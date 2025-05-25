Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD38: Man City, Newcastle and Villa to win top 5 race

Alan Shearer's predictions for the final day of Premier League 2024/25

Four teams chasing three remaining Champions League spots

Shearer is backing Newcastle to win plus more misery for Man Utd

It's very difficult to predict what will happen in games at this stage of the season, particularly on the last day when there's not a lot to play for these clubs. Leicester are down, I can see a Bournemouth home win. I think they'll want to sign off their season in style, and they should take the points against a team that's already relegated.

Alan's prediction: Bournemouth win

I'll go for a Man City away win. They'll just have enough to get into the Champions League. They obviously need to win and I think they will win.

Alan's prediction: Man City win

It wasn't a good result for Wolves the other day. Brentford, you can understand them maybe wanting to take it easy and be on holiday, but I'll go for a draw is this one.

Alan's prediction: Draw

It could be winner takes all here in this one when it comes to the race for Champions League football. Forest have given themselves a real chance with their last result. It's a really tough one to call, so I'm going to sit on the fence and say a draw and then see how that pans out.

Alan's prediction: Draw

I just don't have any hope in Manchester United. They'll be hurting from what's happened in the Europa League final, so I would expect Villa to go there and win.

Alan's prediction: Villa win

Arsenal, they got a great result against Newcastle last week. It was a great goal from Declan Rice, but yeah, they'll have too much for Southampton.

Alan's prediction: Arsenal win

I think if you said to Newcastle at the beginning of the season, you've got one game to get into Champions League football, and it could be, well, it already is, the best season in my lifetime in terms of a trophy, they would have snapped your hand off. So, to have a trophy and to get into the Champions League would be amazing. That's why I'm going go for a home win. I think the Geordies will roar their team on and Newcastle home win.

Alan's prediction: Newcastle win

It's the trophy parade at Anfield. Arne Slot sort of switched teams around, hasn't he, but I think he'll go back to his first 11, if he can get that. Palace, I know they continued the party in midweek after their brilliant win against City, but I think Liverpool will take this at home to Anfield because with it being in the trophy parade and everyone will be up for it.

Alan's prediction: Liverpool win

West Ham have had a terrible season. I can't see there being much in this one so I'm going to go for a draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

I think Spurs will be having a party from now until the the end of next week, following their victory in the Europa League final. So, I'm going to go for the Brighton away win.

Alan's prediction: Brighton win