v Runner-up G - 7pm, Lusail Stadium (match 56) Quarter-finalsFri Dec 9 - Winner 53 v Winner 54 - 3pm, Education City Stadium (match 58)Fri Dec 9 - Winner 49 v Winner 50 - 7pm, Lusail Stadium (match 57)Sat Dec 10 - Winner 55 v Winner 56 - 3pm, Al Thumama Stadium (match 60)Sat Dec 10 - Winner 51 v Winner 52 - 7pm, Al Bayt Stadium (match 59) Semi-finalsTue Dec 13 - Winner 57 v Winner 58 - 7pm, Lusail StadiumWed Dec 14 - Winner 59 v Winner 60 - 7pm, Al Bayt Stadium Third-place play-offSat Dec 17 - Loser SF1 v Loser SF2 - 3pm, Khalifa International Stadium FinalSun Dec 18 - Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 - 3pm, Lusail Stadium How can I watch World Cup 2022 on TV? In the UK, the BBC and ITV will again share the live TV rights to the tournament. Coverage of the group-stage games has already been decided and is shown in the fixture list above. Can I still buy tickets for the 2022 World Cup? In a word, yes. While most tickets were bought during an online ballot earlier this year, a 'last-minute sales phase' is currently taking place. Full details can be found on the tournament's official website. When will the World Cup squads be announced? FIFA's tournament rules show final squads must be confirmed by 18:00 GMT on 14 November - six days before the World Cup gets under way. Prior to this, each nation must submit a provisional 'release list' of between 35 and 55 players by 21 October. Hence, many teams are expected to make final-squad (and stand-by) announcements well before 14 November, with England reportedly set to name their players on October 20. As was the case at last summer's European Championships, final squad size has been increased from the usual 23 to 26. FIFA says this is to take into account the "unique timing" of the tournament and the possibility of COVID outbreaks. Are any World Cup warm-up games planned? Some but not many. The narrow gap between domestic competitions stopping and the World Cup starting means there is little time for warm-up friendlies. However, some teams have opted to play them. For example, Germany will take on Oman on 16 November, while Portugal will meet Nigeria the following day. With England and Wales both starting the tournament on day two, neither has opted to arrange a warm-up game. World Cup 2022 venues The tournament is being staged in eight stadiums in Qatar with the final to be held at the Lusail Stadium, which holds 80,000 and is pictured below. As the name suggests, it is situated in Lusail, just to the north of the capital, Doha. The second-largest ground is the Al Bayt Stadium, which boasts a retractable roof and has a capacity of 60,000. Situated in Al Khor, it will host the opening game between Qatar and Ecuador. The other venues will hold at least 40,000 fans. They are Stadium 974, Al Thumama Stadium (both in Doha), Education City Stadium, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Kalifa International Stadium (all in the Al Rayyan municipality) and Al Janoub Stadium (in Al Wakrah). How will the 2022 World Cup affect the Premier League and EFL? The effect on domestic competitions is going to be huge. Many competitions - and all the big ones - have been halted for a period during the World Cup. In England, the Premier League will stop a week before the tournament with the last games taking place on 13 November. It will resume with the Boxing Day fixtures on 26 December. It is a break of just over six weeks. As a result, there are more midweek rounds in 2022/23, while the season has been extended a week and will now conclude on 28 May. This has a knock-on effect for the FA Cup and the Champions League, the finals of which will be played on 3 and 10 June respectively. However, some Premier League sides will be back in action prior to Boxing Day as the last 16 of the Carabao Cup has been scheduled for 20/21 December. Some look sure to be missing players for those ties. In the EFL, the Championship will halt after games on the weekend of 12/13 November and, with the exception of one game which is scheduled for 3 December, will resume on 10 December. League One and League Two will continue throughout the World Cup, while the second round of the FA Cup will also be staged during the tournament (on 26 November). In Scotland, the SPFL Premiership will stop for five weeks between 13 November and 17 December. Which teams won't be at the 2022 World Cup? The highest-profile absentees are European champions Italy, who were forced into the UEFA play-offs and duly lost 1-0 to North Macedonia. Colombia are the other team currently in the top 20 of the FIFA rankings who failed to qualify. Of the Home Nations, Scotland and Northern Ireland will both be missing. Which players won't be at the 2022 World Cup? The most notable absentee, given how he has started the 2022/23 season, is arguably Manchester City's Erling Haaland - his Norway team failed to qualify. Title-chasing City will also benefit from the fact Riyad Mahrez and Algeria have already bowed out. Qualifying results have given Liverpool some much-needed help too. Mo Salah (Egypt), Luis Diaz (Colombia), Andy Robertson (Scotland) and Naby Keita (Guinea) all won't play, while Joel Matip also looks likely to stay at Anfield - he's fallen out with Cameroon and looks unlikely to be selected. Martin Odegaard (Norway), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) and Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) get time off which may well suit Arsenal's title hopes, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, of Chelsea and Gabon, is another Premier League star who won't be in Qatar. Away from the Premier League Real Madrid's David Alaba (Austria) and Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) also play for teams who failed to qualify. More on the World Cup from Betfair!", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/France%202018.