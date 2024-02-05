</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="/betting-explained/">Betting Explained </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-champions-league-2023-24-latest-odds-fixtures-tv-selections-and-more-as-knockout-stages-return-050224-629.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-champions-league-2023-24-latest-odds-fixtures-tv-selections-and-more-as-knockout-stages-return-050224-629.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford-v-manchester-city-tips-predictions-de-bruyne-to-show-his-class-020224-200.html">Brentford v Man City: Count on De Bruyne to star in a City win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2023-24-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-news-and-tips-200723-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets: Hodgson fav in sack race Mourinho backed for Chelsea return</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/jones-knows-notebook-how-to-profit-from-tottenhams-set-piece-040224-664.html">Jones Knows Notebook: How to profit from Tottenham's set piece fragility</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-9-4-back-honeyballs-lilith-to-go-in-again-at-carlisle-050224-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Back Honeyball's Lilith to go in again at Carlisle </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-carlisle-double-can-start-the-week-well-on-monday-050224-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Carlisle double can start the week well on Monday </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/punchestown-racing-tips-la-malmason-should-be-tough-to-beat-040224-548.html">Punchestown Racing Tips: La Malmason should be tough to beat</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-de-brief-clarks-super-60-seals-pebble-beach-triumph-050224-721.html">The Punter's De-brief: Clark's super 60 seals Pebble Beach triumph</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/phoenix-open-accurate-approach-play-the-key-to-success-at-scotsdale-020224-167.html">Phoenix Open: Accurate approach play the key to success at Scotsdale</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/qatar-masters-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-020224-167.html">Qatar Masters: Links form the key to success in Doha</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/sharjah-warriors-v-abu-dhabi-knight-riders-ilt20-tips-woakes-a-1001-star-040224-194.html">Sharjah Warriors v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 Tips: Woakes a 100/1 star</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/ilt20-and-sat20-tips-chasers-should-continue-to-thrive-in-uae-030224-194.html">ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Chasers should continue to thrive in UAE</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/australia-v-west-indies-2nd-odi-tips-windies-can-cause-shock-if-they-bat-big-030224-194.html">Australia v West Indies Second ODI Tips: Windies can cause shock if they bat big</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-our-outright-pick-sinner-favoured-to-win-270124-1305.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Outright pick Sinner favoured to win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-and-betting-preview-back-medvedevs-experience-81-to-win-through-in-f-270124-186.html">Australian Open Men's Final: Back Medvedev's experience @ 8/1 to win through in five setter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-womens-final-tips-defending-champion-to-win-again-260124-1305.html">Australian Open Women's Final Tips: Defending champion to win again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/2024-us-election-odds-three-outsiders-to-back-at-big-odds-instead-of-michelle-obama-310124-171.html">US Election: Three outsiders to back at big odds instead of Michelle Obama</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-odds-can-sunak-survive-tory-rebellion-250124-171.html">Next General Election Betting: The grim schedule awaiting Rishi Sunak</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-second-trump-presidency-50-percent-chance-after-he-wins-new-hampshire-primary-240124-204.html">US Election: Second Trump presidency 50% chance after he wins New Hampshire</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">UK Other Sport</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-france-to-topple-champions-ireland-in-heavyweight-opener-290124-624.html">Six Nations Betting Tips: France to topple champions Ireland in heavyweight opener</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-and-predictions-tournament-preview-back-france-to-rebound-from-world-cup-blow-240124-624.html">Six Nations Tips: Back France to rebound from World Cup blow with title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/saturday-rugby-world-cup-final-predictions-new-zealand-v-south-africa-south-africa-and-new-zealand-to-serve-up-classic-final-231023-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: South Africa and New Zealand to serve up classic final</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-super-bowl-58-mvp-betting-tips-san-francisco-49ers-vs-kansas-city-chiefs-mvp-best-bets-010224-1063.html">Super Bowl 58 MVP Tips: Why it could pay to oppose Mahomes</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/who-will-win-the-super-bowl-san-francisco-49ers-3-4-to-beat-kansas-city-chiefs-310124-204.html">Super Bowl Betting: San Francisco 49ers 3/4 to beat Kansas City Chiefs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-playoffs-championship-games-betting-tips-afc-and-nfc-title-game-picks-previews-and-best-bets-in--260124-1063.html">NFL Championship Games Tips: Back Chiefs & Niners to book Super Bowl spots</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/SalahYellow.220x124.jpeg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/KaneYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/e70fac1d5de775907f27710420ecda29f86a10d8.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Arrows.