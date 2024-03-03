Burnley v Bournemouth: Back a Solanke strike in 10/1 Bet Builder
Paul Higham is backing Bournemouth to pick off Burnley at Turf Moor, and fancies a nice 10/111.00 Bet Builder with a focus on corners.
Cherries look a good bet for an away win
Back 10/111.00 Solanke & corners Bet Builder
Cherries worth backing at Burnley
I think it's safe enough to say Burnley are going down, right? 11 points from safety with just 12 games left having won just 13 points all season - the numbers look bleak.
Unless Nottingham Forest get a hefty FFP points deduction it seems Vincent Kompany's side will head straight back to the Championship with their attempt to play their way to safety coming unstuck.
The Clarets are the worst home side in the division with just one win and five points at Turf Moor, and their only hope of landing the 14/53.80 on a home win is if Bournemouth can't shake off their own slump in form.
The Cherries exited the FA Cup in extra time during the week and have gone seven without a win in the league - but they're 19/201.95 to get an away win and complete a first ever league double over Burnley.
Burnley
- L
- L
- L
- D
- L
- D
Bournemouth
- L
- D
- L
- D
- D
- L
- Crystal Palace 3 0 Burnley
- Burnley 0 5 Arsenal
- Liverpool 3 1 Burnley
- Burnley 2 2 Fulham
- Man City 3 1 Burnley
- Burnley 1 1 Luton
- Bournemouth 0 1 Man City
- Newcastle 2 2 Bournemouth
- Fulham 3 1 Bournemouth
- Bournemouth 1 1 Nottm Forest
- West Ham 1 1 Bournemouth
- Bournemouth 0 4 Liverpool
And I think this fixture will suit Andoni Iraola's visitors, who did not so long ago reel off four away wins on the bounce including a stunning victory at Old Trafford.
Recent results haven't been great but performances haven't been so bad - they were excellent and deserved to win their 2-2 draw at Newcastle, and push Man City in a 1-0 home defeat.
Kompany's Burnley are far too open, at home especially, and make far too many mistakes trying to knock it about (making the fourth-most errors leading to shots in the league - 13) and Bournemouth have the players to punish them.
The Clarets have kept just one home clean sheet and only two further times have they conceded just once, while Bournemouth have scored in 12 of 13 away league games.
Bournemouth concede plenty on the road as well, and their last six away games have seen both teams score, but Burnley have drawn six home blanks this term and both sides are in the bottom eight for BTTS games - and recent Burnely displays suggest the wheels could come off if they concede early.
Back Solanke strike & corner count
Dominic Solanke has bagged 16 goals for Bournemouth this year - and with 14 in the Premier League only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland have more.
Eight of his league goals have come away from home so although he's just 13/102.30 to score anytime - he's usually at the heart of good things that happen in front of goal for Bournemouth.
English Premier League - Top 5 Corners
|Team
|For
|Against
|Total
|Man Utd
|6.5
|6.7
|13.2
|Tottenham
|6.1
|6.4
|12.5
|Bournemouth
|6.1
|5.6
|11.7
|Burnley
|4.9
|6.5
|11.4
|Man City
|7.7
|3.5
|11.2
Corners could be a good way in for us here too, as both sides rank in the top four in the Premier League for corners per game - Burnley games clocking in at 11.4 and Bournemouth just ahead at 11.7.
Bournemouth average over six corners a game and Burnely also give away a similar amount, but at home the Clarets could also get a few with the Cherries conceding 5.6 per outing.
Bournemouth are well worth backing at 4/51.80 for over 5.5 corners, but Burnley can also get six or more at a price of 5/42.25 given how both teams play - the match-up looks just right for corner numbers to rise.
