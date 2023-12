#Oddsonthat play at Villa Park at 5/1 6.00

4/1 5.00 Paqeuta assist price seems generous on last week

Back goals at Anfield in 9/1 10.00 BTTS bet

Can Richarlison bag again in 10/1 11.00 play?

Finish with 10/1 11.00 Christmas Eve Bet Builder

Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion Side with recent history The Opta Stat: "The last four Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion at Selhurst Park have all ended 1-1. Indeed, Brighton and Hove Albion are without a clean sheet in their last 21 Premier League games, shipping 38 goals in that run. It's their longest ever league run without a clean sheet in their entire history." The Betfair Bet: Back the 1-1 correct score @ 5/1



NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £20 in Free Bets when you place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook (T&Cs apply).

Aston Villa v Sheffield United Use #oddsonthat to boost the heavy favourites The Opta Stat: "Aston Villa have won each of their last 15 Premier League home games - their longest such run in their league history - while only three sides have won more consecutively at home in the Premier League: Liverpool (24 between 2019 and 2020), Manchester City (20 between 2011 and 2012) and Manchester United (19 between 2010 and 2011). Ollie Watkins has scored 49 Premier League goals and could become only the third player to hit 50 in the competition for Aston Villa after Gabriel Agbonlahor (74) and Dwight Yorke (60). Watkins also has nine goals this season and 10+ goals in all three seasons for Villa so far." The Betfair Bet: Back Villa to win each half, Watkins to score & Villa most corners each half @ 5/1



West Ham United v Manchester United Back the hot streak? The Opta Stat: "Lucas Paquetá assisted all three of West Ham's goals in their 3-0 win over Wolves last time out, assisting as many times in that game as he did in 28 games last season. He also created six chances in open play in the match, the most by a Hammers player since Mauro Zárate against Stoke in December 2015 (7)." The Betfair Bet: Back Lucas Paqueta to assist anytime @ 4/1

Fulham v Burnley Cottage for goals The Opta Stat: "Fulham have won 5-0 in their last two Premier League home games (against Nottingham Forest and West Ham). There have been three instances in the competition's history of a team winning by 5+ goals in three in a row at home - Chelsea (April-August 2010), Manchester City (September-October 2017) and Man City again (May-August 2021). Indeed, Fulham's four Premier League games in December have seen 20 goals scored (13 for, 7 against), more than any other side. Their 13 goals scored is already the most the Cottagers have netted in a single month in the top-flight since December 1966 (16)." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 3.5 goals at Craven Cottage @ 15/8



Luton Town v Newcastle United Newcastle away form gives us a chance The Opta Stat: "Newcastle have won just one of their last 10 Premier League away games (D4 L5), though that was an 8-0 victory against newly promoted Sheffield United in September. They've lost their last three in a row on the road, last losing more consecutively in December/January in 2020-21 (5). Indeed, Luton have only failed to score in one of their eight Premier League home games this season, a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham in October." The Betfair Bet: Back Luton to beat Newcastle @ 10/3



Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth Atmosphere could turn at the City Ground The Opta Stat: "Bournemouth have won their last three Premier League away games, scoring eight goals and conceding just once. It's their second run of three consecutive top-flight away wins, with the other coming in April this year, but they've never won four in a row on the road. Indeed, Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke has been involved in three goals in two league games against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground (1 goal, 2 assists), both scoring and assisting in the Cherries' 3-2 in in this exact fixture last term." Back Solanke to score in a Bournemouth win @ over 3/1



Tottenham Hotspur v Everton Richy finally hitting form? The Opta Stat: "Richarlison has scored three goals in his last two Premier League games, more than he had in his first 39 appearances for Tottenham (2). He could become the 13th ex-Everton player to score against them in the Premier League, having previously played for the Toffees in the competition, and the first since Joshua King in October 2021." The Betfair Bet: Back Richarlison to score 2 or more goals @ 10/1



Liverpool v Arsenal Anfield to produce the goals The Opta Stat: "Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 home Premier League games against Arsenal (W7 D3), though the Reds have fallen behind in five of those games, including a 2-2 draw. However, Arsenal haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 15 Premier League matches against Liverpool, shipping 43 goals. Since the start of that run (a 0-0 draw in August 2015), that is the most goals they have shipped against an opponent." The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to score in both halves @ 9/1



Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea Chelsea still untrustworthy The Opta Stat: "Coming into this round of matches, only Mohamed Salah (8) has scored more Premier League home goals than Wolves' Hwang Hee-Chan so far this season (6). Chelsea meanwhile, have lost their last three Premier League away games, their second run of three straight defeats in their last 10 on the road. The Blues last lost more consecutively between October and December 2000 under Claudio Ranieri (5)." The Betfair Bet: Back Hwang to score, Wolves to win & Palmer shot on target @ over 10/1



Opta Stats P/L 2023-24 -

(Single Recommended bet of the week)

Stake: 17pts

Return: 17.1

P/L: +0.1

ROI: +0.6%

(Overall Column)

Stake: 155pts

Return: 178.13

P/L: +23.13

ROI: +15%