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/CloughYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Odds, fixtures, dates and more as knockout stages begin</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dan-fitch/">Dan Fitch</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-02-05">05 February 2024</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Odds, fixtures, dates and more as knockout stages begin", "name": "UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Odds, fixtures, dates and more as knockout stages begin", "description": "With the Champions League set to return this week for the knockout stages, Dan Fitch is on hand with Betfair's ultimate guide to the competition.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/ultimate-guide-to-the-champions-league-2023-24-latest-odds-fixtures-tv-selections-and-more-as-knockout-stages-return-050224-629.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/ultimate-guide-to-the-champions-league-2023-24-latest-odds-fixtures-tv-selections-and-more-as-knockout-stages-return-050224-629.html", "datePublished": "2024-02-05T09:55:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-02-05T11:32:00+00:00", "articleBody": "With the Champions League set to return this week for the knockout stages, Dan Fitch is on hand with Betfair's ultimate guide to the competition. Team-by-team guide to the Champions League knockouts Find Betfair's Champions League special bets below Where is this season's Champions League final? Welcome to our ultimate guide to the 2023-24 Champions League. We're going to explore everything that you need to know about Europe's premier club football competition, as it returns for the knockout stages. Champions League 2023-24 Schedule With the Champions League knockout rounds about to start, here is the schedule, starting with the last-16 ties and going through to the Champions League final. Champions League Round of 16 Dates - First legs 13-14 and 20-21 February, second legs 5-6 and 12-13 March Champions League Quarter-Final Dates - First legs 9-10 April, second legs 16-17 April Champions League Semi-Final Dates - First legs 30 April - 1 May, 7-8 May Champions League Final Date - 1 June 2024 Champions League Round of 16 Ties Here's the rundown of the 2023-24 Champions League Round of 16 fixtures. All odds displayed are from the To Qualify markets. FC Copenhagen [15/2] v Manchester City [1/16] First Leg: 13 February, 20:00Second Leg: 6 March, 20:00 The Champions League holders Manchester City meet the side that are arguably the weakest of the remaining 16 teams in the competition. Copenhagen picked up some surprising results to qualify from Group A, notably beating Manchester United at home and drawing at Bayern Munich. Yet they now face the ultimate challenge in European football and we have to assume that Manchester City will progress with some ease. RB Leipzig [9/4] v Real Madrid [1/3] First Leg: 13 February, 20:00Second Leg: 6 March, 20:00 Along with Manchester City, Real Madrid were the only other team to take maximum points from the Champions League group stage. A perceived weakness going into this season would have been their lack of a quality striker, but Carlo Ancelotti has adapted brilliantly, by harnessing Jude Bellingham's goalscoring ability. Leipzig were in Manchester City's group and though they twice came close to taking points from the English champions, they ultimately lost both games. Lazio [11/2] v Bayern Munich [1/10] First Leg: 14 February, 20:00Second Leg: 5 March, 20:00 After finishing second in Serie A last season, Lazio made a poor start to this campaign, but have rediscovered their form of late. The Rome club finished second in Group E to Atletico Madrid and though they will doubtless make things tough for Bayern, it is hard to see them progressing. Bayern breezed through qualification from Group A. They can be defensively vulnerable, but they should make the last-eight. Paris Saint-Germain [40/85] v Real Sociedad [13/8] First Leg: 14 February, 20:00Second Leg: 5 March, 20:00 In recent years PSG have tended to find the group stages of the Champions League fairly easy to navigate through. That was not the case this season, as they finished second in Group F to Borussia Dortmund and only finished above AC Milan by virtue of head-to-head goal difference. Everything points to Real Sociedad giving them a very tough tie, with the Spanish club finishing top of Group D with an unbeaten record, ahead of last season's Champions League finalists Inter. PSV [1/1] v Borussia Dortmund [4/5] First Leg: 20 February, 20:00Second Leg: 13 March, 20:00 After finishing top of the ultra-competitive Group D despite being ranked as the outsiders, Borussia Dortmund will be confident as they enter the knockout stages. PSV will not start as favourites, but the Dutch club should not be discounted. They look set to win the Eredivisie at a canter and were also able to qualify from Group B alongside Arsenal, in front of Spain's Sevilla and Lens from France. Inter [8/11] v Atletico Madrid [11/10] First Leg: 20 February, 20:00Second Leg: 13 March, 20:00 In terms of quality and the likely competitiveness of the two teams, this could be the best tie of the Champions League Round of 16. Inter reached the final of this competition last season and though they did not win their group, they emerged from it unbeaten. They are also having a fine season domestically, leading the way in the Serie A title race. They might just have the edge over Atletico, who qualified impressively from Group E, but are no longer the defensive force that they once were. Napoli [11/8] v Barcelona [4/7] First Leg: 21 February, 20:00Second Leg: 12 March, 20:00 This could be a fascinating clash between reigning champions of major European leagues, who have both made fairly disastrous attempts to defend their titles this season. Napoli have suffered the disruption of losing their manager Luciano Spalletti, before sacking his replacement Rudi Garcia and bringing in Walter Mazzarri. At Barca, Xavi will depart the Camp Nou at the end of the season. Despite their poor campaigns, both squads have plenty of talent and this could go either way. Porto [10/3] v Arsenal [1/5] First Leg: 21 February, 20:00Second Leg: 12 March, 20:00 Though Arsenal qualified easily enough from Group B, they suffered a defeat at Lens and a draw with PSV along the way. The Gunners can be pleased enough with having pulled Porto out of the hat, but their fans will recall that they were eliminated from Europe by a Portuguese side last season, in the form of Sporting Lisbon. That said, they should overcome Porto, who finished above relatively weak opposition in Shakhtar and Antwerp in Group H, in which they were twice beaten by Barcelona. UEFA Champions League Draws 2023-24 Once the Champions League Round of 16 results are in, thoughts will turn towards the future rounds. The 2023-24 Champions League draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, will take place on 15 March in Nyon, Switzerland. Where is the Champions League final 2024? The 2023-24 Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium, in London, England. It will take place on 1 June at 20:00 UK time. This will be the third time that the Champions League final has been hosted at Wembley since the stadium was rebuilt, having previously done so in 2011 and 2013. In total, it will be the eighth occasion that the European Cup/Champions League final has been hosted in London. The old Wembley Stadium was the host in 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978 and 1992. 