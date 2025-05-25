Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets, Alan Shearer and more for Premier League final day

Premier League tips for Sunday's final round of matches

Best bets from our experts for the big games

Alan Shearer's predictions for all 10 matches

Plus tips for League 1 playoff final and La Liga

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the new episode now.

Premier League tips and predictions

Alan Shearer: "I think if you said to Newcastle at the beginning of the season, you've got one game to get into Champions League football, and it could be, well, it already is, the best season in my lifetime in terms of a trophy, they would have snapped your hand off.

"So, to have a trophy and to get into the Champions League would be amazing. That's why I'm going go for a home win. I think the Geordies will roar their team on and Newcastle home win."

Alan's prediction: Newcastle win

Paul Higham: "Liverpool are 2/51.40 to sign off with a win as Palace are one of two sides, along with Spurs, who could rival the Reds for switching off and suffering lapses in concentration.

"Barring that, I think the draw at 9/25.50 would be the shout - but even when not really trying Liverpool have managed to score plenty of goals at least, and if Palace aren't able to match their usual organisation and dedication defensively then the hosts should have enough to take it.

"The question of goals is a tough one, if Liverpool score first will they push for more? Will Palace respond or just be happy to coast to the end? You'd think goals would flow but I can see a lot of second-half subs making it disjointed and both sides counting down to the whistle - so I'll take a decent 2/13.00 price on fewer than four goals in a home win."

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to win & under 3.5 goals SBK 2/1

Stephen Tudor: "A sharp rise in corners won for Manchester City of late is perhaps the least interesting aspect to this fascinating clash, that sees the Blues needing a point or better to secure Champions League football. Still, the numbers are too severe to ignore.



"In their last five outings, City have won 37 corners (7.4 per 90). In their five prior it was 15 (3 per 90). Their seasonal average is 5.2. Kevin de Bruyne's return to regular action partly explains this, the Belgian needing no invitation to whip in deliveries from out wide, and it's the departing maestro we're staying with here, dead-set as he will be to sign off with a flourish."

Recommended Bet Back De Bruyne to have 4 or more shots and City over 6.5 corners SBK 4.0

Kevin Hatchard: "Chelsea's away record is dreadful in recent months, and I'm not convinced they'll be able to handle the intensity of a pumped-up City Ground. It's true that Forest have lost their way, but with European football of some form definitely in the bag, they can give this a proper go.

"The loss of Jackson is huge, and star player Cole Palmer hasn't scored in an away match since the first week of January. If Forest take the lead here, it'll be incredibly hard for Chelsea to hit back and win the game.

"With the stakes so high, I can see this match becoming ill-tempered, so I'll throw Over 4.5 Cards into the mix to give us a Bet Builder double of 6/42.50. Chelsea have picked up 2.68 cards per game in the Premier League this term, while Forest have accrued 2.32. When the teams met in September at Stamford Bridge, there were 10 cautions and a red card."

Recommended Bet Back Forest/Draw Double Chance and Over 4.5 Cards @ SBK 6/4

Dave Tindall: "If the angle is United crashing to a new low after the emptiness of their Europa League final defeat, let's really try and play it.

"And one method is playing Villa -2 at 11/26.50 on the Alternative Handicaps.

"There are two ways into this. First, it the sheer ineptness of Manchester United. Second is that Villa have landed such a bet in two of their last four away games - at Brighton and Southampton.

"If Villa go a goal up the mood will turn really sour. At 2-0 it could be really toxic and from there it could only get worse for the hosts.

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa (-2) on Alternative Handicaps SBK 11/2

The Opta Stats: "Cole Palmer has created 87 chances in the Premier League this season, the most by a Chelsea player since Mason Mount in 2020-21 (87), with Eden Hazard in 2018-19 the last player with more (98).

"He's also had 125 shots, with that combined with his chances created (212) the most shots and chances created for the Blues since Didier Drogba in 2010-11 (150 shots, 74 chances created)."

Recommended Bet Back Palmer to have 4 or more shots SBK 5/6

League 1 Playoff final

Alan Dudman: "This could be a similar sort of match to last weekend's FA Cup Final. One team setting out their defensive plan and the other trying to break them down, and Charlton are one of the most organised teams now Jones has settled on his formation.

"The BTTS 'No' angle has been a good area over the playoffs and the price again at 20/231.87 is fair enough - pretty much the price it has been for every game. The 0-0 is usually bigger than the 13/27.50 on offer on the Sportsbook - with the market anticipating a close one, so that price looks one to swerve.

"With a close 90 minutes predicted and the fact we've got Orient in the promotion market at the best price, the HT/FT market Draw/Draw has to be the bet here considering there wasn't much between the two sides in the meetings this term and Orient are still a little under-rated in terms of their price."

Recommended Bet Back Draw/Draw in HT/FT market SBK 10/3

The Opta stat:

"Among Football League sides this season, only Birmingham City (111), Peterborough United (98) and Leeds United (96) have scored more goals across all competitions than Leyton Orient (94). This is the O's most goals scored in an EFL campaign since 2013-14 when they were League One play-off final runners-up (104)."

Recommended Bet Back Orient over 1.5 goals SBK 23/10

The Opta stat:

"Each of Charlton's three league goals against Leyton Orient this season came after the 90 th minute, with no team scoring more stoppage time goals than the Addicks in the Football League this campaign (10 - level with Leeds). Meanwhile, the O's scored twice in stoppage time in a 2-0 EFL Trophy win over Charlton in December this season."

Recommended Bet Back second half to have most goals SBK 11/10

European football tips and predictions

Jamie Kemp: "It'd be a shock if Maroan Sannadi didn't get the nod to start up front for Athletic. The 24-year-old is still a relative newcomer to elite football, but he's shown in recent months that he's a player for the present and the future, who can already contribute in a significant way from the centre forward position.

"Sannadi is a powerhouse who can both protect the ball with his back to goal, as well as run off defenders and drag centre backs into tricky situations. Against the inevitable Barcelona high press, he's just the man that they'll need to be able to play over the top and put the pressure onto those opposition defenders, while he averages 6.2 touches in the opposition box per 90 in La Liga (almost as many as Robert Lewandowski on 6.4).

"At 3/1 to score anytime here, I like his chances of finding his way into opportunities against a totally unique defensive style. Barcelona don't concede a load of chances, but when they do, they're often pretty big ones where you back higher-level strikers to cash in."