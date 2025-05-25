Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Back champion Reds to sign off with a win & 5/1 Luis Diaz special at Anfield

Luis Diaz a big star for Liverpool in recent games

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Sunday 25 May, 16:00 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports

We've got a Community Shield preview at Anfield as FA Cup winners Crystal Palace visit Premier League champions Liverpool in what should be a celebratory atmosphere for both sets of players and fans.

Liverpool have been on the beach - literally at times - since winning the league, with even Arne Slot turning up at an Ibiza club party, and he's been using his squad players during the ease down, which has resulted in just a point from three games.

They're still dangerous, as they showed in the first half against Arsenal and throughout the loss at Brighton, which they could've put to bed if Mohamed Salah not miss an uncharacteristic sitter.

Palace's 4-2 win over Wolves was impressive in the circumstances coming so soon after Wembley, but they're 11/26.50 here as the bookies feel they're now focused on their summer holidays - Oliver Glasner has managed to fit in a trip abroad between games.

So Liverpool are 2/51.40 to sign off with a win as Palace are one of two sides, along with Spurs, who could rival the Reds for switching off and suffering lapses in concentration.

Barring that, I think the draw at 9/25.50 would be the shout - but even when not really trying Liverpool have managed to score plenty of goals at least, and if Palace aren't able to match their usual organisation and dedication defensively then the hosts should have enough to take it.

The question of goals is a tough one, if Liverpool score first will they push for more? Will Palace respond or just be happy to coast to the end? You'd think goals would flow but I can see a lot of second-half subs making it disjointed and both sides counting down to the whistle - so I'll take a decent 2/13.00 price on fewer than four goals in a home win.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to win & under 3.5 goals SBK 2/1

Diaz OddsBoost the best bet in player props

Mohamed Salah will be out for a goal, or assist, in his final game of the season but he's pretty short odds to do anything attacking wise really - perhaps his best price is the 7/24.50 on him being first goalscorer as he usually starts strong when he's got a point to prove.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is a handful but hasn't scored in a while, unlike Eberechi Eze who has goals in his last six games and is 11/43.75 to get another one at Anfield.

Conor Bradley is worth a look at 13/53.60 for an anytime assist as he got one at Brighton and is a player who is still trying to prove himself worthy of being Trent Alexander-Arnold's successor - so there'll be no half measures from the Northern Irishman.

My best player props bet though is actually an OddsBoost on the Sportsbook based around Luis Diaz, who should start and has scored in each of his last three homes games.

Diaz is 6/42.50 to make it four in a row with a goal in the final game.

We're looking for Diaz to be fouled a couple of times and have two shots on target though, which he's managed against Arsenal and West Ham in recent games at Anfield.

Our case for fouls will be helped if Daniel Munoz plays , as he's given away seven in two games, but whoever comes up against DIaz usually has a rough ride.