2023-24 Champions League Odds Let's take a look at the chances of all 16 of the teams left in the Champions League. We've ranked them by their current Champions League winner odds, ahead of the Round of 16 clashes. Manchester City - [11/5] Having finally gotten hold of the trophy after years of trying, Manchester City are the well-justified Champions League favourites. Pep Guardiola's team haven't really got out of second gear this season and have had to make do without star players Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne for large portions of the season. Nevertheless, they achieved a perfect set of results in the group stage and are nicely positioned in the Premier League title race. If there is a potential weakness, it is that City have rarely kept a clean sheet this season. Bayern Munich - [4/1] The second favourites to win the Champions League 2024 are Bayern Munich. Currently in the midst of a tight Bundesliga title battle with Bayer Leverkusen, the continued competitiveness that they need to show domestically, could aid their Champions League quest. The extraordinary goalscoring form of Harry Kane is a major asset, even if the Bayern defence is not as watertight as Thomas Tuchel might like. Arsenal - [11/2] Arsenal's Champions League odds might be a little shorter than expected, which is in large part down to the fact that they have a strong chance of getting past Porto and moving into the quarter-finals. Mikel Arteta's team have proved that they can beat the best at home this season, with victories over Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League. This will give them a chance of progressing against anyone, even if their profligacy could ultimately cost them. Real Madrid - [11/2] It is a surprise to see Real Madrid out as big as this, given their ability to consistently reach the Champions League final. They have won this competition in seasons in which they have not been at their best in LaLiga. Right now, they are leading the Spanish title race and have been in consistently good form all season. When it comes to the best value team to win the Champions League, it is hard to look past Real Madrid. Paris Saint-Germain - [12/1] PSG are a fairly recent Champions League finalist, having been runners-up in 2020, but this incarnation are not as star-studded as in seasons' past. They struggled through qualification and have a tougher Round of 16 match than the odds might suggest. It all adds up to PSG's relatively short price to win the Champions League, being largely based on their name recognition factor, though in Kylian Mbappe they do have a match-winner in their ranks. Barcelona - [16/1] Barca are another club whose Champions League odds are based more upon glories past, than the current reality. Their last-16 tie against Napoli would appear to be an even contest and we have yet to see what the impact of Xavi's resignation will be upon the rest of Barcelona's season. Once perennial Champions League contenders, it would be a huge surprise if they lifted the trophy this season. Inter - [16/1] At the same odds as Barcelona to win the Champions League, are Inter. They have a far more realistic chance, having reached the final only last season. The argument against them is their tricky Round of 16 tie against Atletico. If they can get through that, they could be real contenders, especially considering that they have now taken control of the Serie A title race. Atletico Madrid - [25/1] Next in the Champions League betting are Atletico Madrid. They start as outsiders against Inter, but one that definitely have a strong puncher's chance. Diego Simeone's team used to be so defensively tight, that they were well-suited to the two-legged format of the Champions League knockout rounds. Now they score more freely, yet also concede regularly, which makes their progression more of a lottery. Borussia Dortmund - [33/1] Dortmund are perhaps a little underrated here. While their Bundesliga form has been inconsistent, having only just missed out on the title last season, they have been impressive in the Champions League. After a poor start, they fought back against the toughest opposition that the group stage had to offer and they have a Round of 16 tie, from which they are expected to progress. Napoli - [40/1] Last season Napoli were flying and looked a major contender to win the Champions League. Though they largely have the same squad, it would be a big surprise if they now mounted a serious challenge, even if they are quite capable of reaching the quarter-finals. They have twice changed manager this season, without it having any real impact on their erratic results. Real Sociedad - [50/1] There is normally one unexpected team that reaches the latter stages of the Champions League. Might it be Sociedad? They have already finished above Inter in the group section, conceding just two goals in six games. With their ability to keep clean sheets, Sociedad might represent the sort of threat that Atletico Madrid used to pose in this competition. Porto - [66/1] Porto are currently in good form, as they enter a three-way battle for the Primeira Liga title in Portugal. There's not much to suggest that they can beat Arsenal, based on their two defeats to Barcelona. RB Leipzig - [66/1] RB Leipzig are a side that may have had the potential to do something in the 2023-24 Champions League, if not for their unfortunately harsh draws. First they end up in the same group as the holders Manchester City and then they get Real Madrid in the