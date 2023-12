Back goals in Luton v Chelsea early TV game

9/1 10.00 score tip from Dimitar Berbatov

8/1 9.00 Forest v Man Utd goals and assists double

Premier League Tips and Predictions

Paul Higham: "Chelsea are obviously short at 6/10 favourites to win, as one of the most expensive squads in the league should be, and they should really win it handily, but I wouldn't rule out the draw here either at 10/3 as Kenilworth Road will be a shock to some of Mauricio Pochettino's side - and some just won't handle it.

"It's tough to justify backing a Luton win though with more than just a hunch, but a safer play looks like goals, with five of six Chelsea away games and four of five Luton homes seeing both teams score - which is 8/11 here.

"Those same Chelsea games have also seen over 2.5 goals as well as five of Luton's last six outings - and pairing over 2.5 goals with both teams score here rounds at at about Evens for the double."

Dimitar Berbatov: "To get back on track, all Villa need to do is keep putting the ball into the back of the net. They're having a great season, and Emery wants people to remember that. His interview was him defending his players after a bad couple of results. Some of the games they lost were winnable, but other than that, they're doing so well.

"There's still lots of football to be played, and they can certainly be up there to surprise people. It is a great opportunity to get back to winning ways and I think they will win against Burnley."

Alex Boyes: "Sheffield United have never scored in five Premier League away games against Man City - only Birmingham (7 against Manchester United) have visited a side more without ever scoring in the competition.

"There have been just 14 goals scored in 11 Premier League meetings between Manchester City (12 goals) and Sheffield United (2), an average of 1.3 per game. Of all fixtures to have been played at least 10 times, only Bolton v Southampton (1.2) has seen fewer goals-per-game."

Max Liu: "Palace are without a win since 4 November and no side has won fewer Premier League home games this season (1), with the Eagles winless in seven at Selhurst Park since beating Wolves 3-2 in September (D3 L4).

"A defeat here could cost Roy Hodgson his job but, in spite of their poor home record, Palace have performed for him on the road - suffering a last gasp 2-1 defeat to Chelsea last time out and grabbing a 2-2 draw at Man City.

"The hosts should turn up for their under-fire manager here and, with all five Premier League meetings between Palace and Brentford drawn, it would be no surprise if this ended level. Michael Olise has an assist in four of his last five home starts in the Premier League for Crystal Palace."

Andy Robson: "Everton's recent form shows they are very much in a false league position due to their -10 point deduction, and without it they'd be above Wolves in the table, as well as Chelsea.

"However, despite clean sheets at home, goals conceded against Brentford, Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Spurs on the road have indicated their backline has been vulnerable on several occasions.

"Against an in-form Wolves side, who already have Hee-Chan Hwang on double digits in the Premier League, both have work to do at the back, which is why goals are on the cards this Saturday."

Ben Steele: "Both goals Forest have scored against United this year came the last time these two teams faced each other at Old Trafford back in August. On that day Forest were 2-0 up inside five minutes before the hosts came back to win it in the second half. Both goals were set up by the predigiously talented Morgan Gibbs-White.

"The England youth international is the heartbeat of this Nottingham side and if they are to have any success on Saturday it will likely come through him. Chris Wood's Boxing Day hat-trick stole the headlines and given Andre Onana's somewhat haphazard approach to defending set pieces I wouldn't be surprised to see Wood and Gibbs-White combine to get Forst on the scoresheet."

Serie A Tips and Predicitons

Dan Fitch: "The Old Lady are unbeaten in twelve games in Serie A (W9 D3), winning 2-1 at Frosinone last week. Though their results have remained consistent, they have become somewhat leaky in recent weeks, conceding in five of their last six matches. This should give some encouragement to Roma, who beat Napoli 2-0 in their last game.

"Yet Jose Mourinho's side have only won one of their last six matches on the road (D2 L3). Backing a Juventus win and both teams to score would seem to be the bet, with the odds of 9/2 looking far too big given the statistics of the teams involved."