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Andy Schooler" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/France 2018.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/France 2018.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/France 2018.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/France 2018.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="France, 2018 World Cup winners"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">France won the World Cup the last time it was held in 2018</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077?action=showOutrights" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"FIFA World Cup 2022","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/fifa-world-cup\/12469077?action=showOutrights","entry_title":"World Cup Guide: Everything you need to know about Qatar 2022"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077?action=showOutrights">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Cup%20Guide%3A%20Everything%20you%20need%20to%20know%20about%20Qatar%202022&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-guide-everything-you-need-to-know-about-qatar-2022-121022-840.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-guide-everything-you-need-to-know-about-qatar-2022-121022-840.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-guide-everything-you-need-to-know-about-qatar-2022-121022-840.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-guide-everything-you-need-to-know-about-qatar-2022-121022-840.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-guide-everything-you-need-to-know-about-qatar-2022-121022-840.html&text=World%20Cup%20Guide%3A%20Everything%20you%20need%20to%20know%20about%20Qatar%202022" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The FIFA World Cup is now looming large - check out our in-depth guide to the tournament for all you need to know about Qatar 2022!</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>Group draw for Qatar 2022</strong></li> <li><strong>Full fixture list, including kick-off times & TV schedule</strong></li> <li><strong>Latest World Cup betting odds at Betfair</strong></li> <li><strong>England's fixtures and path to the final</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077?action=showOutrights">World Cup 2022 schedule</a></h2><p></p><p>So, when is the 2022 World Cup? Well, you probably don't need reminding that it is taking place much later than usual - from 20 November to 18 December to be precise.</p><p>FIFA's controversial decision to award the tournament to the Gulf state in 2010 was soon followed by obvious criticism that it would be too hot to stage the event there in its usual June/July slot when temperatures can top 40C.</p><p>The date switch was duly confirmed in 2015.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077?action=showOutrights">World Cup draw 2022</a></h2><p></p><p>Let's look at the groups for the World Cup, the draw having been made back on April 1.</p><p>The 32 teams were drawn into <strong>eight groups of four</strong>.</p><p>This will actually be <strong>the last World Cup to feature 32 teams</strong> with the tournament expanding to 48 for the next edition in the USA, Mexico and Canada in 2026.</p><p><img alt="1280 Gareth Southgate World Cup draw 2022.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Gareth%20Southgate%20World%20Cup%20draw%202022.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>It's fair to say that both England and Wales will be fairly happy with their World Cup group, the pair having been drawn alongside USA and Iran.</p><p><strong>Group A</strong>: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands<br><strong>Group B</strong>: England, Iran, USA, Wales<br><strong>Group C</strong>: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland<br><strong>Group D</strong>: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia<br><strong>Group E</strong>: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan<br><strong>Group F</strong>: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia<br><strong>Group G</strong>: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon<br><strong>Group H</strong>: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea</p><p>The <strong>top two in each group which will progress to the knockout stage</strong> - the draw bracket is shown below.