Round of 16, where they will likely be eliminated. PSV - [80/1] Like their Round of 16 opponents Borussia Dortmund, you can make an argument that PSV's Champions League betting odds should be a little shorter. After losing heavily against Arsenal in their opening group game, they remained unbeaten for the next five. That said, it is hugely difficult for a Dutch club to have real success in this competition these days. Lazio - [150/1] Considering Lazio's improved form, their Champions League winner odds are pretty huge. The reason of course, is that devilishly difficult Round of 16 draw against Bayern Munich. It wouldn't be the biggest upset in Champions League history if Lazio knocked out the Germans, but it would rank as a major surprise. FC Copenhagen - [275/1] For the Danes to reach this stage of the competition is an achievement in itself, especially as they had to finish above huge clubs such as Manchester United and Galatasaray to do so. A Champions League Round of 16 draw against Manchester City, effectively guarantees that their adventure will come to an end. Champions League Top Scorer Betting The race to be the 2023-24 Champions League top scorer is wide open. Of the players that remain in the competition, Erling Haaland, Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata lead the way with five goals each. On four are Julian Alvarez, Evanilson, Gabriel Jesus, Lois Openda, Galeno, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. As we enter the Round of 16, here are the main contenders in the 2023-24 Champions League top scorer odds. Erling Haaland, Manchester City - [11/10] Harry Kane, Bayern Munich - [5/2] Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain - [6/1] Alvaro Morara, Atletico Madrid - [12/1] Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid - [16/1] Julian Alvarez, Manchester City - [18/1] Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona - [25/1] Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal - [25/1] Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid - [33/1] Lautaro Martinez, Inter - [50/1] Of those contenders, Haaland and Kane are justified favourites, given their goalscoring form and their teams being likely to reach the latter stages of the Champions League. There could be value in Alvarez and Bellingham for the same reasons. Martinez is a little behind the pace with only two Champions League goals, but is in excellent form at Inter. English Chances at Champions League 2024 Premier League teams have done very well in the Champions League over recent years. Three separate English clubs - Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City - have won the trophy over the last five seasons. There has been at least one English finalist in five of the last six Champions League finals. In both 2019 and 2021, there were all-English finals, with Liverpool beating Tottenham and Chelsea defeating Manchester City. With Betfair's Full English specials, you can back any English club to win the UEFA Champions League at [11/10], with Manchester City and Arsenal both being leading contenders. You can also bet on English clubs winning the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League at [18/1]. Manchester City are the favourites to win the Champions League, as are Liverpool in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League. How To Watch The Champions League 2024 UK football fans can watch the 2023-24 Champions League on TNT Sports. There are a variety of different ways to watch their channels. They are broadcast on Sky, Virgin Media and EE TV services. There are also a range of streaming options. These include a dedicated TNT Sports app and as an add-on at Amazon Prime. When BT Sports had the Champions League broadcast rights, they showed the Champions League final for free on their YouTube channel. It has not yet been announced as to whether TNT Sports will follow this policy. Frequently Asked Questions About The Champions League When is the 2024 Champions League final? The 2023-24 Champions League final will be played on 1 June. Where is the Champions League final 2024? The 2024 Champions League final will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Can I watch Champions League final for free? For some years, BT Sport streamed the Champions League final for free on their YouTube channel. It has yet to be announced if the new UK broadcasters TNT Sports will follow this example. Where can I stream Champions League? TNT Sports are the UK broadcaster for the Champions League. You can stream the Champions League through their app, Amazon Prime and a range of other methods. Who are favourites to win the 2024 Champions League? Manchester City are the favourites to win the 2023-24 Champions League at [11/5]. They won the trophy in the 2022-23 season.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola Champions League celebration.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola Champions League celebration.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola Champions League celebration.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Dan Fitch", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dan_fitch" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola Champions League celebration.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola Champions League celebration.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola Champions League celebration.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola Champions League celebration.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Pep Guardiola"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Manchester City are the current holders of the Champions League</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=UEFA%20Champions%20League%202023-24%3A%20Odds%2C%20fixtures%2C%20dates%20and%20more%20as%20knockout%20stages%20begin&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-champions-league-2023-24-latest-odds-fixtures-tv-selections-and-more-as-knockout-stages-return-050224-629.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-champions-league-2023-24-latest-odds-fixtures-tv-selections-and-more-as-knockout-stages-return-050224-629.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-champions-league-2023-24-latest-odds-fixtures-tv-selections-and-more-as-knockout-stages-return-050224-629.