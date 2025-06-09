Next Tottenham Manager: Thomas Frank looks a done deal at 1/9

Frank to Spurs could be done deal at 1/9 1.11

Thomas Frank is 1/91.11 to become the next Tottenham manager, with some outlets reporting that the Dane's appointment is already a done deal.

The Brentford boss was the odds-on favourite even before Ange Postecoglou was sacked on Friday in what the Spurs board said was one of their most difficult decisions.

He has since received 26% of the bets in the market.

Top 5 most backed managers since #THFC sacked Ange Postecoglou...



1) Thomas Frank - 26%

2) Marco Silva - 16%

3) Mauricio Pochettino - 12%

4) Xavi - 8%

Frank to Tottenham - a done deal?

Now Frank is heavy odds-on and his appointment at the north London club appears to be a question of when not if.

Frank has impressed since taking over at Brentford in 2018, getting them promoted to the Premier League, keeping them in the top flight and establishing them as a midtable force.

This season The Bees finished 10th - seven places above Spurs - but Tottenham qualified for next season's Champions League by winning the Europa League and chance to manage in Europe's top club competition will be difficult to resist.

Frank will be handed a transfer budget that he could use to make them contenders on all fronts. One report today claimed he would immediately try to hijack Bryan Mbeumo's proposed move from Brentford to Manchester United and bring the forward to Spurs.

Will Postecoglou be next Brentford manager?

Postecoglou, meanwhile, could be moving in the opposite direction to Frank, with a new Betfair market making Brentford 7/24.50 to be his next job.

The Australian left Spurs just over a fortnight after becoming the first manager to win a trophy with them for 17 years.

Some fans wanted him to stay but Daniel Levy and his colleagues decided that the club's 17th-place finish in the Premier League meant a change was necessary.

During his two years in charge of Tottenham, he was a lively presence in the Premier League and enjoyed an impressive first season as Spurs finished fifth. A severe drop off in domestic form in 2024/25 ultimately did for his reign.

He is unlikely to be out of work for long, however, as his record of winning silverware at both Celtic and Tottenham will appeal to plenty of clubs.