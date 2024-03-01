Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the Premier League and more

Calvert-Lewin to score in 7/1 8.00 Everton Bet Builder

Alex Boyes: "Everton's Premier League games have seen just 62 goals scored this season, fewer than any other side. Only the bottom two sides Burnley (25) and Sheffield United (22) have scored fewer goals than the Toffees (28), while only the top three sides Liverpool (25), Manchester City (26) and Arsenal (23) have shipped fewer goals than Sean Dyche's side (34).

"Indeed, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored more goals for Everton against West Ham in all competitions than he has against any other opponent (6). Indeed, his last goal for the Toffees was the winner in the reverse fixture against the Hammers back in October."

Back Calvert-Lewin to score & U2.5 goals @ 7/18.00 Bet here

Mike Norman: "Liverpool are injury-ravaged at the moment but that didn't stop them beating Southampton 3-0 in the FA Cup in midweek, while Forest were pretty toothless in losing at home to Man United. It won't be easy for Liverpool but I think they'll get the win."

Stephen Tudor: "Expect Neal Maupay to be at the heart of proceedings, a striker whose nine goal involvements this season have all come in London.

"Maupay tends to be at his most abrasive when taking on the bigger clubs, as demonstrated by his five bookings in 2023/24. All have come against sides currently in the top six, aside from a caution received vs Chelsea in October.

"As for the visitors, they are Jekyll and Hyde from one half to the next at present. They should at least take advantage of Brentford's generosity at the back."

Back BTTS and Maupay to commit 2 or more fouls @ 6/5 Bet here

Dave Tindall: "Only Erling Haaland and Mo Salah have scored more Premier League goals than Ollie Watkins this season. Taking into account all games, it's worth noting that 11 of his 19 strikes in club colours have come away from home.

"That makes him a very obvious but appealing bet to score here and a Watkins goal can definitely be included in a Bet Builder. Leon Bailey set up Watkins' early strike against Forest last week and the Jamaican winger looks bang in form.

"He has seven assists in the PL this season and if Luton leave gaps and push forward, Bailey can make hay. So, to simplify everthing, in a game that should feature goals, I like Villa to outscore Luton, with Watkins and Bailey key figures in an away win."

Back Villa, both teams to score, Watkins to score and Bailey to assist @ 17/2 Bet here

EFL Tips and Predictions

NTT20 Podcast: "This West Yorkshire Derby might pitch a relative David against a Goliath in Championship 23/24 terms, but Huddersfield actually have the historical upper hand over their counterparts here, having won 29 of their 71 league clashes compared to Leeds' 25. That, of course, has no bearing whatsoever on Saturday's game, but I found it interesting nonetheless.

"The stakes can't have been higher in many of these previous ties, with Leeds looking to take their consecutive league winning run to 10 and take another step closer to the Premier League, while the hosts are making a great fist of their relegation scrap.

"This will be the second game in charge for their new manager Andre Breitenreiter after an impressive 2-1 win at Watford. Huddersfield have only lost two of their last eight games, a run that has been overseen by three different managers, but those defeats did come at the hands of two quality sides in Southampton and Hull."

Back Leeds to win and Under 3.5 goals @ 6/5 Bet here

Jack Critchley: "David Wagner may still divide the Norwich fans, yet he has managed to guide the Canaries to the fringes of the play-offs and they have provided some very entertaining moments at Carrow Road this season. The hosts' ability to outscore their opponents has enabled them to collect 23 points from a possible 27 here.

"Norwich have conceded the first goal in four of their last seven at home and they always look vulnerable. Norwich have a joint-best BTTS rate of 68% in the Championship this season and its difficult to imagine them keeping Sunderland off the scoresheet.

"The loss of Jack Clarke to injury is a seismic blow to Sunderland's chances of making the top six. The Black Cats have struggled for consistency and they are aiming to avoid a fourth successive defeat on Saturday afternoon. They've only failed to score once in their last six and they should create enough opportunities to test the home defence."

Back Over 2.5 goals and BTTS @ 19/201.95 Bet here

Andy Robson: "Portsmouth's recent home results encourage both goals and a home win. Pompey have gone 4-1, 3-1, and 4-1, in their last three at Fratton Park. Taking a wider scope of matches, they have won six of ten and have a positive xG differential of 0.4xG across their last ten. Only one of those matches went under 1.5 goals, with Portsmouth themselves creating at least 1xG in all of those matches.

"John Mousinho's side don't yet appear to be feeling any pressure about the run-in and the potential of securing promotion over the next few matches, certainly not at home. Indeed, with their main rivals faltering, there is a real opportunity to build up a substantial margin of points, currently seven back to Derby and Bolton, to build up enough of a cushion to further lessen the pressure.

"Since Des Buckingham was appointed Oxford manager his team have conceded the highest xG of any team in League One. They have continued to create chances at a good rate, meaning that they have continued to play at at least a lower mid-table level, but it is a struggle for them to maintain their play-off berth with this current level of performance."

Back the treble @ 4/1 Bet here

European Football Tips and Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Union have racked up a couple of famous home wins against Borussia Dortmund since they first came into the Bundesliga in 2019, and I fancy they can pick up a positive result against Die Schwarzgelben this weekend.

"BVB have made a strong start to the year, but they defended abysmally in last weekend's 3-2 home defeat to Hoffenheim, and they were pretty wretched in the 0-0 draw at Heidenheim, a game they could easily have lost.

"Jadon Sancho isn't quite hitting the high gears yet - understandable for a player that has spent most of the campaign out of action - and the in-form Donyell Malen is suspended.

"After starting the year with three straight wins, Dortmund have since won just one in five in all competitions, and there was lots of talk this week in German media about whether coach Edin Terzic is the right man to get the best out of a talented squad."

Back Union Berlin/Draw Double Chance at 1.86 Bet here

James Eastham: "Reborn Marseille are an excellent bet to continue their revival against Clermont on Saturday evening. Marseille have won two from two since sacking manager Gennaro Gattuso last month and are playing far better football.

"New boss Jean-Louis Gasset has installed calm and a greater sense of confidence and the players are responding magnificently. Marseille beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 (home) in the Europa League 10 days ago and followed up with a 4-1 win (home) vs Montpellier last weekend...

"Hosts Clermont are relegation contenders and lack quality in several positions. Their build-up to the game has also been marred by reports of tensions in the camp."

Back Marseille to win @ 1.95 Bet here

Jamie Kemp: "If Carlo Ancelotti's side are to drop points between now and the end of the season in La Liga, then away to Valencia looks like as likely a time as any on the schedule. For that reason, I'll stay away from the result and recommend both teams to score, along with 2+ fouls for Valencia midfielder Hugo Guillamon.

"Both teams have scored in nine of the last 10 games in this exact fixture at Mestalla, while the feisty Guillamon - who'll be at the heart of midfield here - is averaging 2.4 fouls per 90 in La Liga this term."

Back both teams to score and 2+ fouls for Guillamon @ 6/4 Bet here

