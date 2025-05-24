Charlton v Leyton Orient Playoff Final Tips: Back a tight Wembley showdown
Alan Dudman tipped Orient for promotion at 9/25.50 and is in a good position with the O's ahead of Sunday's League One Playoff Final, and our EFL man has three tips for the Wembley game...
-
Sunday's League One Playoff Final kicks off at 13:00 on Sky TV
-
Addicks strong favourites in promotion market
-
Alan Dudman has three bets including two players to be carded at Wembley
Charlton Athletic v Leyton Orient
Sunday May 25, KO 13:00
Live on Sky Sports
Match Odds: Charlton Athletic 5/42.25, Leyton Orient 5/23.50, the draw 21/103.10
Sunday's Wembley showdown for a place in the Championship sees Charlton at 5/42.25 and Orient as outsiders here at a 5/23.50 price on the Sportsbook, while the 90 minutes payout prices can be taken at 11/102.11 and 23/103.30.
Historically for Wembley, the two couldn't have more contrasting records. Charlton have won each of their three Football League play-off finals (also 1997-98 and 2018-19); the joint-best 100% success rate in such finals, alongside Peterborough United.
Leyton Orient however, have lost their last three Football League play-off finals. This is their first since a penalty defeat against Rotherham United in League One in 2013-14.
It does sway the Promotion odds somewhat with the Addicks at 8/131.61 and the O's at 6/52.20, but we're in a good position here as I tipped Orient before the playoffs started for promotion at 9/25.50, so there's no need now to get involved in that particular area.
Head-to-head in the regular season
Orient were beaten at Brisbane Road in March, but a profusion of unhappy errors at the end cost them badly as they lost 1-2 and conceded both goals in 90 minutes and time added.
The magic 90 minutes seems to be a thing for this fixture as Luke Berry scored on 90 at The Valley back in August - and seven teams have headed into a League One play-off final having done the double over their opponent and five have won promotion.
Jones ball working, but lacking entertainment
Over two legs against Wycombe, Charlton's produced one goal and the first leg 0-0 was surely one of the worst matches ever shown on Sky.
Wycombe were posed the question to try and break down Charlton, and they failed. Orient at least have League One's top scorer in Charlie Kelman with 23 goals. The American is on a run of form of eight in eight with a brace too in the first leg against Stockport.
This could be a similar sort of match to last weekend's FA Cup Final. One team setting out their defensive plan and the other trying to break them down, and Charlton are one of the most organised teams now Jones has settled on his formation.
The BTTS 'No' angle has been a good area over the playoffs and the price again at 20/231.87 is fair enough - pretty much the price it has been for every game.
The 0-0 is usually bigger than the 13/27.50 on offer on the Sportsbook - with the market anticipating a close one, so that price looks one to swerve.
With a close 90 minutes predicted and the fact we've got Orient in the promotion market at the best price, the HT/FT market Draw/Draw has to be the bet here considering there wasn't much between the two sides in the meetings this term and Orient are still a little under-rated in terms of their price.
Are the O's good enough to get a result? Yes. But Charlton won't give any gifts defensively and Jones will have a gameplan for Kelman.
We can get 10/34.33 on the Draw/Draw.
Under 2.5 Goals far shorter than Overs
Among Football League sides this season, only Birmingham City (111), Peterborough United (98) and Leeds United (96) have scored more goals across all competitions than Leyton Orient (94). That is the most goals scored by Orient in an EFL campaign since 2013-14 when they were League One play-off final runners-up (104).
Despite the goals stat from Opta, the Under 2.5 Goals is heavy favourite at 6/101.60 - fully anticipating Charlton's defensive nous. Even the First Half Correct Score price for a 0-0 at 6/42.50 is crazy short.
Two bets for bookings and cards
I put up Conor Coventry to receive a booking in the second leg against Wycombe, and that's still a bet I am interested in due to his 12 yellows in 51 games for the Addicks.
A similar price is Jamie Donley for Orient, a player who can strike a ball sweeter than most. He has collected eight yellows in 53 appearance in all matches this term - but three were in Cup matches and was carded in the second leg of Orient's 1-1 at Edgeley Park.
If Charlton stifle, the more creative players might get frustrated and we can play Donley to be carded at 7/24.50.
Now read more tips and previews here for the weekend's football!
Recommended bets
Back Draw/Draw in HT/FT market 0.5pt @ 10/34.33
Back Conor Coventry to be shown a card 0.5pt @ 3/14.00
Back Jamie Donley to be shown a card 0.5pt @ 7/24.50
*Already advised Orient in Promotion Market 0.5pt @ 9/25.50
EFL and FA Cup Multiples P & L season including all antepost bets settled
2024-2025:
+6.07pts *Advised to 0.5pt staked unless stated otherwise
* Already advised Leyton Orient for Promotion 0.5pt @ 9/25.50
