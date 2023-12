Back goals at both ends at Kenilworth Road

Back a 2/1 3.00 Bet Builder fouls double

Goals almost guaranteed at Kenilworth Road

A crazy comeback win at Sheffield United made it two on the spin for battling Luton, who have proved they can match anyone at Kenilworth Road.

Chelsea are the next big-hitters to tackle the challenge of Luton's unique home, where Newcastle lost last week, Liverpool have been held to a draw and Arsenal needed a 97th minute winner to take the points.

Spurs sneaked a win when they could easily have lost and even Man City were trailing 1-0 at half-time before squeezing out a 2-1 win, so the 4/15.00 on a Luton win may look a big price to some against a Chelsea outfit that's lost four on the spin away from home.

Chelsea are obviously short at 6/101.60 favourites to win, as one of the most expensive squads in the league should be, and they should really win it handily, but I wouldn't rule out the draw here either at 10/34.33 as Kenilworth Road will be a shock to some of Mauricio Pochettino's side - and some just won't handle it.

It's tough to justify backing a Luton win though with more than just a hunch, but a safer play looks like goals, with five of six Chelsea away games and four of five Luton homes seeing both teams score - which is 8/111.73 here.

Those same Chelsea games have also seen over 2.5 goals as well as five of Luton's last six outings - and pairing over 2.5 goals with both teams score here rounds at at about Evens for the double.

Back over 2.5 goals & both teams to score @ 1/12.00 Bet now

Back a Chelsea fouls double

A nice OddsBoost on the Sportsbook sees Conor Gallagher and Moises Caicedo priced up at 2/13.00 for 2+ fouls each.

Luton will certainly come at Chelsea and in the heat of the battle Chelsea's midfield duo will have to stand up to the challenge.

The pair lead Chelsea in terms of fouls, with Gallagher way out in front as you'd possibly expect, giving away 41 so far this season with multiple fouls committed in five of his last six.

Caicedo has given away a foul in five of his last six, with three of those being multiple foul outings.

Back Gallagher & Caicedo 2+ fouls @ 2/13.00 Bet now

Now read exclusive thoughts from Dimitar Berbatov on Hojlund's first Premier League goal!