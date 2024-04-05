Premier League MD32 Score Predictions: Ten correct score tips up to 13/1

Arsenal in danger of dropping points

Liverpool to win at Old Trafford to maintain title push

Match Odds: Crystal Palace 9/110.00, Draw 4/15.00, Man City 3/101.30

I initially wanted to be against Man City here, my thinking being that Pep would rest some of his stars ahead of Tuesday's trip to Real Madrid. He may still do that, but given Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne missed the midweek romp over Aston Villa, I'm not so sure now.

It's likely then that the City boss will start with a strong XI, try and get the game won early, and then make some subs. All of which is bad news for Palace who continue to struggle under their new manager. There might be a few scares, but I expect Man City to win.

Match Odds: Aston Villa 17/102.70, Draw 16/54.20, Brentford 15/4

Aston Villa were far from at full strength in their 4-1 defeat at Man City but it could be a different story on Saturday with captain John McGinn set to return following suspension and Ollie Watkins being close to full fitness.

Following their impressive performance against Manchester United last weekend Brentford were well below par against Brighton in midweek, and I'm expecting them to leave Villa Park empty-handed.

Match Odds: Everton 7/101.70, Draw 3/14.00, Burnley 4/15.00

This is a huge game at the bottom of the table and I wouldn't be surprised whatever the outcome. Burnley have a bit of momentum having gone four games without defeat and a win at Goodison Park will really put the cat among the pigeons in the fight to avoid relegation.

Match Odds: Fulham 7/52.40, Draw 11/43.75, Newcastle 7/42.75

Fulham have had some huge results at Craven Cottage, which makes it difficult to bet against them here. They recorded back-to-back 5-0 home wins in December, then beat Arsenal, and just recently they recorded consecutive 3-0 home wins over Brighton and Tottenham.

Newcastle did beat Fulham at the Cottage in the FA Cup earlier this year but they do tend to struggle on the road, and are now four wins without a win on their travels as well as suffering another mini injury crisis. I'll go for a narrow home win.

Match Odds: Luton 11/43.75, Draw 29/10, Bournemouth 10/111.91

I've been banging Gary O'Neil's drum for a while now for the job he is doing at Wolves, so by the same token, we have to give his Bournemouth successor Andoni Iraola equal praise. The Cherries have taken 13 points from the last 15 available and are now just four points off the European qualifying spots.

Luton are desperate to get a win that will reignite their survival hopes but they're having to deal with quite a lof of injuries and I can see that being a key factor in the run-in. A draw wouldn't be the worst result in the world against the in-form Cherries.

Match Odds: Wolves 31/20, Draw 5/23.50, West Ham 17/102.70

Seventh place in the table (currently occupied by the Hammers), and possibly sixth, are still up for grabs this season, with both positions qualifying you for a place in Europe next term. So this game is massive in that regard with Wolves just three points behind West Ham with a game in hand.

Wolves have been a bit in and out of late, but with the Hammers having won just once on the road this calendar year this could be a great opportunity for the hosts to really put themselves in the mix to qualify for Europe.

Match Odds: Brighton 4/15.00, Draw 10/34.33, Arsenal 3/51.60

The brief highlights that I saw, and the stats suggest, that Brighton played really well at Brentford in midweek, and I'm expecting them to give Arsenal a tough test.

I was slightly surprised at Mikel Arteta's team selection in midweek, which likely means he'll go full strength here despite the Gunners facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Still, I think the Seagulls have enough about them to cause Arsenal's problems and I won't be surprised if the title-chasers drop some valuable points here.

Match Odds: Man United 10/34.33, Draw 10/34.33, Liverpool 8/111.73

Manchester United produced another chaotic performance at Chelsea in midweek, conceding 28 shots in a dramatic 4-3 defeat. They've now conceded 59 shots in their last two away games, to teams in the bottom half of the table! I just feel that one day they're going to get an absolute spanking.

Will that spanking be at home to Liverpool on Sunday? Probably not. But I just can't see them winning the game despite the fact they beat an injury-hit Liverpool (in extra-time) in the FA Cup just a few weeks ago.

Liverpool were a bit complacent against Sheffield United the other night but they eventually got the job done. They'll be a lot more focussed at Old Trafford on Sunday, you can bet your bottom dollar on that. Mind you, United should be up for the game too, but you just never know with an Erik ten Hag side right now.

Match Odds: Sheff United 6/17.00, Draw 4/15.00, Chelsea 4/111.36

Sheffield United performed quite well against Liverpool on Thursday night, but lost. Chelsea were quite poor against an average Manchester United side, but won.

Having said that, I just can't see the Blades upsetting the odds here, though how much longer do we have to wait for Chelsea to put in a really good performance? Maybe it will come on Sunday.

Match Odds: Tottenham 4/111.36, Draw 4/15.00, Nottm Forest 6/17.00

It's slight advantage to Tottenham in the race to finish fourth given that they are just two points behind Aston Villa with a game in hand, though as I've said a few times now I think both clubs will finish top five which will almost certainly mean both will qualify for next season's Champions League.

Forest grabbed a crucial win over Fulham in midweek but I think they'll struggle in London on Sunday and I can see Spurs recording a comfortable win that will edge the closer to finishing in the top five.

