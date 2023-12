Juve huge price to concede in victory

Fiorentina will continue unbeaten run

Back Inter to maintain lead at top

Milan's San Siro form can endure

Fiorentina have the chance to move into the Champions League places when they host Torino on Friday evening.

The Viola are currently fifth in Serie A and could possibly move up into third should they enjoy a big win, with Bologna and AC Milan not in action until Saturday. Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last four league games (W3 D1), conceding only one goal in that run.

Torino are also unbeaten in four games and have only conceded one goal themselves. Combining Fiorentina double chance with under 2.5 goals, looks a safe bet at 10/111.91.

Back Fiorentina double chance against Torino and under 2.5 goals @ 10/111.91 Bet now

Later on Friday night, the Serie A leaders Inter travel to Genoa.

Inter go into the next round of fixtures with a four point advantage over second placed Juventus. Though they recently suffered a cup defeat against Bologna, they bounced back with a 2-0 win against Lecce which extended their unbeaten run in the league to eleven games (W9 D2).

Genoa also won their last outing, with a 2-1 victory at Sassuolo, but it was their first victory after five games without a win (D2 L3). An Inter win and under 3.5 goals is 11/102.11.

Back Inter to beat Genoa and under 3.5 goals @ 11/102.11 Bet now

AC Milan will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Sassuolo on Saturday.

Stefano Pioli's side dropped points with a 2-2 draw at Salernitana last weekend, leaving them eleven points behind Inter. Milan will help that their home form will count for something. They have won each of their last three Serie A games at the San Siro.

Another advantage is Sassuolo's poor form, with the visitors without a win in four games (D1 L3). Yet though Sassuolo are struggling, they are having no issues finding the net, with each of their last eight league matches seeing goals from both teams. Back an AC Milan win and both teams to score at 17/102.70.

Back AC Milan to beat Sassuolo and both teams to score @ 17/102.70 Bet now

The headline fixture in Italy this weekend is Juventus' clash with Roma.

The Old Lady are unbeaten in twelve games in Serie A (W9 D3), winning 2-1 at Frosinone last week. Though their results have remained consistent, they have become somewhat leaky in recent weeks, conceding in five of their last six matches. This should give some encouragement to Roma, who beat Napoli 2-0 in their last game.

Yet Jose Mourinho's side have only won one of their last six matches on the road (D2 L3). Backing a Juventus win and both teams to score would seem to be the bet, with the odds of 9/25.50 looking far too big given the statistics of the teams involved.