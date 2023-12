Luton can get weekend off to a flyer

Boring Palace set for another 1-1 draw

Find 4/1 5.00 anytime assist for in-form Wolves winger

Man Utd win part of 8/1 9.00 Bet Builder

Back Salah, Kudus and Welbeck to be in the goals

Luton Town v Chelsea Hatters can hurt Chelsea The Opta Stat: "Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 20 goals in his last 19 Premier League games against promoted sides (15 goals, five assists), including nine in eight games for his current club Chelsea (six goals, three assists). He scored two of the Blues' three goals in this season's reverse fixture against Luton. However, Chelsea have lost each of their last four Premier League away games, their longest losing run on the road since a run of five between October and December 2000 under Claudio Ranieri." The Betfair Bet: Back Sterling to score or assist but Luton double chance @ 7/1



Aston Villa v Burnley Villa back to winning ways The Opta Stat: "Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has won all four of his Premier League games against Burnley, with three of these matches finishing 3-1. Indeed, Aston Villa have scored in each of their last 23 Premier League home games, since a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in October last season. It's their longest scoring streak at Villa Park in the top-flight since a run of 33 between May 1982 and December 1983." The Betfair Bet: Back Aston Villa to win & BTTS @ 9/5



Crystal Palace v Brentford Side with history at Selhurst The Opta Stat: "All five Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Brentford have been drawn - it's the only fixture in the competition's history to see the first five meetings end level. Indeed, each of the last three Premier League games between Crystal Palace and Brentford have finished 1-1, with the equalising goal coming in the final 15 minutes of the match each time." The Betfair Bet: Back the 1-1 correct scoreline @ 5/1

Manchester City v Sheffield United City price leads to alternative angles The Opta Stat: "Sheffield United have never scored in five Premier League away games against Man City - only Birmingham (7 against Manchester United) have visited a side more without ever scoring in the competition. Indeed, there have been just 14 goals scored in 11 Premier League meetings between Manchester City (12 goals) and Sheffield United (2), an average of 1.3 per game. Of all fixtures to have been played at least 10 times, only Bolton v Southampton (1.2) has seen fewer goals-per-game." The Betfair Bet: Back Man City to win & Under 2.5 goals @ 16/5



Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton Sarabia set-pieces gives us hope The Opta Stat: "Pablo Sarabia has been involved in five goals in his five Premier League home games for Wolves this season, scoring one and assisting four. These goal contributions have been worth six points to Wolves, while he's averaging a goal or assist every 52 minutes at Molineux so far this term. In fact, Sarabia has also assisted in each of Wolves' last two games (v Chelsea & Brentford)." The Betfair Bet: Back Pablo Sarabia to assist anytime @ 4/1



Nottingham Forest v Manchester United Tan Hag's side should have enough... just The Opta Stat: "With four goals and one assist, Chris Wood has been involved in each of Nottingham Forest's last five Premier League goals. He has as many goal contributions in his last two league games (4 goals, 1 assist) as he had in his previous 27 combined (5 goals). However, Manchester United have won their last 11 meetings with Nottingham Forest in all competitions - only against Aston Villa (2003-2008) and Wigan Athletic (2005-2011) have they ever had longer winning runs (14 in both instances)." Back Chris Wood to score or assist but Man Utd to win @ 8/1



Fulham v Arsenal We backed it last season, let's do it again The Opta Stat: "Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães has scored in three of his four Premier League appearances against Fulham. Two of these have come at Craven Cottage - one on his Gunners debut in September 2020, and one in this exact fixture last season (both 3-0 wins). Indeed, the Brazilian also netted at Anfield in the Gunners' last away game. No side has scored more set-piece goals than Arsenal this season either (11)." The Betfair Bet: Back Gabriel Magalhaes to score anytime @ 10/1



Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth Goals goals goals! The Opta Stat: "Tottenham have scored 32 goals in 13 Premier League games against Bournemouth, with their average of 2.5 goals-per-game against the Cherries their highest of any side they've faced at least 10 times. However, Bournemouth won this exact fixture 3-2 last season, having lost each of their first five away games against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Indeed, having failed to score in their first two Premier League home games of 2023, Tottenham have now scored in each of their last 18 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, they've conceded 3+ goals (3 times) more often they've scored 3+ goals (twice) at home in the league this year. Bournemouth, meanwhile, have netted 2+ goals in six of their last seven PL games, winning on each occassion." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 4.5 goals @ 23/10



Liverpool v Newcastle United Milestone moment for Mo The Opta Stat: "Mohamed Salah's next Premier League goal will be his 150th for Liverpool, making him the fifth player to reach the milestone with a single club in the competition (Harry Kane Spurs, Sergio Agüero Man City, Wayne Rooney Man Utd, Thierry Henry Arsenal). The Egyptian has scored in five of his six appearances against Newcastle at Anfield in the competition. The Betfair Bet: Back Mo Salah to score first @ 7/2



West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion Kudus x Welbeck The Opta Stat: "Mohammed Kudus has scored more home goals in all competitions than any other West Ham player this season (9). The last player to score 10+ home goals in their first season with the Hammers was Teddy Sheringham in 2004-05. For Brighton, though, forward Danny Welbeck has scored more Premier League goals against West Ham than against any other opponent (6)." The Betfair Bet: Back Kudus and Welbeck both to score @ 11/1



Opta Stats P/L 2023-24 -

(Single Recommended bet of the week)

Stake: 18pts

Return: 17.1

P/L: -0.9

ROI: -5%

(Overall Column)

Stake: 164pts

Return: 197.43

P/L: +33.43

ROI: +20%