</p><p>If teams finish level on points, goal difference will be the first factor used to determine position, followed by goals scored.</p><p>The draw for the knockout stage looks like this:</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/WALLCHORT%201.600x338.png"><img alt="WALLCHORT 1.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/WALLCHORT%201-thumb-1280x720-167500.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><h2>Who will England play if they win their group?</h2><p></p><p>Fans always want to know about the potential path to glory so let's take a look at England's <strong>route to final</strong>.</p><p>If they top their group - and they are <b class="inline_odds" title="30/100"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">30/100</span></b> heavy favourites to do so on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077?action=showOutrights">Betfair Sportsbook</a> - they would meet <strong>the Group A runners-up in the last 16</strong>.</p><p>That's one of<strong> Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands</strong>. The odds suggest it would be African champions <strong>Senegal</strong>.</p><p>Were the seedings to play out, Gareth Southgate's men would then meet reigning champions<strong> France</strong> in the quarter-finals before facing either <strong>Belgium</strong> or <strong>Portugal</strong> in their semi-final.</p><p>If the top seeds all win their groups, England would not be able to meet<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077?action=showOutrights"><strong> Brazil, Argentina or Spain </strong></a>until the final.</p><h2>Who will England play if they finish runners-up in their group?</h2><p></p><p>Given <strong>England have failed to win their group at five of the last six World Cups</strong>, this is a pertinent question.</p><p>If England finish <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077?action=showOutrights">second in Group B</a>, they would play the Group A winners in the last 16 - the<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077?action=showOutrights"> markets</a> expect that to be the <strong>Netherlands</strong>.</p><p>The winner of the that contest is currently expected to face <strong>Argentina</strong> in the quarter-finals with <strong>Brazil</strong> or <strong>Spain</strong> then lying in wait in the last four.</p><h2>England's fixtures for World Cup</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/england-v-iran/31348646">England's next game</a> will be their World Cup opener on 21 November - the second day of the tournament - against Iran (kick-off 13:00 GMT).</p><p>Four days later they will <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/england-v-usa/31592269">meet USA</a> before their all-British battle with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/wales-v-england/31769069">Wales</a> takes place on 29 November. Both of those games will kick off at 19:00 GMT.</p><h3><strong>Group stage fixtures:</strong></h3><p>England v Iran - Monday 21 November, 13:00<br>England v USA - Friday 25 November, 19:00<br>England v Wales - Tuesday 29 November, 19:00</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Knockout stage fixtures (if England win group):</strong></p> <p>Last 16 - Sunday 4 December, 19:00<br>Quarter-final - Saturday 10 December, 19:00<br>Semi-final - Wednesday 14 December, 19:00</p> <p><strong>Knockout stage fixtures (if England are runners-up in group):</strong></p> <p>Last 16 - Saturday 3 December, 15:00<br>Quarter-final - Friday 9 December, 19:00<br>Semi-final - Tuesday 13, December, 19:00</p> </blockquote><h2>Wales' fixtures for World Cup</h2><p></p><h3><strong>Group stage fixtures:</strong></h3><p>Wales v USA - Monday 21 November, 19:00<br>Wales v Iran - Friday 25 November, 10:00<br>Wales v England - Tuesday 29 November, 19:00</p><h3><strong>Knockout stage fixtures (if Wales win group):</strong></h3><p>Last 16 - Sunday 4 December, 19:00<br>Quarter-final - Saturday 10 December, 19:00<br>Semi-final - Wednesday 14 December, 19:00</p><h3><strong>Knockout stage fixtures (if Wales are runners-up in group):</strong></h3><p>Last 16 - Saturday 3 December, 15:00<br>Quarter-final - Friday 9 December, 19:00<br>Semi-final - Tuesday 13, December, 19:00</p><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077?action=showOutrights">What are the latest World Cup odds?</a></h2><p></p><p>Having touched upon the World Cup betting markets, it's worth looking at them in greater detail.</p><p>In the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077?action=showOutrights"><strong>outright betting</strong></a>, <strong>Brazil</strong>, who last lifted the trophy in 2002, are currently favourites at <strong>4/1</strong> with the Betfair Sportsbook.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Neymar%20Brazil%202021.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Neymar Brazil 2021.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2021/06/Neymar%20Brazil%202021-thumb-1280xauto-130279.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>Holders <strong>France </strong>come next at 11/2 with <strong>England</strong> joint third favourites at 13/2, alongside South American champions <strong>Argentina</strong>.