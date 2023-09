Croatia will close in on Turkey

Portugal have perfect defensive record

Avoid result with unreliable Wales

Croatia's 5-0 win over Latvia on Friday leaves them in a strong position in Group D. They are currently occupying the second automatic qualification spot after three matches (W2 D1), but they have two games in hand over the leaders Turkey, who they are just three points behind.

Armenia are tied on seven points with Croatia from four games (W2 D1 L1), after their surprise 1-1 draw away at Turkey. Both teams to score has landed in each of their last five outings and combined with a Croatia win gives odds of 11/53.15.

Wales were in friendly action this week, drawing 0-0 with South Korea. After making a bright start in Group D with a draw against Croatia and beating Latvia in the reverse fixture, they have lost their last two games.

Latvia are bottom of the group, having lost all four of their games. In their only home game they lost 3-2 to Turkey. With Wales in unreliable form, let's go with both teams to score at 6/52.16.

Bosnia ended a run of three straight qualifying defeats with a 2-1 home victory against Liechtenstein on Friday. Their only other win came when they hosted Iceland and beat them 3-0.

Iceland are faring even worse in Group J, with just one win against Liechtenstein to show for their five games (L4). They were beaten 3-1 by Luxembourg in their last outing, so Bosnia have some reason to believe they can pick up a vital win here, despite their own unconvincing form. Take a chance on a Bosnia win and under 4.5 goals at 9/52.78.

Slovakia are second in Group J behind Portugal and have something of a guaranteed victory here, to further reinforce their position. Though third placed Luxembourg are level on points with Slovakia with an identical record after five games (W3 D1 L1), they are facing the Portuguese, giving the hosts an opportunity to put some daylight between the teams.

The Slovaks were only beaten 1-0 by Portugal, which means that their five qualifiers have only seen a total of seven goals. With Liechtenstein keeping it relatively tight in their 2-1 loss to Bosnia, let's go with Slovakia to be ahead at half-time and under 3.5 goals, at 13/82.62.

The 1-0 win over Slovakia means that Portugal have now won all five of their qualifiers without conceding a goal. When Luxembourg are in action these days, one normally finds themselves stressing that they are now a pretty strong international team, but in the reverse fixture they were thrashed 6-0.

With Portugal only winning their last two games by a 1-0 scoreline, there could be less goals this time out. Back Portugal to be ahead by half-time, 'No' in both teams to score and under 5.5 goals at 10/111.88.