Man Utd v Aston Villa: 50/1 Watkins and Villa can inflict further woe on hosts
It's been a miserable season for Manchester United and Champions League-chasing Aston Villa can heap more woe on Ruben Amorim's team, says Dave Tindall...
-
Aston Villa can cash in on a United team in despair
-
Back Unai Emery's side on the handicaps
-
Ollie Watkins can star in a big-priced Bet Builder
Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Sunday 25 May, 16:00
Live on TNT Sports 1
A bleak season ends with one final punch
It's been a dreadful, dreadful season for Manchester United and when they had one chance to salvage something, they blew it.
Losing to Spurs in the final of the Europa League in Spain on Wednesday night was depressing enough. But to be defeated with such a whimper took the despondency to new levels.
United have lost 18 league matches this season. Half of those have come at home. Their goal difference for the campaign is -12. Only the bottom three - generally regarded as one of the worst relegation trios in a while - have scored fewer goals than United's 42.
The Glazers remain public enemy No.1 and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is becoming more unpopular by the day. It's all a hideous mess.
Villa have clear mission - win!
While the title and relegation issues were sewn up a long time ago, the race to make the top five and secure a Champions League spot is going all the way to the wire and Aston Villa are in the thick of it.
Villa have 66 points, the same as Newcastle and Chelsea and one more than Nottingham Forest. But due to a clearly inferior goal difference that can't be flipped, Unai Emery's side start the game in sixth place.
All they can do is keep up their end of the bargain and win this game. It really is on a knife edge as the Opta supercomputer gives them a 42.6% chance of finishing in the top five. The exchange makes Villa 2.285/4 for a Top 5 Finish.
Villa red-hot favourites
We've never seen betting like this on a Man Utd v Villa game but it really doesn't come as a surprise.
Aston Villa, the away team let us remind ourselves, are just 8/111.73 for the win. Manchester United are 7/24.50 and The Draw 3/14.00.
Villa are a form team and it's over a long period. In the second-half of the season no side has banked more points than their 37. Champions Liverpool and Manchester City have equalled that tally.
Over that same period of 18 games, United have managed 17 points. Only the relegated teams and Spurs are worse.
Villa have won nine of their last 11 top-flight games. I fully expect them to make in 10 out of 12. And then some.
Handicaps the way to cash in on Villa romp
If the angle is United crashing to a new low after the emptiness of their Europa League final defeat, let's really try and play it.
And one method is playing Villa -2 at 11/26.50 on the Alternative Handicaps.
There are two ways into this. First, it the sheer ineptness of Manchester United. Second is that Villa have landed such a bet in two of their last four away games - at Brighton and Southampton.
If Villa go a goal up the mood will turn really sour. At 2-0 it could be really toxic and from there it could only get worse for the hosts.
Watkins the man for Bet Builders
Let's finish with a bit of end-of-season fun on the Bet Builders.
To be honest, there aren't that many obvious Villa players for goalscorers so let's go obvious and focus on Ollie Watkins. The striker has scored in three of his last five away Premier League games but all of those were the opening/only goal.
So, as the first leg of a big-priced Bet Builder, let's start with Watkins breaking the deadlock.
As I'm going for three Villa goals at least, I'll also play the Assist markets and have a punt on Watkins and Morgan Rogers to set one up.
The pair have 18 assists between them in the Premier League this season and should relish getting stuck into a United side whose confidence is shot to pieces.
Now read Premier League Top 5 Finish: Are Chelsea set for final day failure?
Recommended bets
Ste Tudor's Build Up Tips
Player to have more shots on target
It’s fair to say that Amad Diallo had a mixed Europa League final, taking on a shot on target and contributing two key passes, but also losing the majority of his ground duels and completing just two dribble attempts from seven.
He was also booked for a second game running and that’s always a sign that a winger is frustrated with his performance levels. Presently, the 22-year-old is doing the right things, but they’re just not coming off.
They will though, in time, the winger getting fitter and stronger with every match after missing a big chunk of 2025 with an ankle injury. It should be noted that in the meantime, the young Ivorian is averaging one SOT per 90.
On the opposing right flank, Morgan Rogers is experiencing a notable decline in his SOT-count. Averaging 0.63 per 90 for the season, the Villa man has troubled the oppo keeper just once in his last four league outings.
Staked: 84pts
Returned: 71.67pts
P/L: -12.33pts
Previous:
2023/2024 P/L: -£20.79
2022/2023 P/L: +£16.79
2021/2022 P/L: +£8.69
2020/2021 P/L: +£3.06
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Wimbledon v Walsall Playoff Final Tips: Back Dons defence to rule again on Monday
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship
-
Football Betting Tips
Monday Football Tips: Aiming for 13/8 Wembley winner
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Nottingham Forest v Chelsea Tips: Back Chris Wood to score in 38/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Man Utd v Aston Villa: 50/1 Watkins and Villa can inflict further woe on hosts