</p><p><strong>Spain</strong> (15/2) and <strong>Germany</strong> (9/1) are the other sides not available at a double-figure price. They are closely followed by <strong>Belgium</strong> (11/1), <strong>Portugal</strong> (12/1) and <strong>Netherlands</strong> (12/1).</p><p>It's 30/1 bar the front nine with <strong>Wales</strong> 150/1 outsiders.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077?action=showOutrights"><strong>group betting</strong></a> shows each pool has an odds-on favourite - and there's good news for <strong>England</strong> fans.</p><p><strong>The Three Lions are considered the team most likely to win their group</strong> - they are just 3/10 to top Group B and 1/20 to qualify for the last 16.</p><p>Only <strong>France</strong> are more likely to reach that stage with Les Bleus 1/25 in the<strong> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077?action=showOutrights">'to qualify'</a> </strong>betting.</p><p>Those <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077?action=showOutrights">Betfair markets</a> suggest this will be how the knockout stage bracket is formed:</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/WC%20WALLCHART%202.600x338.png"><img alt="WC WALLCHART 2.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/WC%20WALLCHART%202-thumb-1280x720-167506.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><ul> <li><em>All odds correct as of 18 October.</em></li> </ul><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/fifa-golden-boot/924.301741818">World Cup Golden Boot 2022 betting</a></h2><p></p><p>England captain <strong>Harry Kane is the current <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/fifa-golden-boot/924.301741818">favourite to win the Golden Boot</a></strong> - just as he did in 2018.</p><p>Kane heads the Betfair Sportsbook's market at 7/1, just ahead of France's <strong>Kylian Mbappe</strong> at 8/1.</p><p>Mbappe's team-mate <strong>Karim Benzema</strong> and Brazilian star <strong>Neymar</strong> follow at 12/1, while arguably the two best players of the last 20 years, <strong>Lionel Messi</strong> and <strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong>, sit together on 14/1.</p><p><img alt="1280 Harry Kane World Cup 2018 golden boot.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/6abe27b3849c20deb492abcabbb2d4d024a67703.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>A look at how Kane won the 2018 Golden Boot is a nod to why he's regarded as the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/fifa-golden-boot/924.301741818">favourite again.</a></p><p>In Russia four years ago, Kane netted five goals across group-stage games with Tunisia and Panama and the bookies feel the Three Lions have another kind draw this time around, with scheduled meetings with Iran, USA and Wales.</p><p>Kane is also odds-on to be<strong> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/england-team-top-goalscorer/924.301801171">England's top scorer</a></strong> at the tournament at 4/6.</p><ul> <li><em>All odds correct as of 18 October.</em></li> </ul><h2>When is the World Cup final?</h2><p></p><p>The 2022 World Cup final will take place on Sunday 18 December and will kick-off at 15:00 GMT.</p><h2>Who won the last World Cup in 2018?</h2><p></p><p>France <strong>lifted their second</strong> World Cup trophy in Russia thanks to a <strong>4-2</strong> victory over first-time finalists Croatia.</p><p>Twenty years on from their first in 1998, Les Blues raced to a 4-1 lead early in the second half before <strong>Mario Mandzukic</strong>, having already scored the first ever <strong>own goal</strong> in a World Cup final, pulled one back which turned out to be a mere consolation.</p><p>Aged 19, PSG star <span><strong>Kylian Mbappé</strong> scored France's fourth goal in the final, becoming only the <strong>second teenager</strong> to net in a World Cup after Brazil legend <strong>Pele</strong> in 1958 (aged 17).</span></p><h2>What are the kick-off times for the 2022 World Cup?</h2><p></p><p>The other kick-off times are fairly standardised.</p><p>The opening game, between hosts <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/qatar-v-ecuador/31348645" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Qatar and Ecuador</a> on Sunday 20 November, will start at 16:00 GMT. With Qatar being three hours ahead, that will be 19:00 local time.</p><p>Other group-stage games will kick-off at <strong>10:00, 13:00, 16:00 and 19:00</strong> GMT.</p><p>There are actually <strong>seven days on which their will be four matches</strong>, one kicking off at each of those times.</p><p>For the final round of group games, plus the last 16 and quarter-finals, matches will begin at 15:00 and 19:00 GMT.</p><p>Both semi-finals will kick-off at 19:00 GMT.