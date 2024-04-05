Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: 14/1 Bet Builder, Opta Stats, Correct score tips and more!

15/8 2.88 Bet Builder says Man City conceded but win

9/4 3.25 Arsenal Bet Builder with Ødegaard key

10/1 11.00 Premier League correct score bet

14/1 15.00 Old Farm tip one of three EFL wagers

Premier League Tips and Predictions

Mark O'Haire: "Phil Foden struck a stunning hat-trick as Manchester City 1.351/3 continued to apply pressure to Premier League title rivals Arsenal and Liverpool with a commanding 4-1 win over Aston Villa at The Etihad in midweek. Pep Guardiola left Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne on the bench, but the reigning champions still had too much for a patched-up Villa side.

"In their absence, Foden produced a masterclass to take his tally to 21 goals this season, but it was Rodri who struck first for City after 11 minutes when he swept home Jeremy Doku's cross at the near post. Villa were dangerous on the break and drew level nine minutes later, only for Foden to take charge with efforts from range to see City comfortably home.

"Guardiola was happy with his team's performance after being bettered by Villa in the reverse encounter. He said, "We played a really good game - at Villa Park, they were better. But today we were the better team. Our wide players were really good; we missed a lot of chances, but we created a lot, and we could have scored more goals. I'm pleased."

"In midweek, Crystal Palace blanked for only the seventh time in the Premier League this term. The Eagles have tended to be consistent operators in the final-third, striking at least once in 18 of their previous 21 league dates, as well as 10 of 14 Selhurst Park showdowns - and with Glasner promoting front-foot football, the hosts should provide a threat."

Back Man City to win and BTTS @ 15/82.88 Bet here

Stephen Tudor: "The return of Matheus Cunha is a consideration, the Brazilian boasting seven goal involvements in six prior to succumbing to injury. Will just 14 minutes of game-time on Tuesday be enough for Gary O'Neil to throw him in from the start? The 24-year-old has scored over a fifth of Wolves' league haul this term so that may sway his decision.

"Speaking of goal ratios leads us to Jarrod Bowen, whose 15 strikes this season make up 30% of the Hammer's total tally. The wide-man clearly enjoys playing Wolves, notching five in nine in previous encounters. Bowen has statistically been West Ham's best player for the last two games running.

"There is goals in this meeting, as evidenced by Wolves only failing to score once at Molineux in 2023/24. As for the visitors, they have recently picked up a habit of showing the best and worst of themselves right out the blocks, scoring four goals in their last six inside 20 minutes, and conceding the same number in that timeframe."

Back over 1.5 goals in first-half and under 9.5 corners @ 4/15.00 Bet here

Alex Boyes: "Burnley have conceded 30 away Premier League goals this season, their most in a season since 2018-19, when they conceded 36 under Sean Dyche. The Clarets have shipped two or more goals in their last six on the road, last having a longer such run in the competition in their first 11 away games in 2009-10.

"On the other hand, Everton won seven of their first eight home Premier League games under Sean Dyche when they scored the first goal (D1), only conceding one goal in those eight games. However, they have lost their last two when scoring first, losing both games 3-1 to Manchester City and West Ham."

Back over 3.5 goals @ 2/13.00 Bet here

Miek Norman: "I've been banging Gary O'Neil's drum for a while now for the job he is doing at Wolves, so by the same token, we have to give his Bournemouth successor Andoni Iraola equal praise. The Cherries have taken 13 points from the last 15 available and are now just four points off the European qualifying spots.

"Luton are desperate to get a win that will reignite their survival hopes but they're having to deal with quite a lof of injuries and I can see that being a key factor in the run-in. A draw wouldn't be the worst result in the world against the in-form Cherries."

Tom Victor: "Arsenal might be flying in the league at the moment, but they'll still need to be on their game on Saturday. The leadership of captain Martin Ødegaard could be key, as could the goal contributions of the skipper.

"Ødegaard has two goals and two assists against Brighton, and was also on target in the last league game against Luton. He's 6/5 to score or assist this weekend, and could be important if Bukayo Saka remains absent through injury.

"As for the game itself, we have our eye on the Bet Builder market. Arsenal to win with more than 2.5 goals and Ødegaard to score or assist can be backed at 9/4."

