Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Back champion Reds to sign off with a win & 5/1 Luis Diaz special at Anfield
Paul Higham fancies Liverpool to win their final game of the season as FA Cup winners Crystal Palace visit the Premier League champions - and also has a 5/16.00 special on Luid Diaz...
Luis Diaz a big star for Liverpool in recent games
Back Liverpool to win last game & under 3.5 goals at 2/13.00
Check out our top five final day permutations in the Premier League
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Sunday 25 May, 16:00 kick-off
Live on Sky Sports
We've got a Community Shield preview at Anfield as FA Cup winners Crystal Palace visit Premier League champions Liverpool in what should be a celebratory atmosphere for both sets of players and fans.
Liverpool have been on the beach - literally at times - since winning the league, with even Arne Slot turning up at an Ibiza club party, and he's been using his squad players during the ease down, which has resulted in just a point from three games.
They're still dangerous, as they showed in the first half against Arsenal and throughout the loss at Brighton, which they could've put to bed if Mohamed Salah not miss an uncharacteristic sitter.
Palace's 4-2 win over Wolves was impressive in the circumstances coming so soon after Wembley, but they're 11/26.50 here as the bookies feel they're now focused on their summer holidays - Oliver Glasner has managed to fit in a trip abroad between games.
So Liverpool are 2/51.40 to sign off with a win as Palace are one of two sides, along with Spurs, who could rival the Reds for switching off and suffering lapses in concentration.
Barring that, I think the draw at 9/25.50 would be the shout - but even when not really trying Liverpool have managed to score plenty of goals at least, and if Palace aren't able to match their usual organisation and dedication defensively then the hosts should have enough to take it.
The question of goals is a tough one, if Liverpool score first will they push for more? Will Palace respond or just be happy to coast to the end? You'd think goals would flow but I can see a lot of second-half subs making it disjointed and both sides counting down to the whistle - so I'll take a decent 2/13.00 price on fewer than four goals in a home win.
Diaz OddsBoost the best bet in player props
Mohamed Salah will be out for a goal, or assist, in his final game of the season but he's pretty short odds to do anything attacking wise really - perhaps his best price is the 7/24.50 on him being first goalscorer as he usually starts strong when he's got a point to prove.
Jean-Philippe Mateta is a handful but hasn't scored in a while, unlike Eberechi Eze who has goals in his last six games and is 11/43.75 to get another one at Anfield.
Conor Bradley is worth a look at 13/53.60 for an anytime assist as he got one at Brighton and is a player who is still trying to prove himself worthy of being Trent Alexander-Arnold's successor - so there'll be no half measures from the Northern Irishman.
My best player props bet though is actually an OddsBoost on the Sportsbook based around Luis Diaz, who should start and has scored in each of his last three homes games.
Diaz is 6/42.50 to make it four in a row with a goal in the final game.
We're looking for Diaz to be fouled a couple of times and have two shots on target though, which he's managed against Arsenal and West Ham in recent games at Anfield.
Our case for fouls will be helped if Daniel Munoz plays , as he's given away seven in two games, but whoever comes up against DIaz usually has a rough ride.
Recommended bets
Ste Tudor's Build Up Tips
Player to have More Shots
Mo Salah is one short of matching a Premier League record for goal involvements. The problem is that, with only two in his last eight, the Egyptian Prince has been just short of his target for a good while now.
Has the drying up of his goals and assists translated to his shot-count? Not away from Anfield it hasn’t, with six attempts on goal undertaken at the Amex last week and seven at the King Power last month.
At home however it’s a very different story. In his most recent outing on Merseyside against Arsenal, Salah drew a blank for the first time this season. In preceding home fixtures to West Ham and Everton he managed just a single attempt apiece, one a header, the other hopelessly wide.
Eberechi Eze meanwhile is in the form of his life. Even omitting his cup final exploits and focusing solely on the Premier League the winger has fired four attempts away at Spurs and three at the Emirates in recent weeks.
He has the beating of Salah here on the legend’s home turf.
Player to Commit More Fouls
I’ve no idea what has got into Dominik Szoboszlai of late but after committing a steady stream of two or fewer fouls per 90 all season long he has suddenly transformed into Liverpool’s hard man.
A combative display at home to Arsenal saw the Hungarian commit three fouls. He followed that up with four at Brighton.
He’ll be getting a tattoo next.
If Szoboszlai is dirtying up his game then Jefferson Lerma is cleaning up his.
The Palace card-merchant – booked nine times this term – has fouled only once in his last two league games, with ones and twos fast becoming the norm in 2025.
