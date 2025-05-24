Premier League Opta Stats: 10 weekend bets including a huge 14/1 shout for North East stalemate

Jimenez to wobble City's top five hopes

Liverpool to return to scoring ways

Stats suggest frustration in North East

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.



The final weekend of the Premier League season always throws up a series of unknowns. Who will choke with a Champions League spot up for grabs? Who is on the beach? Thank goodness Opta is here to help with our top-flight betting.

Fleet Foxes



The Opta stat:

"Leicester have opened the scoring in each of their last three Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 27. They last did so in four consecutively in September/October 2022, with the fourth game in that run coming against Bournemouth."

The Betfair Bet: Back Leicester at 30 mins at 13/27.50

Raul to break deadlock



The Opta stats:

"All 12 of Raúl Jiménez's Premier League goals this season have either put Fulham ahead (9) or drawn them level (3) in the match. The Mexican is looking to score in three consecutive games in the competition for the third time, previously doing so in November 2019 and September 2024."

Recommended Bet Back Jimenez first goalscorer SBK 8/1

Bowen loves this fixture

The Opta stat:

"West Ham's Jarrod Bowen - who could make his 200th Premier League appearance in this match - has either scored (4) or assisted (2) a goal in all five of his league games against Ipswich Town, getting a goal and an assist in the Hammers' 4-1 victory in the reverse fixture this season."

The Betfair Bet: Back Bowen to score or assist at 10/111.91

Multiple gains for Reds

The Opta stat:

"Liverpool have scored 2+ goals in a Premier League record 31 games this season. In top-flight history, only Manchester United in 1956-57 and Tottenham Hotspur in 1960-61 have netted multiple goals in more games in a single campaign (32 games each)."

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool over 2.5 goals SBK 10/11







19/54.80 double backed

The Opta stat:

"Manchester United are winless in their last eight Premier League games (D2 L6), losing the last three in a row. It's their longest run without a league win since between November 1989 and January 1990 (11), while they last lost four in a row in the same season in February 1979."

"Morgan Rogers has more Premier League assists than any other Aston Villa player this season (10), while only three players have ever provided more in a single campaign for the Villans - Ashley Young in 2007-08 (14), Ollie Watkins in 2023-24 (13) and James Milner in 2009-10 (12)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Villa to win and Rogers to assist at 19/54.80



Goalless stalemate in North East

The Opta Stat:

"Everton have only kept more clean sheets against West Ham (23) and Liverpool (21) than they have against Newcastle in the Premier League (18)."

"Everton have only won their final league game in one of the last eight seasons (D1 L6), beating Bournemouth 1-0 in 2022/23."

The Betfair Bet: Back a 0-0 scoreline at 14/115.00

Cole strikes

The Opta Stats:

"Cole Palmer has created 87 chances in the Premier League this season, the most by a Chelsea player since Mason Mount in 2020-21 (87), with Eden Hazard in 2018-19 the last player with more (98). He's also had 125 shots, with that combined with his chances created (212) the most shots and chances created for the Blues since Didier Drogba in 2010-11 (150 shots, 74 chances created)."

Recommended Bet Back Palmer to have 4 or more shots SBK 5/6







Ramsdale kept busy

The Opta stat:

"Aaron Ramsdale has started 29 Premier League games for Southampton this season, also starting 37 games for Bournemouth in 2019-20 and 38 for Sheffield United in 2020-21 when they went down. If he starts this game, he'll be the fourth player to start 30+ games for a specific relegated side in three different seasons."

The Betfair Bet: Back Southampton keeper to make 5 or more saves at 11/102.11

Goal spree in North London



The Opta Stat:

"Although Spurs are 17th in the Premier League, they've scored more goals (63) than they've conceded (61). The lowest position in a Premier League table a side has finished with a positive goal difference is 16th, by Man City in 2003-04 (+1)."

"Brighton have scored at least twice in 10 of their last 13 Premier League games. Indeed, since the first game in this run (February 14th), no side has scored more goals in the competition than the Seagulls (27, level with Liverpool."

The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to score and no draw at 8/111.73

Devastating duo

The Opta stat:

"Both Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have 19 Premier League goals this season for Brentford, while both have found the net in eight different games this season. Should they both score, they'd be the first duo to score 20+ Premier League goals for a team in a season since Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in 2018-19 for Liverpool (each scored 22)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Mbeumo and Wissa both to score at 5/16.00

Now read Mike Norman's assessment of this weekend's Premier League top 5 scraps here