</p><h2>World Cup fixtures in full</h2><p><em></em></p><ul> <li><em>All times GMT</em></li> </ul><p><strong>Group A</strong><br>Sun Nov 20 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/qatar-v-ecuador/31348645" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Qatar v Ecuador</a> - <strong>16:00, Al Bayt Stadium (BBC)</strong><br>Mon Nov 21 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/senegal-v-netherlands/31348683" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Senegal v Netherlands</a> - <strong>16:00, Al Thumama Stadium (ITV)</strong><br>Fri Nov 25 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/qatar-v-senegal/31592272" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Qatar v Senegal</a> - <strong>13:00, Al Thumama Stadium (BBC)</strong><br>Fri Nov 25 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/netherlands-v-ecuador/31592268" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Netherlands v Ecuador</a> - <strong>16:00, Khalifa International Stadium (ITV)</strong><br>Tue Nov 29 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/netherlands-v-qatar/31743531" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Netherlands v Qatar</a> - <strong>15:00, Al Bayt Stadium (ITV)</strong><br>Tue Nov 29 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/ecuador-v-senegal/31600012" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ecuador v Senegal</a> - <strong>15:00, Khalifa International Stadium (ITV)</strong></p><p><strong>Group B</strong><br>Mon Nov 21 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/england-v-iran/31348646" target="_blank" rel="noopener">England v Iran</a> - <strong>13:00, Khalifa International Stadium (BBC)</strong><br>Mon Nov 21 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/usa-v-wales/31547913" target="_blank" rel="noopener">USA v Wales</a> - <strong>19:00, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (ITV)</strong><br>Fri Nov 25 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/wales-v-iran/31592281" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Wales v Iran</a> - <strong>10:00, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (BBC)</strong><br>Fri Nov 25 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/england-v-usa/31592269" target="_blank" rel="noopener">England v USA</a> - <strong>19:00, Al Bayt Stadium (ITV)</strong><br>Tue Nov 29 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/wales-v-england/31769069" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Wales v England</a> - <strong>19:00, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (BBC)</strong><br>Tue Nov 29 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/iran-v-usa/31742494" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Iran v USA</a> - <strong>19:00, Al Thumama Stadium (BBC)</strong></p><p><strong>Group C</strong><br>Tue Nov 22 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/argentina-v-saudi-arabia/31348652" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Argentina v Saudi Arabia</a> - <strong>10:00, Lusail Stadium (ITV)</strong><br>Tue Nov 22 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/mexico-v-poland/31348659" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Mexico v Poland</a> - <strong>16:00, Stadium 974 (BBC)</strong><br>Sat Nov 26 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/poland-v-saudi-arabia/31592276" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Poland v Saudi Arabia</a> - <strong>13:00, Education City Stadium (ITV)</strong><br>Sat Nov 26 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/argentina-v-mexico/31592270" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Argentina v Mexico </a>- <strong>19:00, Lusail Stadium (ITV)</strong><br>Wed Nov 30 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/poland-v-argentina/31600013" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Poland v Argentina</a> - <strong>19:00, Stadium 974 (BBC)</strong><br>Wed Nov 30 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/saudi-arabia-v-mexico/31742382" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Saudi Arabia v Mexico</a> - <strong>19:00, Lusail Stadium (BBC)</strong></p><p><strong>Group D</strong><br>Tue Nov 22 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/denmark-v-tunisia/31348657" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Denmark v Tunisia</a> - <strong>13:00, Education City Stadium (ITV)</strong><br>Tue Nov 22 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/france-v-australia/31526357" target="_blank" rel="noopener">France v Australia</a> - <strong>19:00, Al Janoub Stadium (BBC)</strong><br>Sat Nov 26 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/tunisia-v-australia/31526402" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Tunisia v Australia</a> - <strong>10:00, Al Janoub Stadium (BBC)</strong><br>Sat Nov 26 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/france-v-denmark/31410309" target="_blank" rel="noopener">France v Denmark</a> - <strong>16:00, Stadium 974 (ITV)</strong><br>Wed Nov 30 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/tunisia-v-france/31600011" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Tunisia v France</a> - <strong>15:00, Education City Stadium (BBC)</strong><br>Wed Nov 30 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/australia-v-denmark/31526404" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Australia v Denmark</a> -<strong> 15:00, Al Janoub Stadium (BBC)</strong></p><p><strong>Group