Premier League Opta Stats: Find 17/2 Haaland punt at 8/1 Arsenal Bet Builder
Last week we managed two winners at 11/43.75 and 15/82.88, but we remain in profit for both the overall season and the best bet of the week. Looking to enjoy a more fruitful weekend, Alex Boyes brings 10 more Opta Stat related bets...
-
Unconvincing Chelsea can be beaten again
-
Look to Gross to provide Brighton assist
-
Tasty 10/111.00 #Oddonthat punt at Turf Moor
-
Find 17/29.50 Manchester derby play on Haaland
-
Arsenal to smash Sheffield United on Monday in 8/19.00 shot
Brentford v Chelsea
Bees to sting Blues
The Opta Stat:
"Brentford have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Premier League games against Chelsea - only against Man City (2021-2023) and Man Utd (2019-2021) have the Blues failed to score in four consecutive meetings in the competition. However, Brentford have kept just one clean sheet in their 13 Premier League home games this season."
The Betfair Bet:
Everton v West Ham United
DCL's favourite opponent to get back on track
The Opta Stat:
"Everton's Premier League games have seen just 62 goals scored this season, fewer than any other side. Only the bottom two sides Burnley (25) and Sheffield United (22) have scored fewer goals than the Toffees (28), while only the top three sides Liverpool (25), Manchester City (26) and Arsenal (23) have shipped fewer goals than Sean Dyche's side (34). Indeed, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored more goals for Everton against West Ham in all competitions than he has against any other opponent (6). Indeed, his last goal for the Toffees was the winner in the reverse fixture against the Hammers back in October."
The Betfair Bet:
Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion
Back Gross to deliver once again
The Opta Stat:
"Pascal Groß has either scored or assisted a goal in each of his last four Premier League appearances (1 goal, 4 assists). Only Kaoru Mitoma in March/April last year has ever done so in five consecutive games for Brighton. Indeed, only Bruno Fernandes (74) has created more chances in the Premier League this season than Gross (73), who is second only to Pablo Sarabia (3.2) for chances created per 90 (3.1)."
The Betfair Bet:
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Goals a given in the Toon
The Opta Stat:
"Newcastle's Premier League games have seen more goals scored than any other side this season (99 - F54 A45). There has been at least four goals scored in each of their last eight Premier League matches, with only Liverpool ever having a longer such run (9 between September and December 2021). Indeed, the Magpies have conceded 23 goals in their last eight Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 20. Indeed, only Brentford (24) have shipped more goals than the Magpies in the competition since Christmas."
The Betfair Bet:
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Reds to come down on Nuno
The Opta Stat:
"Liverpool have won seven of their last eight Premier League games (L1), scoring at least three goals in each of their last six victories. The Reds are the highest scorers in the Premier League this season with 63 goals, with their rate of 2.4 goals-per-game their third-highest in a single campaign in the competition (2.7 in 2013-14, 2.5 in 2021-22)."
The Betfair Bet:
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
Sonny to haunt Eagles
The Opta Stat:
"With eight goals and two assists, Tottenham's Son Heung-Min has been involved in 10 goals in 15 Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace. Only against Southampton (15) and Leicester (13) has he been involved in more. Indeed, Tottenham have scored in each of their last 37 Premier League games, the outright second-longest such run in the competition's history. However, Spurs have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 league games, conceding at least twice in five of their last seven."
The Betfair Bet:
Luton Town v Aston Villa
Back Villa to come out flying
The Opta Stat:
"Aston Villa have scored more first half goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (27), while only Manchester City (13) have been leading at half-time more often than the Villans (12). However, Luton have conceded the lowest share of their Premier League goals before the interval this season (33% - 17/51)."
The Betfair Bet:
Burnley v Bournemouth
Chance the Oddsonthat
The Opta Stat:
"Only Brentford (12) have dropped more points from winning positions in Premier League home games this season than Burnley (11). Meanwhile, only Brentford again (14) have dropped more such points in away games this term than Bournemouth (12). For Bourenmouth, 12 of Dominic Solanke's 14 Premier League goals this season have either put the Cherries in the lead (9) or drawn them level in the match (3). It's the most such goals a player has scored in the competition this term.
The Betfair Bet:
Manchester City v Manchester United
Haaland's derby day
The Opta Stat:
"Against no side has Man City striker Erling Haaland scored more Premier League goals than his five against Manchester United. Indeed, only Sergio Agüero (8) has scored more Manchester derby goals for the Citizens in the competition than Haaland. Haaland had four shots on target at Old Trafford, twice in each half, and netted twice as City beat United 3-0, generating an xG figure of 4.0 from 10 shots on target."
The Betfair Bet:
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Look-out, Blades
The Opta Stat:
"In their last three home games in all competitions, Sheffield United have lost 2-5 (vs Brighton), 0-5 (vs Aston Villa) and 0-5 (vs Brighton) - no English league side has ever conceded 5+ goals in four consecutive home games before. Indeed, Arsenal have won all six of their Premier League games in 2024 by an aggregate score of 25-3. In fact, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has scored in each of his last five Premier League games, netting twice in each of his last two away from home (vs West Ham and Burnley). Only Dennis Bergkamp (September 1997) and Harry Kane (September 2017) have ever scored 2+ goals in three consecutive away appearances."
The Betfair Bet:
Opta Stats P/L 2023-24 -
(Single Recommended bet of the week)
Stake: 22pts
Return: 26.1
P/L: +4.1
ROI: +19%
(Overall Column)
Stake: 222pts
Return: 249.6
P/L: +27.6
ROI: +12%
