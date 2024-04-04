Football Accumulator Tips: Back Andy Robson's Saturday treble at 7/2

Back BTTS when Royals host Imps in L1

My treble today takes us to England and Scotland, covering League One in both Scotland and England, as well as the National League. All matches kick-off at 15:00 BST on Saturday.

Leg 1: Reading v Lincoln, League One

Tip: Back Both Teams to Score

Michael Skubala seems to have been able to flick a switch and turn on 'goals mode' on his Lincoln side of late. The Imps' recent record demonstrates this, with 3-0, 5-1, 6-0, 5-0, and 3-1 wins in their last seven matches. Away from home, they have scored in their last six and eight of their last 10, so it isn't a flash in the pan for Lincoln.

Reading have been a good League One home side this season. Despite their difficulties off the pitch and the points deductions, they have the eighth-best home record in the league with 11 wins from their 21 home matches and 35 goals into the bargain.

The Royals are running at a completely level xG differential over their last 10 at home, despite their positive results. This demonstrates how even matches often are for Reading at the Madejski with both sides getting chances in most matches that are held there.

There are several forward players in particularly good form at the moment as well. Joe Taylor has been electric recently for Lincoln, but they have many contributors to their recent good form including the likes of Jack Moylan in midfield.

Sam Smith and Harvey Knibbs seem to have found a way to rekindle their best Cambridge form for Reading as well now, and Femi Azeez is having a breakthrough campaign.

Leg 2: Falkirk v Cove Rangers, Scottish League 1

Tip: Back Falkirk & Over 1.5 Goals

Falkirk are set to show Cove Rangers no mercy as they seek to end the SPFL League One season undefeated.

The Bairns went out for their encounter with Montrose last weekend knowing the title was theirs and they produced a scintillating display to win 7-1. That followed 4-1 victories against both Queen of the South and Edinburgh City.

They already have a very positive record against Cove Rangers, winning each of the two previous meetings with the Aberdeen club, including a 4-0 win over them at the Falkirk Stadium.

A further factor spurring the Bairns on will be the home support eager to see former manager Paul Hartley suffer after his failed spell at Falkirk.

Cove are set to find this trip difficult. Although they won 4-2 against Stirling last weekend, they rode their luck in that game, benefitting from two own goals and only having three shots on target in a tight encounter.

Crucially, they lost runaway top scorer Rumarn Burrell to injury and it appears doubtful that he will make this game. With 23 goals, he has scored more than twice as many goals as any other player in the squad.

Cove's defence, meanwhile, has not been impressive this season. They have conceded 11 goals in their last four matches and 48 all term, suggesting that they will find it difficult to limit the chances of the hosts.

Look for Falkirk to win this match with some to spare.

Leg 3 : Dorking v Altrincham, National League

Tip: Back Altrincham Draw No Bet

Altrincham will travel south to face Dorking on Saturday.

A poor run of form, in which the hosts have lost five of their last seven matches, has seen Marc White's Dorking slip further into the relegation zone. Their disappointing league position can be attributed to the fact that they possess the second-worst home record in the league.

It is worth noting that White's side have picked up just seven points from their last 10 home fixtures.

Following a tricky spell in February, Altrincham have turned things around and look well on their way to securing a play-off spot. The visitors have excelled in recent weeks, winning five of their last six matches, with two of these coming away from home.

Phil Parkinson's men have impressed at both ends along this run, scoring an average of 2.83 goals per game while conceding an average of just one.

In the reverse fixture in March, Altrincham won 2-1 despite playing with 10 men for over half of the game. We expect Altrincham to win here; however, as Dorking drew in their last outing, the 'draw no bet' market provides an excellent angle here.

