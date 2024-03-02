Premier League MD27 Score Predictions: Ten correct score tips up to 13/1

Easy wins predicted for title chasers

Villa and Spurs also to record comfortable victories

10 Correct Score Tips from 6/1 7.00 to 13/1 14.00

Match Odds 90: Brentford 9/52.80, Draw 2/13.00, Chelsea 11/102.11

You just never know what you're going to get with Chelsea, they're so difficult to predict. Brentford are on a really bad run and I can see goals at both ends here as both chase the win. But don't be surprised if it ends all-square.

Match Odds 90: Everton 1/12.00, Draw 15/82.88, West Ham 23/103.30

Everton are on a long win-less run but they registered a victory of some sorts earlier in the week when they received four points back from the 10 they were docked. That should lift them, but they're meeting a West Ham side who were back close to their best in putting four past Brentford on Monday night. I'll go for the away win.

Match Odds 90: Fulham 7/52.40, Draw 2/13.00, Brighton 7/52.40

Brighton are being Brighton again. They'll score four or five in one game and then fail to lay a glove on an opponent in their next game. They've scored at least four goals in five of their last 11 matches, and yet in the other six games in that period they scored a total of just two! Fulham are also a bit hit and miss so I can see this being a draw.

Match Odds 90: Newcastle 8/111.73, Draw 21/10, Wolves 11/43.75

Newcastle haven't impressed me of late whereas Wolves have been magnificent, especially in some recent away games where they beat Chelsea and Tottenham. St James' Park has witnessed a lot of goals recently and this could be another entertaining game, which I think may end in a draw.

Match Odds 90: Nottm Forest 4/15.00, Draw 13/53.60, Liverpool 4/91.44

Liverpool are injury-ravaged at the moment but that didn't stop them beating Southampton 3-0 in the FA Cup in midweek, while Forest were pretty toothless in losing at home to Man United. It won't be easy for Liverpool but I think they'll get the win.

Match Odds 90: Tottenham 2/51.40, Draw 11/43.75, Crystal Palace 9/25.50

It seems like an age since Tottenham last played, but at least they'll be fresh and almost back to full strength. Palace got a win at the first time of asking for their new boss but this will be much tougher than a home game against Burnley. There'll be no excuses for Spurs not winning this one.

Match Odds 90: Luton 11/43.75, Draw 9/43.25, Aston Villa 4/61.67

Luton's mini unbeaten run is well and truly over now and they were thrashed 6-2 in front of their home fans in midweek. Villa might not be as ruthless as Man City were that night but I can see them picking up the three points in a comfortable win.

Match Odds 90: Burnley 23/103.30, Draw 15/82.88, Bournemouth 5/61.84

This is a tough one as we're almost at the last chance saloon for Burnley, whereas Bournemouth have gone off the boil and are now without a win in six games. Because of Burnley's desperate need for a win, I'll chance my arm that they'll get it, but only just.

Match Odds 90: Man City 1/51.20, Draw 7/24.50, Man United 7/18.00

This should be a walk in the park for City. They're are 3-1 up against Copenhagen with a home leg to come in midweek so Pep - who loves to play starting XI roulette - should have no excuses for not fielding his strongest team in this Manchester derby. For United, I just don't know how they keep scraping wins. They have lots of injuries and their main men just look disinterested. This should be a rude awakening for anyone who believes United are 'back'.

Match Odds 90: Sheff United 12/113.00, Draw 5/16.00, Arsenal 1/81.12

This could be anything, in favour of Arsenal that is. The Blades are on course to become the worst Premier League team on record in terms of goals conceded and they've already had some absolute shockers at Bramall Lane. I'd normally be a bit conservative in predicting goals for the Gunners but they've been rampant of late, scoring an incredible 25 goals in their last six league games. This could be a nightmare for the home faithful.

