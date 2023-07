Thursday 20 July - 16:30

Silva backed into 2/1 after Saudi approach

Fulham boss Marco Silva has been the subject of a big gamble this afternoon to be the first Premier League Manager to leave after reports emerged that he's been offered a two-year deal worth £40m to join Saudi side Al-Ahli.

Silva is now the new 2/12.94 favourite in the market - slashed from 6/16.80 - after the Betfair Sportsbook took a plethora of bets on the 46-year-old.

Last 10 bets on the market:



Marco Silva



The #FFC boss has reportedly been offered a £40 million two-year deal to become Al Ahly manager. https://t.co/74E33GyITq -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 20, 2023

If he leaves, Silva will be the first serving Premier League manager tempted away by the Saudi Pro League, and will join former Premier League manager Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia.

Silva has just one year remaining on his contract with Fulham, and it's been reported that he has a £6m release clause which will be no obstacle to the mega rich Saudi clubs.

Silva deposes Jolen Lopetegui at the head of the market, though the Wolves boss remains second favourite at 6/16.80 to be the first Premier League manager to leave.

Wednesday 5 July - 16:30

Wolves boss 9/2 to depart first

Wolves manager Julien Lopetegui has been priced up as the early favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave a 9/25.30. The reason behind this is the rumours he was close to leaving at the end of last season despite keeping them in the Premier League.

Lopetegui sought further assurances about the future of the club as well as wishing for a greater say on transfers. Since the club was taken over in 2017, many of their transfer dealings have come via super-agent Jorge Mendes.

However, the issues were seemingly resolved at the top of the summer with Lopetegui committing to staying on. Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom 6/16.80 is next on the list, who himself has been vocal about the lack of funds seemingly available.

Roy Hodgson is 9/19.80 despite only confirming this week he is staying for another season at Palace, whilst Mauricio Pochettino is as large as 25/126.00 in what would suggest is a different approach for Chelsea's new owners.

Luton - who are the heavy favourites for relegation - are managed by Rob Edwards. Expectations are likely to be low and his odds of 10/111.00 to be the first manager to go reflect he isn't under huge pressure to perform miracles.