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-champions-league-2023-24-latest-odds-fixtures-tv-selections-and-more-as-knockout-stages-return-050224-629.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-champions-league-2023-24-latest-odds-fixtures-tv-selections-and-more-as-knockout-stages-return-050224-629.html&text=UEFA%20Champions%20League%202023-24%3A%20Odds%2C%20fixtures%2C%20dates%20and%20more%20as%20knockout%20stages%20begin" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>With the Champions League set to return this week for the knockout stages, Dan Fitch is on hand with Betfair's ultimate guide to the competition.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Team-by-team guide to the Champions League knockouts</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Find Betfair's Champions League special bets below</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Where is this season's Champions League final?</h3> </li> <hr><p>Welcome to our ultimate guide to the 2023-24 Champions League. We're going to explore everything that you need to know about Europe's premier club football competition, as it returns for the knockout stages.</p><h2>Champions League 2023-24 Schedule</h2><p></p><p>With the Champions League knockout rounds about to start, here is the schedule, starting with the last-16 ties and going through to the Champions League final.</p><ul> <li><strong>Champions League Round of 16 Dates</strong> - First legs 13-14 and 20-21 February, second legs 5-6 and 12-13 March</li> <li><strong>Champions League Quarter-Final Dates</strong> - First legs 9-10 April, second legs 16-17 April</li> <li><strong>Champions League Semi-Final Dates</strong> - First legs 30 April - 1 May, 7-8 May</li> <li><strong>Champions League Final Date</strong> - 1 June</li> </ul><h2>2024 Champions League Round of 16 Ties</h2><p></p><p>Here's the rundown of the 2023-24 Champions League Round of 16 fixtures. All odds displayed are from the To Qualify markets.</p><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/fc-copenhagen-v-man-city/e-32885271">FC Copenhagen <b class="inline_odds" title="8.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">15/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.50</span></b> v Manchester City 1/16</a></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>First Leg:</strong> 13 February, 20:00<br><strong>Second Leg:</strong> 6 March, 20:00</p><p>The Champions League holders Manchester City meet the side that are arguably the weakest of the remaining 16 teams in the competition. Copenhagen picked up some surprising results to qualify from Group A, notably beating Manchester United at home and drawing at Bayern Munich.</p><p>Yet they now face the ultimate challenge in European football and we have to assume that Manchester City will progress with some ease.</p><hr><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/rb-leipzig-v-real-madrid/e-32885294">RB Leipzig <b class="inline_odds" title="3.25"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.25</span></b> v Real Madrid <b class="inline_odds" title="1.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.33</span></b></a></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>First Leg:</strong> 13 February, 20:00<br><strong>Second Leg:</strong> 6 March, 20:00</p><p>Along with Manchester City, Real Madrid were the only other team to take maximum points from the Champions League group stage. A perceived weakness going into this season would have been their lack of a quality striker, but Carlo Ancelotti has adapted brilliantly, by harnessing Jude Bellingham's goalscoring ability. Leipzig were in Manchester City's group and though they twice came close to taking points from the English champions, they ultimately lost both games.</p><hr><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/lazio-v-bayern-munich/e-32885249">Lazio <b class="inline_odds" title="6.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.50</span></b> v Bayern Munich <b class="inline_odds" title="1.10"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.10</span></b></a></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>First Leg:</strong> 14 February, 20:00<br><strong>Second Leg:</strong> 5 March, 20:00</p><p>After finishing second in Serie A last season, Lazio made a poor start to this campaign, but have rediscovered their form of late. The Rome club finished second in Group E to Atletico Madrid and though they will doubtless make things tough for Bayern, it is hard to see them progressing. Bayern breezed through qualification from Group A. They can be defensively vulnerable, but they should make the last-eight.</p><hr><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/paris-st-g-v-real-sociedad/e-32885269">Paris Saint-Germain <b class="inline_odds" title="1.47"><span class="inline_odds__main">40/85</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.47</span></b> v Real Sociedad <b class="inline_odds" title="2.63"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.63</span></b></a></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>First Leg:</strong> 14 February, 20:00<br><strong>Second Leg:</strong> 5 March, 20:00</p><p>In recent years PSG have tended to find the group stages of the Champions League fairly easy to navigate through. That was not the case this season, as they finished second in Group F to Borussia Dortmund and only finished above AC Milan by virtue of head-to-head goal difference. Everything points to Real Sociedad giving them a very tough tie, with the Spanish club finishing top of Group D with an unbeaten record, ahead of last season's Champions League finalists Inter.</p><hr><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/psv-v-dortmund/e-32885326">PSV <b class="inline_odds" title="2.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.00</span></b> v Borussia Dortmund <b class="inline_odds" title="1.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.80</span></b></a></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>First Leg:</strong> 20 February, 20:00<br><strong>Second Leg:</strong> 13 March, 20:00</p><p>After finishing top of the ultra-competitive Group D despite being ranked as the outsiders, Borussia Dortmund will be confident as they enter the knockout stages. PSV will not start as favourites, but the Dutch club should not be discounted. They look set to win the Eredivisie at a canter and were also able to qualify from Group B alongside Arsenal, in front of Spain's Sevilla and Lens from France.