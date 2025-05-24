Opta

League One & Two Play-Off Opta Stats: O's and Dons backed for Wembley showdowns

Wembley Stadium
Who will be in darkness and who in light this Sunday and Monday?

Ste Tudor has turned to Opta to create five stat-informed bets for two of this week's all-or-nothing Wembley clashes...

  • Orient are prolific scorers

  • Late drama awaits on Sunday

  • Dons are the clean sheet kings of League Two

Charlton v Leyton Orient
Sun May 25th 13:00 kick off
Live on Sky Sports

League One Play-Off Final

The Opta stat:

"Among Football League sides this season, only Birmingham City (111), Peterborough United (98) and Leeds United (96) have scored more goals across all competitions than Leyton Orient (94). This is the O's most goals scored in an EFL campaign since 2013-14 when they were League One play-off final runners-up (104)."

Recommended Bet

Back Orient over 1.5 goals

SBK23/10

The Opta stat:

"Each of Charlton's three league goals against Leyton Orient this season came after the 90 th minute, with no team scoring more stoppage time goals than the Addicks in the Football League this campaign (10 - level with Leeds). Meanwhile, the O's scored twice in stoppage time in a 2-0 EFL Trophy win over Charlton in December this season."

Recommended Bet

Back second half to have most goals

SBK11/10

The Opta stat:

"Only Ryan Barnett (59) and Ben Wiles (55) have created more chances from open play than Leyton Orient's Jamie Donley (54) in League One this season, with the Spurs loanee the only player to register 10 assists in the competition this term."

Recommended Bet

Back Donley anytime assist

SBK7/2

AFC Wimbledon v Walsall
Mon May 26th 15:00 kick off
Live on Sky Sports

League Two Play-Off Final


The Opta stats:

"Since the start of 2019, Walsall have won just two of their league games in London (D4 L6), netting multiple goals in just one of those matches, although it was their last; a 2-2 draw at Bromley in March."

"Only four sides across the Football League this season (Inc Playoffs) have kept more clean sheets than AFC Wimbledon (23). That tally is already seven more than they've ever managed in another EFL campaign, whilst the last side to keep clean sheets in their three League Two play-off matches in the same season were Northampton Town in 2019-20."

Recommended Bet

Back AFC Wimbledon to win to nil

SBK11/4

The Opta stat:

"This season in League Two, AFC Wimbledon's Matty Stevens has notched 20 goal contributions (17 goals, 3 assists). Only three player's have ever managed more for the Club in an EFL campaign; Lyle Taylor in 2015-16 (28), Joe Pigott in 2020-21 (25) and Jack Midson in 2011-12 (22)."

Recommended Bet

Back Stevens to score anytime

SBK5/2