E</strong><br>Wed Nov 23 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/germany-v-japan/31348662" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Germany v Japan</a> - <strong>13:00, Khalifa International Stadium (ITV)</strong><br>Wed Nov 23 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/spain-v-costa-rica/31564185" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Spain v Costa Rica</a> - <strong>16:00, Al Thumama Stadium (ITV)</strong><br>Sun Nov 27 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/japan-v-costa-rica/31592280" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Japan v Costa Rica</a> - <strong>10:00, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (ITV)</strong><br>Sun Nov 27 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/spain-v-germany/31592274" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Spain v Germany</a> - <strong>19:00, Al Bayt Stadium (BBC)</strong><br>Thu Dec 1 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/japan-v-spain/31742377" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Japan v Spain</a> - <strong>19:00, Khalifa International Stadium (ITV)</strong><br>Thu Dec 1 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/costa-rica-v-germany/31778389" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Costa Rica v Germany</a> - <strong>19:00, Al Bayt Stadium (ITV)</strong></p><p><strong>Group F</strong><br>Wed Nov 23 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/morocco-v-croatia/31348663" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Morocco v Croatia</a> - <strong>10:00, Al Bayt Stadium (ITV)</strong><br>Wed Nov 23 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/belgium-v-canada/31348661" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Belgium v Canada</a> - <strong>19:00, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (BBC)</strong><br>Sun Nov 27 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/belgium-v-morocco/31592271" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Belgium v Morocco</a> - <strong>13:00, Al Thumama Stadium (BBC)</strong><br>Sun Nov 27 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/croatia-v-canada/31592273" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Croatia v Canada</a> - <strong>16:00, Khalifa International Stadium (BBC)</strong><br>Thu Dec 1 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/croatia-v-belgium/31742380" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Croatia v Belgium</a> - <strong>15:00, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (BBC)</strong><br>Thu Dec 1 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/canada-v-morocco/31743902" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Canada v Morocco</a> -<strong> 15:00, Al Thumama Stadium (BBC)</strong></p><p><strong>Group G</strong><br>Thu Nov 24 - <a href="betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/switzerland-v-cameroon/31348669" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Switzerland v Cameroon </a>- <strong>10:00, Al Janoub Stadium (ITV)</strong><br>Thu Nov 24 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/brazil-v-serbia/31348667" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Brazil v Serbia</a> - <strong>19:00, Lusail Stadium (BBC)</strong><br>Mon Nov 28 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/cameroon-v-serbia/31592278" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Cameroon v Serbia</a> - <strong>10:00, Al Janoub Stadium (ITV)</strong><br>Mon Nov 28 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/brazil-v-switzerland/31592275" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Brazil v Switzerland</a> -<strong> 16:00, Stadium 974 (ITV)</strong><br>Fri Dec 2 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/cameroon-v-brazil/31600015" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Cameroon v Brazil</a> - <strong>19:00, Lusail Stadium (ITV)</strong><br>Fri Dec 2 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/serbia-v-switzerland/31742369" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Serbia v Switzerland</a> - <strong>19:00, Stadium 974 (ITV)</strong></p><p><strong>Group H</strong><br>Thu Nov 24 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/uruguay-v-south-korea/31348674" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Uruguay v South Korea</a> - <strong>13:00, Education City Stadium (BBC)</strong><br>Thu Nov 24 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/portugal-v-ghana/31348668" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Portugal v Ghana</a> - <strong>16:00, Stadium 974 (ITV)</strong><br>Mon Nov 28 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/south-korea-v-ghana/31592279" target="_blank" rel="noopener">South Korea v Ghana</a> - <strong>13:00, Education City Stadium (BBC)</strong><br>Mon Nov 28 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/portugal-v-uruguay/31592277" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Portugal v Uruguay</a> - <strong>19:00, Lusail Stadium (ITV)</strong><br>Fri Dec 2 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/south-korea-v-portugal/31742370" target="_blank" rel="noopener">South