</p><hr><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/inter-v-atletico-madrid/e-32885259">Inter <b class="inline_odds" title="1.73"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.73</span></b> v Atletico Madrid <b class="inline_odds" title="2.11"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.11</span></b></a></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>First Leg:</strong> 20 February, 20:00<br><strong>Second Leg:</strong> 13 March, 20:00</p><p>In terms of quality and the likely competitiveness of the two teams, this could be the best tie of the Champions League Round of 16. Inter reached the final of this competition last season and though they did not win their group, they emerged from it unbeaten. They are also having a fine season domestically, leading the way in the Serie A title race. They might just have the edge over Atletico, who qualified impressively from Group E, but are no longer the defensive force that they once were.</p><hr><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/napoli-v-barcelona/e-32885275">Napoli <b class="inline_odds" title="2.38"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.38</span></b> v Barcelona <b class="inline_odds" title="1.57"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/7</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.57</span></b></a></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>First Leg:</strong> 21 February, 20:00<br><strong>Second Leg:</strong> 12 March, 20:00</p><p>This could be a fascinating clash between reigning champions of major European leagues, who have both made fairly disastrous attempts to defend their titles this season. Napoli have suffered the disruption of losing their manager Luciano Spalletti, before sacking his replacement Rudi Garcia and bringing in Walter Mazzarri. At Barca, Xavi will depart the Camp Nou at the end of the season. Despite their poor campaigns, both squads have plenty of talent and this could go either way.</p><hr><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/porto-v-arsenal/e-32885270">Porto <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b> v Arsenal <b class="inline_odds" title="1.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.20</span></b></a></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>First Leg: </strong>21 February, 20:00<br><strong>Second Leg: </strong>12 March, 20:00</p><p>Though Arsenal qualified easily enough from Group B, they suffered a defeat at Lens and a draw with PSV along the way. The Gunners can be pleased enough with having pulled Porto out of the hat, but their fans will recall that they were eliminated from Europe by a Portuguese side last season, in the form of Sporting Lisbon. That said, they should overcome Porto, who finished above relatively weak opposition in Shakhtar and Antwerp in Group H, in which they were twice beaten by Barcelona.</p><hr><h2>UEFA Champions League Draws 2023-24</h2><p></p><p>Once the Champions League Round of 16 results are in, thoughts will turn towards the future rounds.</p><p>The 2023-24 Champions League draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, will take place on 15 March in Nyon, Switzerland.</p><h2>Where is the Champions League final 2024?</h2><p></p><p><img alt="Wembley.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/d317a18413aa91adb21fd2a5b335ab80f592e013.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The 2023-24 Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium, in London, England.</p><p>It will take place on 1 June at 20:00 UK time. This will be the third time that the Champions League final has been hosted at Wembley since the stadium was rebuilt, having previously done so in 2011 and 2013.</p><p>In total, it will be the eighth occasion that the European Cup/Champions League final has been hosted in London. The old Wembley Stadium was the host in 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978 and 1992.</p><h2>2023-24 Champions League Odds</h2><p></p><p>Let's take a look at the chances of all 16 of the teams left in the Champions League. We've ranked them by their current Champions League winner odds, ahead of the Round of 16 clashes.</p><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/winner-2023-24/mwe-924.365670042">Manchester City - <b class="inline_odds" title="3.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.20</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>Having finally gotten hold of the trophy after years of trying, Manchester City are the well-justified Champions League favourites. Pep Guardiola's team haven't really got out of second gear this season and have had to make do without star players Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne for large portions of the season. Nevertheless, they achieved a perfect set of results in the group stage and are nicely positioned in the Premier League title race. If there is a potential weakness, it is that City have rarely kept a clean sheet this season.</p><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/winner-2023-24/mwe-924.365670042">Bayern Munich - <b class="inline_odds" title="5.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.00</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>The second favourites to win the Champions League 2024 are Bayern Munich. Currently in the midst of a tight Bundesliga title battle with Bayer Leverkusen, the continued competitiveness that they need to show domestically, could aid their Champions League quest. The extraordinary goalscoring form of Harry Kane is a major asset, even if the Bayern defence is not as watertight as Thomas Tuchel might like.</p><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/winner-2023-24/mwe-924.365670042">Arsenal - <b class="inline_odds" title="6.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.50</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>Arsenal's Champions League odds might be a little shorter than expected, which is in large part down to the fact that they have a strong chance of getting past Porto and moving into the quarter-finals. Mikel Arteta's team have proved that they can beat the best at home this season, with victories over Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League. This will give them a chance of progressing against anyone, even if their profligacy could ultimately cost them.