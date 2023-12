Take 5/1 6.00 on Bet Builder shots treble

Back away win as Bayern add to Utd woes

Back Bayern to add to Ten Hag's woes

The pressure's really on Erik ten Hag after being humbled by Bouremouth, and any hopes he had of already-qualified Bayern Munich taking it easy on them were extinguished when the Bavarians suffered their own humiliation at the weekend.

Bayern were hammered 5-1 at Frankfurt, so although Thomas Tuchel may make some changes he can't really afford another poor result - especially after a rather limp 0-0 home draw against Copenhagen before that.

So although 7/52.40 shots Bayern are through as group winners, their form plus their rivalry with the Red Devils means they'll be keen to stick the knife in - with the hosts needing to win and hope Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw to sneak through.

At least in Europe Man Utd have been entertaining, not so much for their own fans, with their only win in the group a scrappy 1-0 against Copenhagen, with the other four games being blockbusters.

With at least five goals in all four games, it's resonable to expect a few on Tuesday night even if they all come from a visiting side making changes - as not only Bournemouth but Man City and Newcastle have won 3-0 at Old Trafford in the last five games.

Back Bayern to win & over 2.5 goals @ 23/103.30 Bet now

Take aim with 5/1 shots treble

Harry Kane is 1/12.00 to score anytime at Old Trafford and he'll be especially keen to play and add to his wonderful early tally for Bayern.

Kane scored and assisted in the reverse fixture, while Rasmus Hojlund scored twice for United in Munich and is 15/82.88 to score again.

But instead we'll go for a shots on target treble that might be a touch easier to nail than potential scorers - starting with Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes, who certainly owes the club's fans one.

His needless booking means he'll miss the trip to Anfield next weekend, and even the fact there's more than a hint he may have done it on purpose shows that perhaps he's not captain material.

However, Fernandes is 8/131.61 for 1+ shot on target and even he'll surely recognises that he has to put a shift in for this game.

Scott McTominay always puts a shift in, and he's still United's top scorer so why not back him to hit the target at a price of 13/102.30 - not too bad considering only Fernandes has hit the target more for his club than the Scotsman.

And we'll finish with young Bayern forward Mathys Tel, who started against Copenhagen and should get enough minutes at Old Trafford to get 1+ shot on target away at 4/61.67.

Tel has got six goals this season in limited starts, and averages almost two shots on target per 90 minutes played - against this United side he shouldn't have a problem adding to those stats.

Back Tel, Fernandes & McTominay 1+ shots on target @ 5/16.00 Bet now

