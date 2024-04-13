Bournemouth v Manchester United: Goals forecast on the South Coast

United's defensive injuries continue to mount up

Solanke to score his 19th of the season

It's becoming increasingly difficult to predict how this largely inconsistent United side are going to perform from game to game.

Against Liverpool, their goal constantly seemed under pressure and it took until the 50th minute for them to register their first shot, it resulted in a goal.

A moment of individual brilliance from Kobbie Mainoo added a second and they went on to pick up their second point in three games.

United's defensive woes

Erik ten Hag has had to deal with a raft of defensive injuries this season, some disgusting misfortune and with the likes of Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Johnny Evans and Lisandro Martinez sidelined, 19-year-old Willy Kambwala was named in United's starting XI at the weekend, partnering Harry Maguire at centre-back.

It was their 26th different back four of the season, a remarkable stat that highlights just how many issues they've had.

Another incredibly exciting youngster with an opportunity to make that position his own.

Yes, he made mistakes and I expect him to make more at this early juncture in his career but there are certainly positive signs that he can fill the void that has temporarily been left.

The Red Devils have kept just the one clean sheet in their last eight league games and I expect both teams to score in this one.

At a boosted price of 5/16.00, I also think there is value in backing Man Utd to Score 2+ Goals; Man Utd 5+ Corners & Bournemouth 2+ Cards.

Back Man Utd 2+ Goals, Man Utd 5+ Corners & Bournemouth 2+ Cards @ 5/16.00 Bet here

Solanke's stunning season

Since his move to the South Coast, Dominic Solanke has really fulfilled his potential. The centre-forward is enjoying his best season yet having scored 18 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Proving to be the difference in a number of fixtures, the talisman's quality has been unquestionable.

The forward always looks calm and composed in front of goal and will be looking to end the season strongly to try and force his way into the England squad for Euro 2024.

I'm backing him to find the back of the net in this one at 5/42.25.

Back Dominic Solanke to score @ 5/42.25 Bet here