</p><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/winner-2023-24/mwe-924.365670042">Real Madrid - <b class="inline_odds" title="6.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.50</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>It is a surprise to see Real Madrid out as big as this, given their ability to consistently reach the Champions League final. They have won this competition in seasons in which they have not been at their best in LaLiga. Right now, they are leading the Spanish title race and have been in consistently good form all season. When it comes to the best value team to win the Champions League, it is hard to look past Real Madrid.</p><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/winner-2023-24/mwe-924.365670042">Paris Saint-Germain - <b class="inline_odds" title="13.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13.00</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>PSG are a fairly recent Champions League finalist, having been runners-up in 2020, but this incarnation are not as star-studded as in seasons' past. They struggled through qualification and have a tougher Round of 16 match than the odds might suggest. It all adds up to PSG's relatively short price to win the Champions League, being largely based on their name recognition factor, though in Kylian Mbappe they do have a match-winner in their ranks.</p><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/winner-2023-24/mwe-924.365670042">Barcelona - <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>Barca are another club whose Champions League odds are based more upon glories past, than the current reality. Their last-16 tie against Napoli would appear to be an even contest and we have yet to see what the impact of Xavi's resignation will be upon the rest of Barcelona's season. Once perennial Champions League contenders, it would be a huge surprise if they lifted the trophy this season.</p><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/winner-2023-24/mwe-924.365670042">Inter - <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>At the same odds as Barcelona to win the Champions League, are Inter. They have a far more realistic chance, having reached the final only last season. The argument against them is their tricky Round of 16 tie against Atletico. If they can get through that, they could be real contenders, especially considering that they have now taken control of the Serie A title race.</p><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/winner-2023-24/mwe-924.365670042">Atletico Madrid - <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>Next in the Champions League betting are Atletico Madrid. They start as outsiders against Inter, but one that definitely have a strong puncher's chance. Diego Simeone's team used to be so defensively tight, that they were well-suited to the two-legged format of the Champions League knockout rounds. Now they score more freely, yet also concede regularly, which makes their progression more of a lottery.</p><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/winner-2023-24/mwe-924.365670042">Borussia Dortmund - <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>Dortmund are perhaps a little underrated here. While their Bundesliga form has been inconsistent, having only just missed out on the title last season, they have been impressive in the Champions League. After a poor start, they fought back against the toughest opposition that the group stage had to offer and they have a Round of 16 tie, from which they are expected to progress.</p><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/winner-2023-24/mwe-924.365670042">Napoli - <b class="inline_odds" title="41.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">40/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">41.00</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>Last season Napoli were flying and looked a major contender to win the Champions League. Though they largely have the same squad, it would be a big surprise if they now mounted a serious challenge, even if they are quite capable of reaching the quarter-finals. They have twice changed manager this season, without it having any real impact on their erratic results.</p><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/winner-2023-24/mwe-924.365670042">Real Sociedad - <b class="inline_odds" title="51.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">50/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">51.00</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>There is normally one unexpected team that reaches the latter stages of the Champions League. Might it be Sociedad? They have already finished above Inter in the group section, conceding just two goals in six games. With their ability to keep clean sheets, Sociedad might represent the sort of threat that Atletico Madrid used to pose in this competition.</p><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/winner-2023-24/mwe-924.365670042">Porto - <b class="inline_odds" title="67.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">66/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">67.00</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>Porto are currently in good form, as they enter a three-way battle for the Primeira Liga title in Portugal. There's not much to suggest that they can beat Arsenal, based on their two defeats to Barcelona.</p><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/winner-2023-24/mwe-924.365670042">RB Leipzig - <b class="inline_odds" title="67.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">66/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">67.00</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>RB Leipzig are a side that may have had the potential to do something in the 2023-24 Champions League, if not for their unfortunately harsh draws. First they end up in the same group as the holders Manchester City and then they get Real Madrid in the Round of 16, where they will likely be eliminated.</p><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/winner-2023-24/mwe-924.365670042">PSV - <b class="inline_odds" title="81.