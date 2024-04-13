Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Premier League best bets up to 45/1, Championship tips and more

11/1 12.00 Bet Builder gets Saturday started at Spurs

Premier League Tips and Predictions

Paul Higham: "As a fan of stats-based Bet Builders there's plenty to go at here and after scouring the markets here's a quick-fire 11/1 Bet Builder to take a look at.

"Firstly, Brennan Johnson is the pick of the shots market, with a shot on target in five of his last seven games as he's really started to impose himself for Spurs and Wales. Back him at 4/7 for 1+ shot target.

"Next, it's on to the fouls - where Bruno Guimaraes stands head and shoulders above the rest having been fouled 88 times in the league this season. We're taking the 1/1 on Guimaraes being fouled 3+ times - which has landed in seven of his last eight home games.

"Anthony Gordon isn't too far behind, and we all know how good he is at 'winning' fouls, so add in Gordon to be fouled 3+ times also - with this one landing seven times at St James' Park in the league.

"Speaking of winning fouls, James Maddison is an expert after winning multiple fouls in nine of his last 10, so we'll finish off with Maddison to be fouled 2+ times at 4/11."

Back Guimaraes/Gordon fouled 3+ times, Maddison fouled 2+ times & Johnson 1+ shot on target @ 11/1 Bet here

Alex Boyes: ""Brentford have dropped 30 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season - only four teams have ever lost more in a single campaign; Chelsea in 1995-96 (33), Wimbledon in 1999-00 (33), Tottenham in 2007-08 (33) and Newcastle in 2004-05 (31).

"Sheffield United haven't kept a clean sheet away from home in the Premier League since May 2021, in a 1-0 win over Everton. They've conceded in each of their last 16 away games in the top-flight, at an average of 2.3 goals per outing (36 conceded in total)."

Back Brentford/Sheff Utd in HT/FT @ 45/146.00 Bet here

Stephen Tudor: "It's impressive how Luton have coped with absences - gaining a priceless win last week against Bournemouth - but still, any result at the Etihad would be one of the stories of the season, with Luton losing all five of their previous visits to a top six club this term. Naturally, this being Luton, only one of them was by a 3+ margin.



"City know all about their opponent's propensity to stay in games, eking past them at Kenilworth Road in December, a result that needed fortitude as much as flair, so there is little chance of complacency being a factor.

"Besides, this is City on the final straight. Teeth bared. Business head firmly on. This will be death by a thousand cuts, with risk kept to a minimum. Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden have seemingly taken it in turns to be the difference-maker in recent weeks but here Jeremy Doku appeals, a likely starter with Guardiola having one eye on Real Madrid in the Champions League."

Back Doku to be fouled 3 or more times @ 11/10 Bet here

Abigail Davies: "Erik ten Hag has had to deal with a raft of defensive injuries this season, some disgusting misfortune and with the likes of Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Johnny Evans and Lisandro Martinez sidelined, 19-year-old Willy Kambwala was named in United's starting XI at the weekend, partnering Harry Maguire at centre-back.

"It was their 26th different back four of the season, a remarkable stat that highlights just how many issues they've had. Another incredibly exciting youngster with an opportunity to make that position his own.

"Yes, he made mistakes and I expect him to make more at this early juncture in his career but there are certainly positive signs that he can fill the void that has temporarily been left.

"The Red Devils have kept just the one clean sheet in their last eight league games and I expect both teams to score in this one. At a boosted price of 5/1, I also think there is value in backing Man Utd to Score 2+ Goals; Man Utd 5+ Corners & Bournemouth 2+ Cards."

Back Man Utd 2+ Goals, Man Utd 5+ Corners & Bournemouth 2+ Cards @ 5/1 Bet here

EFL Tips and Predictions

Mark O'Haire: "The midweek stalemate against Sunderland was the first league game Leeds haven't won at Elland Road in 10. They were poor on the night and didn't deserve any more than what they got, but were still very solid defensively, a trait which has been a key reason why they have been such a force this season. They've kept a clean sheet in seven of these ten home games, and conceded just one in the other three, showing an incredible consistency at preventing the opposition from creating goal scoring opportunities.

"It's hard to see why Blackburn would cause them too many issues, having failed to score in four of their last five games. We can draw a line through the fact that they scored five in the other given how anomalous that result was with 11 winless away games surrounding it. They've been beaten to nil four of these, and this seems like the most likely outcome given the form of both sides and the fatigue that may plague Eustace's team."

Back Leeds to win to nil @ 13/10 Bet here

Jack Critchley: "Bristol City were ruthless in midweek as they thrashed previously in-form Blackburn. Liam Manning's side chalked up an xG of 3.24 (15 shots) and looked dangerous every time they ventured forward. Tommy Conway was excellent and although this is a fairly quick turnaround for the Robins, they should be able to continue their recent momentum. It's now four wins in six at Ashton Gate and three consecutive clean sheets. They have been seriously impressive throughout March and April.

Despite taking the lead against Preston, Huddersfield were deservedly beaten at Deepdale. They conceded an xGA of 2.41 and allowed PNE to take 14 shots. They've now lost two of their last four away games and only four sides (including rock-bottom Rotherham) have conceded more goals on their travels than the West Yorkshire outfit.

Back Bristol City @ 13/102.30 Bet here

European Football Tips and Predicitons

Kevin Hatchard: "While Köln are still in the bottom two, and haven't been winning too often, they have been more solid under coach Timo Schultz since the winter break. They have drawn their last five away games, so Schultz hasn't actually lost on the road since taking charge.

"While I expect Bayern to find a way to win here (if they lose, Bayer will be crowned champions without playing, making them what the Germans call the sofameister), I think hard-working Köln can avoid a drubbing, so I'll back Köln +2.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.98. That means we only lose if they lose by three goals or more - Bayern have only won by three goals or more in nine of their 28 league matches."

Back Koln +2.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.98 Bet here

Dan Fitch: "Torino are ninth in Serie A. They lost 3-2 at Empoli last weekend, ending a four match unbeaten run (W2 D2). Their defensive record at home suggests that they could make things difficult for their rivals, having kept five clean sheets from their last six games at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

"Juventus have been in poor form of late, but there is hope that they are turning a corner. They won 1-0 against Fiorentina last weekend, which followed a 2-0 win against Lazio in the first-leg of their Coppa America semi-final against Lazio.

"Yet it is hard to have too much faith in the Old Lady on the road, with the side having not won any of their last four away games (D1 L3). Steer clear of the result and combine over 3.5 cards with under 2.5 goals at 5/6."

Back over 3.5 cards and under 2.5 goals between Torino and Juventus at 5/6 Bet here

Jamie Kemp: "Real Madrid will have more than an eye on their trip to the Etihad Stadium next week. With their tie against Manchester City finely balanced at 3-3, and a relatively healthy cushion at the top of La Liga for now, it makes sense to hold back a couple of his stars for the Mallorca trip.

"Having only played the last 20 minutes or so during the week, I'd expect Brahim Diaz to be one of the main players Ancelotti is hastily rotating in. The Moroccan is just the type of player Real Madrid will need to break down the home side's defensive block, and he's either scored or assisted in three of his last four games in La Liga.

"Along with a goal or assist for Brahim, I'll back a card for Mallorca midfielder Samu Costa. The Portuguese produced a colossal display in the Copa del Rey final, and was the player involved in the most duels (26) in the match. He managed to escape a card despite making four fouls on the night, but he'll no doubt be pushing the limits in another defensive effort this weekend."

Back Brahim Diaz to score or assist and a card for Samu Costa @ 4/1 Bet here