Korea v Portugal </a>- <strong>15:00, Education City Stadium (BBC)</strong><br>Fri Dec 2 - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/ghana-v-uruguay/31778390" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ghana v Uruguay</a> - <strong>15:00, Al Janoub Stadium (BBC)</strong></p><p><strong>Last 16</strong><br>Sat Dec 3 - Winner A v Runner-up B - <strong>3pm, Khalifa International Stadium (match 49)</strong><br>Sat Dec 3 - Winner C v Runner-up D - <strong>7pm - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (match 50)</strong><br>Sun Dec 4 - Winner D v Runner-up C - <strong>3pm, Al Thumama Stadium (match 52)</strong><br>Sun Dec 4 - Winner B v Runner-up A - <strong>7pm, Al Bayt Stadium (match 51)</strong><br>Mon Dec 5 - Winner E v Runner-up F - <strong>3pm, Al Janoub Stadium (match 53)</strong><br>Mon Dec 5 - Winner G v Runner-up H - <strong>7pm, Stadium 974 (match 54)</strong><br>Tue Dec 6 - Winner F v Runner-up E - <strong>3pm, Education City Stadium (match 55)</strong><br>Tue Dec 6 - Winner H v Runner-up G - <strong>7pm, Lusail Stadium (match 56)</strong></p><p><strong>Quarter-finals</strong><br>Fri Dec 9 - Winner 53 v Winner 54 - <strong>3pm, Education City Stadium (match 58)</strong><br>Fri Dec 9 - Winner 49 v Winner 50 - <strong>7pm, Lusail Stadium (match 57)</strong><br>Sat Dec 10 - Winner 55 v Winner 56 -<strong> 3pm, Al Thumama Stadium (match 60)</strong><br>Sat Dec 10 - Winner 51 v Winner 52 - <strong>7pm, Al Bayt Stadium (match 59)</strong></p><p><strong>Semi-finals</strong><br>Tue Dec 13 - Winner 57 v Winner 58 -<strong> 7pm, Lusail Stadium</strong><br>Wed Dec 14 - Winner 59 v Winner 60 - <strong>7pm, Al Bayt Stadium</strong></p><p><strong>Third-place play-off</strong><br>Sat Dec 17 - Loser SF1 v Loser SF2 - <strong>3pm, Khalifa International Stadium</strong></p><p><strong>Final</strong><br>Sun Dec 18 - Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 -<strong> 3pm, Lusail Stadium</strong></p><h2>How can I watch World Cup 2022 on TV?</h2><p></p><p>In the UK, the <strong>BBC and ITV will again share the live TV rights </strong>to the tournament.</p><p><img alt="1280 football TV camera World Cup 2018.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20football%20TV%20camera%20World%20Cup%202018.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Coverage of the group-stage games has already been decided and is shown in the fixture list above.</p><h2>Can I still buy tickets for the 2022 World Cup?</h2><p></p><p>In a word, yes.</p><p>While most tickets were bought during an online ballot earlier this year, a 'last-minute sales phase' is currently taking place. Full details can be found on the tournament's <a href="https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/qatar2022/tickets" title="WC Guide to FIFA" target="_blank" rel="noopener">official website</a>.</p><h2>When will the World Cup squads be announced?</h2><p></p><p>FIFA's tournament rules show<strong> final squads must be confirmed by 18:00 GMT on 14 November</strong> - six days before the World Cup gets under way.</p><p>Prior to this, each nation must submit a <strong>provisional 'release list'</strong> of between 35 and 55 players by 21 October.</p><p>Hence, many teams are expected to make final-squad (and stand-by) announcements well before 14 November, with England reportedly set to name their players on October 20.</p><p>As was the case at last summer's European Championships, final <strong>squad size has been increased from the usual 23 to 26</strong>. FIFA says this is to take into account the "unique timing" of the tournament and the possibility of COVID outbreaks.</p><h2>Are any World Cup warm-up games planned?</h2><p></p><p>Some but not many.</p><p>The narrow gap between domestic competitions stopping and the World Cup starting means there is little time for warm-up friendlies.</p><p>However, some teams have opted to play them.</p><p>For example, Germany will take on Oman on 16 November, while Portugal will meet Nigeria the following day.</p><p>With England and Wales both starting the tournament on day two, neither has opted to arrange a warm-up game.</p><h2>World Cup 2022 venues</h2><p></p><p>The tournament is being staged in eight stadiums in Qatar with<strong> the final to be held at the Lusail Stadium</strong>, which holds 80,000 and is pictured below. As the name suggests, it is situated in Lusail, just to the north of the capital, Doha.</p><p><img alt="1280 Lusail Stadium.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Lusail%20Stadium.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The second-largest ground is the <strong>Al Bayt Stadium</strong>, which boasts a retractable roof and has a capacity of 60,000. Situated in Al Khor,<strong> it will host the opening game</strong> between Qatar and Ecuador.</p><p>The other venues will hold at least 40,000 fans. They are Stadium 974, Al Thumama Stadium (both in Doha), Education City Stadium, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Kalifa International Stadium (all in the Al Rayyan municipality) and Al Janoub Stadium (in Al Wakrah).</p><h2>How will the 2022 World Cup affect the Premier League and EFL?