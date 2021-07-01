Spurs Next Manager Saga: Nuno news is good news for 999/1 backers

We all know football managers come and go but what we didn't know until Tottenham's search for a successor to Jose Mourinho was that so many could be overturned as favourites to land a top Premier League job.

More then two months after Mourinho was given his marching orders Nuno Espirito Santo is the new Spurs manager.

Four other candidates touched odds-on during the tortuous saga, with Antonio Conte going closest at 1.11/10 before the Italian walked away from talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Paulo Fonseca was subsequently backed at 1.21/5 when it was reported that the ex-Roma boss was on the verge of being appointed. Spurs' search made a mockery of reporters and bettors alike.

Those who backed Gennaro Gattuso into 1.454/9 were left snarling when Spurs abandoned their interest in him.

Mauricio Pochettino hit 1.748/11 after it was claimed that he was prepared to quit Paris Saint-Germain to return to north London.

For a while, it looked like Graham Potter would make the move inland from Brighton. Maurizio Sarri was fancied by some and Jurgen Klinsmann's name was mentioned.

With others looking sure to sign, some Betfair customers managed to get money on Nuno at enormous odds - £10 was traded on him at 1000.00.

In the end the club opted for a youngish manager with Premier League experience, a cool beard and a recent record of working wonders in his last job, although admittedly things tailed off for Wolves a little last season. What took them so long? Levy needed to be persuaded of Nuno's credentials by the club's new director of football Fabio Paratici.

Welcome to Tottenham Hotspur, Nuno Espírito Santo.#WelcomeNuno ? Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 30, 2021

Keeping Kane key for Spurs in 2021/22

Some fans feel underwhelmed by Nuno's appointment, so what does he need to do to get them onside?

Persuading Harry Kane to stay would be a massive boon. The striker, who is preparing to lead England into their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine, has said he wants to join another club this summer.

Kane, however, has three years left on his contract and is 10/11 to stay at Spurs beyond the current transfer window.

If the forward does depart then Manchester City are the favourites to sign Kane - also at 10/11.

The new manager faces a tricky opening fixture on 15 August and, anything other than defeat to Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, would be a good result.

As for the season outright betting, a top six finish would be an improvement on the last season's seventh. Spurs are 4/5 for a top six finish on the Sportsbook.

On the Exchange they are 5.79/2 to finish in the top four next season but that price will surely drift if Kane leaves.

If you thought Spurs' search for a manager dragged then it's possible the Kane transfer saga will be even more protracted.