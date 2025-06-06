Next Tottenham Manager: Ange 1/3 to leave with Frank 4/11 for Spurs job

Ange Postecoglou to leave Spurs is 1/3 1.33

Thomas Frank backed at 100/1 101.00 - now 4/11 1.36

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham reign will end this summer and Thomas Frank will replace the Australian, according to the latest Betfair Sportsbook odds on the most hotly-debated Premier League manager's job.

At the same time as Betfair launched a new market on Postecoglou, which makes him 1/31.33 to be gone by 1 August, Frank shortened to 4/111.36 in the next Spurs manager betting.

The Dane was backed at 100/1101.00 in December and, since speculation about Posteocoglou's future has mounted, the Dane has received 15% - the most of any candidate - of the bets on who will get the job next.

Postecoglou decision and Spurs transfer targets

Postecoglou lead Tottenham to their first silverware for 17 years when they beat Manchester United in the Europe League final just over a fortnight ago.

But Spurs finished 17th in the Premier League and Postecoglou has been under pressure for months and, before the Europa League final, it was reported that Levy had decided to dispense with Postecoglou regardless of the outcome of the match.

Levy's lack of sentimentality is at odds with some fans who want Postecoglou to be given the chance to improve the team's Premier League fortunes next season.

A decision is expected soon, in part because the current state of limbo could complicate Tottenham's potential transfer activity this summer. They are the favourites at 11/43.75, for example, to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace and are 4/15.00 to take Jack Grealish from Manchester City.

Will Thomas Frank be next Spurs manager?

Frank has established Brentford as a Premier League force since taking over at the west London club in 2018.

This season, they finished seven places above Spurs in 10th but Tottenham's place in the Champions League 2025/26 - which they earned by winning the Europa League - may make the job appealing to Frank. If he takes it, he will be charged with re-establishing the club among the elite.

Fulham's Marco Silva is next in the market at 4/15.00. He got Fulham into the Premier League and has kept them there for three seasons, although his disappointing earlier spell at Everton may count against him.

Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner 9/1 is next in the Betfair Sportsbook market, after The Eagles won the FA Cup - their first ever major trophy - although Mauricio Pochettino has proved popular with punters.

The former-Tottenham boss, who is currently in charge of the US national team, is 20/121.00 to return to the north London club. That's a big price but he has recevied 13% of the bets in the market - second only to Frank.

At current odds, it will be a surprise if Postecoglou hangs on and if anyone other than Frank replaces him.