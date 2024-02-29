Bundesliga Tips: Dortmund to endure capital slip-up

Union to take another step towards safety

Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund

Saturday 02 March, 14:30

It's been quite the rollercoaster ride for Union Berlin this season. They went into the campaign on a high, looking forward to their first ever foray into the Champions League. They won their first two league games of the season, but then their form collapsed, and a damaging tailspin led to the departure of popular and inspirational coach Urs Fischer.

New coach Nenad Bjelica had been in the job a matter of weeks before he was given a long touchline ban for twice pushing Bayern's Leroy Sané in the face during an altercation. There was even talk that Bjelica's lamentable behaviour (for which he didn't apologise to the player), would get him the sack, but the capital club have stood by their man.

One of the things that stands out about Bjelica's coaching statistics is the Croatian's ability to build excellent home records. If you look at the last eight seasons across a variety of clubs in a variety of countries, he has suffered just six home league defeats. That is truly remarkable, and he has repaired Union's home form, with four wins and two draws in the last six Bundesliga games in Köpenick.

Union have racked up a couple of famous home wins against Borussia Dortmund since they first came into the Bundesliga in 2019, and I fancy they can pick up a positive result against Die Schwarzgelben this weekend. BVB have made a strong start to the year, but they defended abysmally in last weekend's 3-2 home defeat to Hoffenheim, and they were pretty wretched in the 0-0 draw at Heidenheim, a game they could easily have lost.

Jadon Sancho isn't quite hitting the high gears yet - understandable for a player that has spent most of the campaign out of action - and the in-form Donyell Malen is suspended. After starting the year with three straight wins, Dortmund have since won just one in five in all competitions, and there was lots of talk this week in German media about whether coach Edin Terzic is the right man to get the best out of a talented squad. Although BVB have reached the knockout phase of the Champions League, there is no guarantee that they will qualify for next season's edition.

We can back Union/Draw Double Chance at 1.865/6, and I think that's a fair price.

Bochum to make life tough for ailing Leipzig

Bochum v RB Leipzig

Saturday 02 March, 14:30

Bochum are a curious side. They are routinely hopeless on their travels, but it is their outstanding home form that keeps them afloat season upon season. The fans at the Ruhrstadion deserve a big chunk of credit for that, as they create an incredible atmosphere. The last couple of games have been a great illustration of the duality of Thomas Letsch's team - they beat Bayern 3-2, but then lost 5-2 at a really average Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Bochum have lost just one of their last 14 home games in the league. They were the last team in any competition to beat Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen (they swept them aside 3-0 on Matchday 34 last season), and they have beaten top-three sides Bayern and Stuttgart. The absence of influential keeper Manuel Riemann through suspension is a huge blow, but his replacement Andreas Luthe does have plenty of experience.

Leipzig lost 2-1 at Bayern last weekend, succumbing to a last-gasp Harry Kane winner, and they have won just one of their last seven away games in the top flight. They have a huge Champions League trip to Real Madrid on the horizon, so coach Marco Rose must decide how much to rotate his squad.

Die Roten Bullen have only won four of their away games in the league this term, and just two of those victories were by a multiple-goal margin. Even without Riemann in goal, I'm happy to give Bochum a one-goal start on the Asian Handicap at 1.84/5.

Elsewhere I'll recommend a BTTS double in Hoffenheim v Werder Bremen (Sunday, 16:30) and Wolfsburg v Stuttgart (Saturday, 17:30). BTTS has paid out in seven of Wolfsburg's last eight league games, and seven of Stuttgart's last eight competitive outings. Hoffenheim have seen both teams score in 12 of their last 14 matches, while BTTS has landed in eight of Werder's last 14.

The double comes out at 2.35/4 on the Sportsbook, and both games will be shown live on Sky.

German Bundesliga - Both Teams to Score

