Dalot recently back from suspension following outburst

Montiel has three yellows in his last four PL games

Betfair Traders boosted the double up to 17/1 18.00

Leg 1: Diogo Dalot to be booked @ 7/2 4.50

Manchester United and Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot will be expected to retain his place after United's 3-2 win over Aston Villa this week. Luke Shaw may return to the line-up which could see Dalot play at RB instead though. He has featured in 17 Premier League games so far this season, usually playing for the full 90 minutes.



Dalot has already served a one game suspension for his red card against Liverpool where he received two yellow cards just seconds apart in bizarre circumstances. He has received six cards in just 1,464 Premier League minutes averaging a card every 2.7 games which puts him in the 75th percentile in the league for cards per minute.



Dalot's foul statistics are low compared to his card volume, averaging just one foul per game. However, that just shows that he is renowned for receiving cards for cynical fouls and dissent, as he did recently against Liverpool.



He could be up for a tough game playing at the City Ground in a hostile environment where Forest play very counter attacking football, mainly through Morgan Gibbs-White who is an excellent ball carrier and drives at full-backs.

Leg 2: Gonzalo Montiel to be booked @ 11/4 3.75

Nottingham Forest and Argentina full-back Gonzalo Montiel has had an injury hit start to life in the Premier League but played 70 minutes in Forest's away win at Newcastle this week, picking up a yellow. The World Cup winner played very well and will be expected to retain his place in an injury hit Forest side, who will also be without Sangare who misses out through suspension.



Montiel is likely to be up against his very tricky and in-form Argentinian teammate Alejandro Garnacho, who was moved over to the right against Villa but still played extremely well, netting twice. Montiel could be in for a tough game if the sides line-up as expected.



The Argentine is averaging just under two fouls per game and has received three cards in just 236 minutes of Premier League football, picking up bookings in three of his last four, despite not finishing any of those games. That puts him in the 99th percentile for cards per minute.

If Montiel is up against Garnacho as expected, Garnacho is fouled 2.5 times per game and commits just over one foul per game, so a heated battle is expected on that side of the field here.



The double is priced at a huge 17/118.00 here thanks to a boost from the Betfair Traders.

Back the boosted card double here @ 17/118.00 Bet now

The match official - Tim Robinson

The man in officiating Saturday Evening's Premier League clash is Tim Robinson. Robinson is averaging 4.25 cards per game so far this season in the Premier League and has shown seven yellows in two separate games already, one of which included Nottingham Forest.

Robinson awards an above average amount of fouls with 22.8 per game.

This Booking Double tip has been provided by Tipman Tips. Tipmantips are the UK's Largest subscription-based tipping service with over 2,000 subscribers across their services. Tipman provide their members with daily tips on Racing & Football. The Premium Tipsters boast an impressive record averaging 63 points profit per month and all the tips are tracked live on their website www.tipmantips.com. You can claim a completely free month trial here: https://www.tipmantips.com/em-opt-in.

Watch this week's Football...Only Bettor