</h2><p></p><p>The effect on domestic competitions is going to be huge.</p><p>Many competitions - and all the big ones - have been halted for a period during the World Cup.</p><p>In England,<strong> the Premier League will stop a week before the tournament</strong> with the last games taking place on 13 November. It will resume with the Boxing Day fixtures on 26 December. It is <strong>a break of just over six weeks</strong>.</p><p>As a result, there are more midweek rounds in 2022/23, while the season has been extended a week and will now conclude on 28 May.</p><p>This has a knock-on effect for the <strong>FA Cup</strong> and the <strong>Champions League</strong>, the finals of which will be played on 3 and 10 June respectively.</p><p>However, some Premier League sides will be back in action prior to Boxing Day as the last 16 of the<strong> Carabao Cup</strong> has been scheduled for 20/21 December. Some look sure to be missing players for those ties.</p><p>In the EFL, the <strong>Championship</strong> will halt after games on the weekend of 12/13 November and, with the exception of one game which is scheduled for 3 December, <strong>will resume on 10 December</strong>.</p><p><strong>League One and League Two will continue throughout the World Cup</strong>, while the second round of the FA Cup will also be staged during the tournament (on 26 November).</p><p>In Scotland, the <strong>SPFL Premiership will stop for five weeks</strong> between 13 November and 17 December.</p><h2>Which teams won't be at the 2022 World Cup?</h2><p></p><p>The highest-profile absentees are European champions<strong> Italy</strong>, who were forced into the UEFA play-offs and duly lost 1-0 to North Macedonia.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1f97d70d088583a9f199b806d62709d398215d99.600x338.jpg"><img alt="1280 Roberto Mancini Giorgio Chiellini Euro 2020 trophy.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/03/1f97d70d088583a9f199b806d62709d398215d99-thumb-1280x720-151126.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p><strong>Colombia</strong> are the other team currently in the top 20 of the FIFA rankings who failed to qualify.</p><p>Of the Home Nations,<strong> Scotland</strong> and <strong>Northern Ireland</strong> will both be missing.</p><h2>Which players won't be at the 2022 World Cup?</h2><p></p><p>The most notable absentee, given how he has started the 2022/23 season, is arguably Manchester City's <strong>Erling Haaland</strong> - his Norway team failed to qualify.</p><p>Title-chasing City will also benefit from the fact <strong>Riyad Mahrez</strong> and Algeria have already bowed out.</p><p>Qualifying results have given Liverpool some much-needed help too.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/08/MoSalahSmiling1280-thumb-1280x720-162898.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Thumbnail image for MoSalahSmiling1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/MoSalahSmiling1280-thumb-1280x720-162898-thumb-1280x720-167119.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p><strong>Mo Salah</strong> (Egypt), <strong>Luis Diaz</strong> (Colombia), <strong>Andy Robertson</strong> (Scotland) and <strong>Naby Keita</strong> (Guinea) all won't play, while <strong>Joel Matip</strong> also looks likely to stay at Anfield - he's fallen out with Cameroon and looks unlikely to be selected.</p><p><strong>Martin Odegaard</strong> (Norway), <strong>Oleksandr Zinchenko</strong> (Ukraine) and<strong> Mohamed Elneny</strong> (Egypt) get time off which may well suit <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2022-23/924.308471284" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Arsenal's title hopes</a>, while <strong>Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang</strong>, of Chelsea and Gabon, is another Premier League star who won't be in Qatar.</p><p>Away from the Premier League Real Madrid's<strong> David Alaba</strong> (Austria) and Milan's<strong> Zlatan Ibrahimovic</strong> (Sweden) also play for teams who failed to qualify.</p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" title="WC Guide to WC index">More on the World Cup from Betfair!</a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Safer Gambling Week</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Keep gambling fun and read all about the tools available to you on Betfair this <a href="https://safergambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Safer Gambling Week</a>.</p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a>
<a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077?action=showOutrights" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077?action=showOutrights">View market</a> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-guide-everything-you-need-to-know-about-qatar-2022-121022-840.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-guide-everything-you-need-to-know-about-qatar-2022-121022-840.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fworld-cup-guide-everything-you-need-to-know-about-qatar-2022-121022-840.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li 