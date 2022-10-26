</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Tottenham v Sporting Lisbon: Back Kane to score but Sporting too</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/jamie-the-pacman-pacheco/">Jamie Pacheco</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-26">26 October 2022</time></li> <li>4 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Tottenham v Sporting Lisbon: Back Kane to score but Sporting too", "name": "Tottenham v Sporting Lisbon: Back Kane to score but Sporting too", "description": "Harry Kane should carry on adding to his goal tally in this key clash but Sporting offer a goal threat of their own, says Portuguese betting expert Jamie Pac...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/tottenham-v-sporting-lisbon-tips-kane-to-score-sporting-to-score-241022-206.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/tottenham-v-sporting-lisbon-tips-kane-to-score-sporting-to-score-241022-206.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-26T09:01:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-26T08:44:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Harry Kane World Cup 2018 golden boot.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Harry Kane should carry on adding to his goal tally in this key clash but Sporting offer a goal threat of their own, says Portuguese betting expert Jamie Pacheco. Harry Kane has six goals in his last eight matches Sporting have scored in 12 of their 15 games this season Kane to score and BTTS comes to 2.76 as a Bet Builder Crucial game for Spurs It's been a strangely inconsistent season for Spurs so far. Results like the 6-2 hammering of Leicester and a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Brighton a few weeks ago have been mixed with disappointing ones and they're now on a two-match losing streak in the Premier League. An improved Manchester United were good value for their win the weekend before last but a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle on Sunday was less understandable, the worst of it from a Spurs point of view being that it was probably quite deserved for the visitors. Of course, injuries to key men Richarlison and more recently, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, didn't help matters. The former provides genuine pace, trickery and a threat from wide positions while the latter is arguably their most important player of all from a tactical point of view. It's not always pretty and Hojbjerg will often find his name in the book. But his energy, tackling, hard running, pressing and positioning is top notch and they're just not the same side without him. Antonio Conte isn't sure whether he'll be available for this one, with Dejan Kulusevski another probable absence. They're currently top of their Champions League group and a win here would see them have one foot in the next round. But fail to do so and they'll be under serious pressure going into the last match. Is Amorim about to move to the Premier League? Two seasons ago Sporting won the Portuguese Superliga and Ruben Amorim was seen as the next big thing among Portuguese managers with his pragmatic style of football and ability to get the most out of his players. Since then, his stock has fallen somewhat but he's among the favourites to succeed Steven Gerard as manager of Aston Villa. Given results haven't been so good for Sporting on the domestic front this season and he may just take a job that is a step up for him while he can. Like Spurs, they come into this match in indifferent form. They recovered well to beat Casa Pia 3-1 at the weekend after going 1-0 down but the week before that they lost at Varzim and suffered back-to-back losses to Marseille in the Champions League. Those two defeats may really cost them. They were in an excellent position to qualify for the Last 16 before those two matches and secure plenty of priceless prize money but it's a very different story now and they're not even guaranteed a Europa League spot at this stage. Former Barcelona and Wolves man Francisco Trincao is one to look out for in attack. Are Spurs too short? Different Opta stats don't make for good reading if you're looking to support, or back, the visitors. They've won just two out of 15 away games against English opposition in Europe, the last of them being a 3-2 win over Middlesbrough in 2005. And Spurs like playing Portuguese teams. They've beaten them in six of the seven home games they've played against them. Of course, Sporting did cause an upset when beating them 2-0 in the opening match of this Group in Lisbon back in mid-September but both goals came after the 90th minute so that factor needs to be remembered. All in all, [1.5] looks a little on the short side about a team who has lost their last two and is missing a couple of important players. Sporting have been somewhat inconsistent themselves but they do have their moments and possess a couple of dangerous players in attack who trouble a Spurs defence who isn't always that reliable, as demonstrated by the two goals they conceded to Newcastle on Sunday. Laying that price at the off and getting with them at around [2.0] just before or after half time could be a good ploy. Dilemma on the Over/Under 2.5 goals market Long-term stats show that Tottenham matches in Europe have been full of goals since the 2019-20 season. Opta tell us that their last ten matches have produced 41 goals, an average of 4.1 per game, and that could well see plenty of people heading for that back of over 3.5 goals at [2.8]. But it hasn't been so much the case this season that Tottenham European games have been full of goals. Just one of Spurs' four matches in the Champions League this season went over 