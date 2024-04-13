Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Back Rocked Reds to concede again

Liverpool consistently failing to keep clean sheets

Palace struggling but creating chances

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Sunday 14 April, 14:00

Klopp must lift his players after UEL debacle

Everyone knew that Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta were a dangerous team, but not even the most ardent supporter of La Dea would have anticipated a 3-0 win for the Italians at Liverpool in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final. To put that into context, Atalanta succeeded where Arsenal and Manchester City have failed this term (both had to settle for draws at Anfield), and it was the Reds' first home defeat in any competition since February 2023.

Liverpool crumbled defensively on Thursday, and could have conceded even more goals on the night, and the defeat continues a worrying recent run of form. Liverpool clumsily exited the FA Cup with a 4-3 defeat at bitter rivals Manchester United, and last weekend they squandered a host of good scoring opportunities in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The Reds have now won three of their last seven games, they need a miracle to stay in the UEL, they are out of the FA Cup and they have lost top spot in the league. Jürgen Klopp's farewell is in danger of being soaked in regrets, and he must find a way of lifting his players.

At least there is good news on the injury front. Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to the matchday squad on Thursday, while Diogo Jota actually got some minutes. The Portuguese international is the most clinical finisher at the club, and that ruthlessness has been sorely absent in recent games.

Glasner staying positive in nervy times

Crystal Palace gave Manchester City a few scares at Selhurst Park last weekend, but ultimately lost 4-2, and the Eagles find themselves just five points above the dropzone. There are a lot of games to come against top-half sides - West Ham, Newcastle, Manchester United and Aston Villa will all come to South London. Palace know they might only be a couple of wins from safety, but where are those wins going to come from?

Former Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg boss Oliver Glasner has only won one of his six league games in charge, but Palace have scored in all but one of those, and the Austrian maintains that his team is creating lots of good attacking situations in every match. The problem has been in defence, and Glasner's side have an inability to hold onto a lead - they have squandered an advantage in four of his six matches at the helm.

One big plus of Glasner's reign has been the revival of striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. The former Mainz marksman scored a very well taken goal against Manchester City, and he has scored in five of his last nine games. Mateta has always been a streaky player, but he is current in red-hot form.

The return to action of the talismanic Michael Olise is a huge boost for Palace. The 22-year-old has delivered six goals and three assists in just 12 Premier League appearances in an injury-hit campaign, and there's an argument to say that the Eagles would already be safe if he'd been available all season. Defenders Marc Guehi and Chris Richards are once again struggling with injury, so midfielder Jefferson Lerma may once again be pressed into service in the back three.

Palace can breach Reds' rearguard

Liverpool have kept just five clean sheets in their last 20 games, and at Anfield it's one in the last 14, which is remarkable considering how often Liverpool win on home soil. I can certainly see Glasner's Palace creating some chances (especially if Olise is in the team), and I'm happy to back Both Teams To Score at 1.9720/21.

That bet has paid out in 13 of Palace's last 16 top-flight matches, and 15 of Liverpool's last 20 outings in all competitions.

Lerma to fall foul of the referee

Palace's Jefferson Lerma has often been described as a walking yellow card in his time in Spain and England. The Colombian international has picked up eight yellow cards in the Premier League this term, and he collected 15 competitive cautions across the last two seasons at Bournemouth.

Lerma has committed two or more fouls in eight of his last 13 Premier League games, and he is 5/6 to do so again at Anfield. I'm happy to use the Bet Builder to combine that with Joel Ward to commit a foul (he has done so in five of Glasner's six games in charge) and Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to be fouled (the Argentinean has been fouled a team-high 38 times in the Premier League, and has been fouled in eight of his last 11 league appearances).

That gives us a combined price on the Bet Builder of 2.727/4.