Back Arsenal to win, over 2.5 goals and Ødegaard to score or assist @ 9/4 Bet here

EFL Football Tips and Predictions

NTT20: "There were only two cards when these two sides met earlier on the season, but we can expect that to be the exception rather than the rule.

"Referee for the day Matt Donohue has averaged 4.35 yellows per game this season in the Championship so, given both the expected feisty nature of the match and what's at stake, we can expect him go past that here. This would have copped in four of the last six games Donohue officiated.

"Kenny McLean has been shown nine yellow cards this season, so it's a huge surprise to see him available at 7/2 in this market and I wouldn't put you off a single.

"He'll be in a physical midfield battle with Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo and has to be the most likely Norwich player to pick up a card, which is not reflected in his price."

Back Over 4.5 cards, Morsy to be shown a card and Sainz 2+ fouls @ 14/115.00 Bet here

Mark O'Haire: "Only Leeds (13), Ipswich (10), Norwich (9) and Coventry (8) have won more Championship games in 2024 than QPR (7), with them winning on each of their last two league outings"

"QPR are slowly pulling themselves out of trouble and plenty of credit must be given to Marti Cifuentes for hauling the unfancied R's to relative safety. Although their strikers have seemingly stopped scoring (you could question whether Lyndon Dykes ever started...), their defenders have been helping out with both Jimmy Dunne and Steve Cook heavily contributing in recent weeks. They possess a 3-2-1 record across the last six games and have conceded just six times during that run of matches. They are in control of games and will fancy their chances of beating the out-of-form visitors.

"Danny Rohl called out his players for the first time on Easter Monday, questioning their poor performance against Middlesbrough at the Riverside. The Yorkshire outfit were sloppy in possession and made a number of mistakes at the back. They must improve their performance levels considerably here."

Back QPR @ 19/201.95 Bet here

Andy Robson: "Michael Skubala seems to have been able to flick a switch and turn on 'goals mode' on his Lincoln side of late. The Imps' recent record demonstrates this, with 3-0, 5-1, 6-0, 5-0, and 3-1 wins in their last seven matches. Away from home, they have scored in their last six and eight of their last 10, so it isn't a flash in the pan for Lincoln.

"Reading have been a good League One home side this season. Despite their difficulties off the pitch and the points deductions, they have the eighth-best home record in the league with 11 wins from their 21 home matches and 35 goals into the bargain.

"The Royals are running at a completely level xG differential over their last 10 at home, despite their positive results. This demonstrates how even matches often are for Reading at the Madejski with both sides getting chances in most matches that are held there."

Back Andy's treble at around 7/24.50 Bet here

European Football Tips and Predictions

Dan Fitch: "The main event in Serie A this weekend is the Derby della Capitale, as Roma take on Lazio.

"It is Roma that are faring better right now. Fifth in the table, they have a six point advantage over Lazio in seventh. The decision to sack Jose Mourinho and replace him with Daniele De Rossi has proved to be a smart one, with the side only losing only twice in 14 games since the club legend took charge (W9 D3). This improvement has seen Roma get back into contention for Champions League qualification and reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

"Lazio have also recently changed managers, with Igor Tudor's first game as boss seeing them claim a 1-0 home victory over Juventus last weekend. They have since lost 2-0 to Juve in the first-leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. Roma's price of 6/5 for the win looks a little generous."

Back Roma to beat Lazio at 6/5 Bet here

Kevin Hatchard: "Köln were smashed 5-1 by RB Leipzig in their last home game, and last weekend they rode their luck somewhat in a 1-1 draw at Augsburg. The hosts missed numerous fine chances to win the game, but Köln held on for a precious point. Davie Selke scored on his first start since January - he is their top scorer in the league with six goals and could play an important role between now and the end of the season.

"Since Timo Schultz took charge in the winter break, Köln have been tougher to beat, and I'll back them to at least avoid defeat here. Bochum have only won once away from home this season, and that was at the bottom side Darmstadt, and they are in terrible form. Considering Köln have the worst attacking record in the division (21 goals), I'll back Under 3.5 Goals in the Bet Builder too, which with Köln Double Chance gives us a combined price of 1.8.

Back Koln/Draw Double Chance and Under 3.5 Goals at 1.8 Bet here

Listen to Saturday's Football...Only Bettor