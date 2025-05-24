League One & Two Play-Off Opta Stats: O's and Dons backed for Wembley showdowns
Ste Tudor has turned to Opta to create five stat-informed bets for two of this week's all-or-nothing Wembley clashes...
-
Orient are prolific scorers
-
Late drama awaits on Sunday
-
Dons are the clean sheet kings of League Two
Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.
Charlton v Leyton Orient
Sun May 25th 13:00 kick off
Live on Sky Sports
League One Play-Off Final
The Opta stat:
"Among Football League sides this season, only Birmingham City (111), Peterborough United (98) and Leeds United (96) have scored more goals across all competitions than Leyton Orient (94). This is the O's most goals scored in an EFL campaign since 2013-14 when they were League One play-off final runners-up (104)."
The Opta stat:
"Each of Charlton's three league goals against Leyton Orient this season came after the 90 th minute, with no team scoring more stoppage time goals than the Addicks in the Football League this campaign (10 - level with Leeds). Meanwhile, the O's scored twice in stoppage time in a 2-0 EFL Trophy win over Charlton in December this season."
The Opta stat:
"Only Ryan Barnett (59) and Ben Wiles (55) have created more chances from open play than Leyton Orient's Jamie Donley (54) in League One this season, with the Spurs loanee the only player to register 10 assists in the competition this term."
AFC Wimbledon v Walsall
Mon May 26th 15:00 kick off
Live on Sky Sports
League Two Play-Off Final
The Opta stats:
"Since the start of 2019, Walsall have won just two of their league games in London (D4 L6), netting multiple goals in just one of those matches, although it was their last; a 2-2 draw at Bromley in March."
"Only four sides across the Football League this season (Inc Playoffs) have kept more clean sheets than AFC Wimbledon (23). That tally is already seven more than they've ever managed in another EFL campaign, whilst the last side to keep clean sheets in their three League Two play-off matches in the same season were Northampton Town in 2019-20."
The Opta stat:
"This season in League Two, AFC Wimbledon's Matty Stevens has notched 20 goal contributions (17 goals, 3 assists). Only three player's have ever managed more for the Club in an EFL campaign; Lyle Taylor in 2015-16 (28), Joe Pigott in 2020-21 (25) and Jack Midson in 2011-12 (22)."
Now read Ste's Championship Play-Off Final tips here
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Wimbledon v Walsall Playoff Final Tips: Back Dons defence to rule again on Monday
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship
-
Football Betting Tips
Monday Football Tips: Aiming for 13/8 Wembley winner
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Nottingham Forest v Chelsea Tips: Back Chris Wood to score in 38/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Man Utd v Aston Villa: 50/1 Watkins and Villa can inflict further woe on hosts