2.5 goals, their most recent match in the competition, a 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. For Sporting it's two from four that went 'overs' for them in Europe this season, so all of a sudden that [1.72] on over 2.5 goals doesn't look quite as appealing as it might have at first. Kane features in a Bet Builder Whatever Tottenham's fortunes are, there seems to be one constant for them: the goals of Harry Kane. Sounds obvious but the England skipper really is a consistent goalscorer. He has 12 in 17 matches this season and has netted in six of his last eight in all competitions. Opta remind us that a goal here would see him break into the outright of Top 5 of English goal scorers in the competition as he's currently tied with Steven Gerrard on 21. Kane currently has 21 in 28 games for Spurs in the Champions League and it would certainly be no surprise if he added to his tally here. And there's a good chance that Sporting will grab a goal of their own. True that their opposition in the Portuguese Superliga isn't of the same standard as what they'll be against here but they've scored in 12 of their 15 matches in all competitions this season and Spurs have looked a little unsure at the back these last couple of weeks. So the smart money is on Spurs' keeper and defenders missing out on a clean sheet bonus here. Both teams to score is 8/11 and that completes our double at [2.76]. { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Tottenham v Sporting Lisbon: Back Kane to score but Sporting too", "name": "Tottenham v Sporting Lisbon: Back Kane to score but Sporting too", "description": "Harry Kane should carry on adding to his goal tally in this key clash but Sporting offer a goal threat of their own, says Portuguese betting expert Jamie Pac...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/tottenham-v-sporting-lisbon-tips-kane-to-score-sporting-to-score-241022-206.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/tottenham-v-sporting-lisbon-tips-kane-to-score-sporting-to-score-241022-206.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-26T09:01:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-26T08:44:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Harry Kane World Cup 2018 golden boot.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Harry Kane should carry on adding to his goal tally in this key clash but Sporting offer a goal threat of their own, says Portuguese betting expert Jamie Pacheco.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Harry%20Kane%20World%20Cup%202018%20golden%20boot.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Jamie Pacheco" } Sounds obvious but the England skipper really is a consistent goalscorer." </p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong> Harry Kane has six goals in his last eight matches</strong></li> <li><strong> Sporting have scored in 12 of their 15 games this season</strong></li> <li><strong> Kane to score and BTTS comes to 2.76 as a Bet Builder </strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><p><strong><h2>Crucial game for Spurs</h2></strong></p><p>It's been a strangely inconsistent season for Spurs so far. </p><p>Results like the 6-2 hammering of Leicester and a hard-fought 1-0 win away at <strong>Brighton</strong> a few weeks ago have been mixed with disappointing ones and they're now on a two-match losing streak in the Premier League. </p><p>An improved <strong>Manchester United</strong> were good value for their win the weekend before last but a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle on Sunday was less understandable, the worst of it from a Spurs point of view being that it was probably quite deserved for the visitors. </p><p>Of course, injuries to key men <strong>Richarlison</strong> and more recently, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, didn't help matters. The former provides genuine pace, trickery and a threat from wide positions while the latter is arguably their most important player of all from a tactical point of view. </p><p>It's not always pretty and Hojbjerg will often find his name in the book. But his energy, tackling, hard running, pressing and positioning is top notch and they're just not the same side without him. </p><p><strong>Antonio Conte</strong> isn't sure whether he'll be available for this one, with Dejan Kulusevski another probable absence. </p><p>They're currently top of their Champions League group and a win here would see them have one foot in the next round. But fail to do so and they'll be under serious pressure going into the last match. </p><p><strong><h2>Is Amorim about to move to the Premier League?</h2></strong></p><p>Two seasons ago Sporting won the <strong>Portuguese Superliga </strong>and Ruben Amorim was seen as the next big thing among Portuguese managers with his pragmatic style of football and ability to get the most out of his players. </p><p>Since then, his stock has fallen somewhat but he's among the favourites to succeed Steven Gerard as manager of <strong>Aston Villa</strong>. Given results haven't been so good for Sporting on the domestic front this season and he may just take a job that is a step up for him while he can. </p><p><img alt="Sporting Lisbon Ruben Amorim.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Sporting%20Lisbon%20Ruben%20Amorim.