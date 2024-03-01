Ligue 1 Tips: Back reborn Marseille to continue renaissance

Marseille to make it three wins from three

Rennes and Lorient to produce goals fest

Bamba's your Bet Builder man

Reborn Marseille are an excellent bet to continue their revival against Clermont on Saturday evening.

Marseille have won two from two since sacking manager Gennaro Gattuso last month and are playing far better football.

New boss Jean-Louis Gasset has installed calm and a greater sense of confidence and the players are responding magnificently.

Marseille beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 (home) in the Europa League 10 days ago and followed up with a 4-1 win (home) vs Montpellier last weekend.

Several players raised their performance level across those two games and we expect another much-improved display here.

Hosts Clermont are relegation contenders and lack quality in several positions. Their build-up to the game has also been marred by reports of tensions in the camp.

The media detailed a clash between a senior player and manager Pascal Gastien in training this week. Such tensions are understandable given Clermont are bottom of the Ligue 1 table.

Their form's a massive concern: Clermont have won just one of their last 14 games (W1-D6-L7) in all competitions.

Clermont also have the worst record of any side in the division against teams currently in the top half of the table. In 13 such games, Clermont have yet to win (W0-D4-L9).

Marseille are 1.9520/21 to collect all three points. Those odds are well worth taking.

Back Marseille to win @ 1.9520/21 Bet here

The stats will be on your side if you back this game to have three or more goals.

Twelve of Rennes' 23 league games and 15 of Lorient's 23 league games have featured three or more goals this season. That's 59% of the sides' combined league games.

Looking purely at Rennes' home matches and Lorient's away matches, the share of games that have featured three or more goals rises to 70%. So the trend is certainly for a high-scoring game this weekend.

Rennes have warmed up in fine scoring fashion. On Thursday night, they won 3-1 (away) against amateur side Le Puy in the French Cup to take their place in the semi-finals.

That took their tally to 10 goals in their last four games in all competitions. At home in Ligue 1, they've averaged 2.08 goals per game this season.

Lorient are less prolific, but will struggle to contain Rennes, making it almost certain that at some point they'll need to come out and attack. In Mohamed Bamba, the visitors have a player that can trouble the Rennes defence.

Signed from the Austrian League in January, Bamba has scored five times in his first five Lorient appearances, finding the net at a rate of a goal every 68 minutes. The 22-year-old marksman's worth including in your Bet Builder selections.

Our main pick on the game is Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the Goal Lines market. This is available at a good price and, as outlined above, the stats will be on your side.

If the game has three goals exactly, you'll make a small profit. If the game has four or more goals, all of your stakes will generate a profit.

Back Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the Goal Lines market @ 1.9520/21 Bet here

And why not try this Bet Builder?

Back Lorient vs Rennes Over 2.5 Goals and Mohamed Bamba in the Anytime Goalscorer market at just under 4/15.00 Bet here

