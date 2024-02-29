La Liga Tips: Valencia to stand up to La Liga leaders Real Madrid

Valencia to provide stout opposition for Real Madrid

Villarreal to outscore Granada at La Ceramica

Girona to avenge Copa del Rey defeat to Mallorca

Mestalla has been a fortress all season long for Valencia, and the arrival of Real Madrid on Saturday night has the potential to show us just how powerful of a venue it can be.

Ruben Baraja's side have lost only two of their 12 home games in La Liga this season (W7 D3), while they've conceded just six times in the process - the fewest by any team in their home games this term. Even for a Real Madrid team topping the table, with only one league defeat to their name this term, this promises to be a significant test.

Above all, this game will be marked by a sky-high intensity level. In front of a raucous crowd, and factoring in their aggressive, direct style of play, Valencia will have their sights set on making the game as uncomfortable as possible for the visitors. Every challenge will be celebrated like a goal from the Mestalla faithful.

Indeed, making the trip to Valencia hasn't been at all easy for Real Madrid in recent times. Across the last nine seasons, the home side have more than twice as many victories (5) as los Blancos (2) in this exact fixture in La Liga (two draws). What's more, Real Madrid haven't kept a clean sheet away to Valencia in league competition since January 2013 - all the way back in the Jose Mourinho era.

If Carlo Ancelotti's side are to drop points between now and the end of the season in La Liga, then away to Valencia looks like as likely a time as any on the schedule. For that reason, I'll stay away from the result and recommend both teams to score, along with 2+ fouls for Valencia midfielder Hugo Guillamon.

Both teams have scored in nine of the last 10 games in this exact fixture at Mestalla, while the feisty Guillamon - who'll be at the heart of midfield here - is averaging 2.4 fouls per 90 in La Liga this term.

Back Real Madrid and Valencia both to score and 2+ fouls for Hugo Guillamon @ 6/42.50 Bet here

This season won't be remembered particularly fondly when all is said and done for Villarreal, but the good news is any mid-season anxiety surrounding them now seems to have passed. Under the management of returning coach Marcelino, the Yellow Submarine things are starting to go in the right direction again.

Indeed, Marcelino has already won more games (4) than their previous two coaches this season combined (3), while the team's xG numbers for and against are no longer in the red (as they were under the previous two). It wasn't an immediate impact from Marcelino by any means, but there's been a clear sense of improvement as the months have passed.

The east coast side are now five games unbeaten in La Liga (W2 D3), including a big victory away to Real Sociedad last time out. For the last time they had a longer run without defeat, you have to go all the way back to October 2021 in the Unai Emery era.

While Villarreal have been steadily improving and looking more like a top half side than a bottom half one, there are few signs that Granada are on the verge of turning their season around for the better. Current boss Alexander Medina only has one win in 11 La Liga games since taking over from Paco López, and that lone victory came at home to another side in the drop zone in the form of Cadiz.

Granada have managed to recover their scoring touch - netting in each of the last three - but I don't see getting on the scoresheet here guiding them to any points. With a rejuvenated Villarreal in front of them and Granada losing 10 of their 12 away games in La Liga this term, I expect the home side to outscore them in Sunday's clash.

Back Villarreal to beat Granada and both teams to score @ 2/13.00 Bet here

Whatever happens on Sunday, this has already been one of the best weeks in Mallorca's recent history.

Javier Aguirre's side qualified for a Copa del Rey final in midweek, courtesy of a shock win over Real Sociedad in their semi-final second leg. They did have to do it via extra time and penalties, however, meaning the euphoria of Wednesday will probably have transformed into fatigue in the days after the fact.

The islanders now occupy that strange space of being in reach of silverware, yet also facing the threat of relegation in LaLiga. The threat isn't exactly imminent, but no doubt Aguirre would like to have a bigger cushion than just six points between themselves and the drop zone. Indeed, his side still have to go away to 18th-place Cadiz before the season is out.

The big problem for Mallorca is that they have a Girona team who are back to winning ways next up. After their victory over Rayo Vallecano last time out - a convincing 3-0 win at that - it looks like Michel's side are back to their best. And the thing is, they've been making light work of bottom half opponents all season long in La Liga.

Girona have taken 40 of the 42 available points against teams currently in the bottom of the table, winning 13 of those 14 games (D1). Unsurprisingly, that's the best record against such opposition of any team in La Liga this term.

It should be said Mallorca have beaten Girona once this season, doing so during their Copa del Rey run. Michel's side were caught cold that night and perhaps a little surprised by their opponent's approach, but with the chance to review that game and make adjustments, I'll take Girona to dispatch another underdog here.