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Like Spurs, they come into this match in indifferent form. </p><p>They recovered well to beat Casa Pia 3-1 at the weekend after going 1-0 down but the week before that they lost at Varzim and suffered back-to-back losses to Marseille in the Champions League. </p><p>Those two defeats may really cost them. They were in an <strong>excellent position</strong> to qualify for the Last 16 before those two matches and secure plenty of priceless prize money but it's a very different story now and they're not even guaranteed a Europa League spot at this stage. </p><p>Former Barcelona and Wolves man <strong>Francisco Trincao</strong> is one to look out for in attack. </p><h2><strong>Are Spurs too short? </strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Different Opta stats don't make for good reading if you're looking to support, or back, the visitors. </p><p>They've won just two out of 15 away games against <strong>English opposition</strong> in Europe, the last of them being a 3-2 win over Middlesbrough in 2005. </p><p>And Spurs like playing Portuguese teams. </p><p>They've beaten them in six of the seven home games they've played against them.</p><p>Of course, Sporting did cause an upset when beating them 2-0 in the opening match of this Group <strong>in Lisbon</strong> back in mid-September but both goals came after the 90th minute so that factor needs to be remembered. </p><p>All in all, <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> looks a little on the short side about a team who has lost their last two and is missing a couple of important players. </p><p>Sporting have been somewhat inconsistent themselves but they do have their moments and possess a couple of dangerous players in attack who trouble a Spurs defence who isn't always that reliable, as demonstrated by the two goals they conceded <strong>to Newcastle</strong> on Sunday. </p><p>Laying that price at the off and getting with them at around <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> just before or after half time could be a good ploy. </p><h2><strong>Dilemma on the Over/Under 2.5 goals market</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Long-term stats show that Tottenham matches in Europe have been full of goals since the 2019-20 season. </p><p>Opta tell us that their last ten matches have produced 41 goals, an average of <strong>4.1 per game</strong>, and that could well see plenty of people heading for that back of over 3.5 goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b>.</p><p>But it hasn't been so much the case this season that Tottenham European games have been full of goals.</p><p><img alt="Antonio_Conte.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Antonio_Conte.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Just one of Spurs' four matches in the <strong>Champions League</strong> this season went over 2.5 goals, their most recent match in the competition, a 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. </p><p> For Sporting it's two from four that went 'overs' for them in Europe this season, so all of a sudden that <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.72</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b> on over 2.5 goals doesn't look quite as appealing as it might have at first. <br> <br> </p><h2><strong>Kane features in a Bet Builder</strong></h2><blockquote>Whatever Tottenham's fortunes are, there seems to be one constant for them: the goals of Harry Kane. </blockquote><p>Sounds obvious but the England skipper really is a consistent goalscorer. </p><p>He has <strong>12 in 17</strong> matches this season and has netted in six of his last eight in all competitions. </p><p>Opta remind us that a goal here would see him break into the outright of Top 5 of English goal scorers in the competition as he's currently tied with <strong>Steven Gerrard</strong> on 21. Kane currently has 21 in 28 games for Spurs in the Champions League and it would certainly be no surprise if he added to his tally here. </p><p><img alt="1280 Sebastian Coates Sporting Lisbon.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Sebastian%20Coates%20Sporting%20Lisbon.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><blockquote>And there's a good chance that Sporting will grab a goal of their own. </blockquote><p>True that their opposition in the Portuguese Superliga isn't of the same standard as what they'll be against here but they've scored in 12 of their 15 matches in all competitions this season and Spurs have looked a little unsure at the back these last couple of weeks. </p><p>So the <strong>smart money</strong> is on Spurs' keeper and defenders missing out on a clean sheet bonus here. </p><p>Both teams to score is 8/11 and that completes <strong>our double </strong>at <b <h2>Jamie's 2022/23 Champions League P&L</h2> <p>Pts wagered 1<p>Pts returned: 0</p><p>P&L: -1 pts</p></p> href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-acca-tips-haaland-could-be-a-hindrance-against-united-280922-722.html">Premier League: Haaland could be a hindrance against United</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/9284d0bc22d1fb827dbec6cb758784ac6ee0bded.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/9284d0bc22d1fb827dbec6cb758784ac6ee0bded.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md8-270922-1171.html">Premier League Predictions: Opta stats number crunch MD8</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-v-newcastle-tips-magpies-can-halt-spurs-record-201022-719.html">Tottenham v Newcastle: Magpies can halt Spurs record</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweNUFC1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/EddieHoweNUFC1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton-v-arsenal-tips-shoot-for-profit-at-st-marys-221022-840.html">Southampton v Arsenal: Shoot for profit at St Mary's</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Granit Xhaka Arsenal pre season 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Granit%20Xhaka%20Arsenal%20pre%20season%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/sunday-premier-league-tipsheet-stats-and-bet-builders-2-201022-204.html">Sunday Premier League Tipsheet: Stats and Bet Builders</a> 