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">80/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">81.00</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>Like their Round of 16 opponents Borussia Dortmund, you can make an argument that PSV's Champions League betting odds should be a little shorter. After losing heavily against Arsenal in their opening group game, they remained unbeaten for the next five. That said, it is hugely difficult for a Dutch club to have real success in this competition these days.</p><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/winner-2023-24/mwe-924.365670042">Lazio - <b class="inline_odds" title="151.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">150/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">151.00</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>Considering Lazio's improved form, their Champions League winner odds are pretty huge. The reason of course, is that devilishly difficult Round of 16 draw against Bayern Munich. It wouldn't be the biggest upset in Champions League history if Lazio knocked out the Germans, but it would rank as a major surprise.</p><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/winner-2023-24/mwe-924.365670042">FC Copenhagen - <b class="inline_odds" title="276.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">275/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">276.00</span></b></a></h3><p></p><p>For the Danes to reach this stage of the competition is an achievement in itself, especially as they had to finish above huge clubs such as Manchester United and Galatasaray to do so. A Champions League Round of 16 draw against Manchester City, effectively guarantees that their adventure will come to an end.</p><hr><h2>Champions League Top Scorer Betting</h2><p></p><p><img alt="Harry Kane Bayern Munich in Champions League 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry%20Kane%20Bayern%20Munich%20in%20Champions%20League%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The race to be the 2023-24 Champions League top scorer is wide open. Of the players that remain in the competition, Erling Haaland, Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata lead the way with five goals each.</p><p>On four are Julian Alvarez, Evanilson, Gabriel Jesus, Lois Openda, Galeno, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. As we enter the Round of 16, here are the main contenders in the 2023-24 Champions League top scorer odds.</p><ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/top-goalscorer-2023-24/mwe-924.375011120">Erling Haaland<strong>, </strong>Manchester City - <b class="inline_odds" title="2.11"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.11</span></b></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/top-goalscorer-2023-24/mwe-924.375011120">Harry Kane, Bayern Munich - <b class="inline_odds" title="3.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.50</span></b></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/top-goalscorer-2023-24/mwe-924.375011120">Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain - <b class="inline_odds" title="7.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.00</span></b></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/top-goalscorer-2023-24/mwe-924.375011120">Alvaro Morara, Atletico Madrid - <b class="inline_odds" title="13.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13.00</span></b></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/top-goalscorer-2023-24/mwe-924.375011120">Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid - <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/top-goalscorer-2023-24/mwe-924.375011120">Julian Alvarez, Manchester City - <b class="inline_odds" title="19.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">18/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">19.00</span></b></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/top-goalscorer-2023-24/mwe-924.375011120">Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona - <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/top-goalscorer-2023-24/mwe-924.375011120">Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal - <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/top-goalscorer-2023-24/mwe-924.375011120">Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid - <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/top-goalscorer-2023-24/mwe-924.375011120">Lautaro Martinez, Inter - <b class="inline_odds" title="51.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">50/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">51.00</span></b></a></li> </ul><p>Of those contenders, Haaland and Kane are justified favourites, given their goalscoring form and their teams being likely to reach the latter stages of the Champions League. There could be value in Alvarez and Bellingham for the same reasons. Martinez is a little behind the pace with only two Champions League goals, but is in excellent form at Inter.</p><h2>English Chances at Champions League 2024</h2><p></p><p>Premier League teams have done very well in the Champions League over recent years. Three separate English clubs - Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City - have won the trophy over the last five seasons.</p><p>There has been at least one English finalist in five of the last six Champions League finals. In both 2019 and 2021, there were all-English finals, with Liverpool beating Tottenham and Chelsea defeating Manchester City.</p><p>With <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/full-english-specials-2023-24/mwe-924.375024751">Betfair's Full English specials</a>, you can back <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/full-english-specials-2023-24/mwe-924.375024751">any English club to win the UEFA Champions League</a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.11"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.11</span></b>, with Manchester City and Arsenal both being leading contenders.</p><p>You can also bet on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/uefa-champions-league/full-english-specials-2023-24/mwe-924.375024751">English clubs winning the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League</a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="19.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">18/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">19.00</span></b>. Manchester City are the favourites to win the Champions League, as are Liverpool in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League.</p><h2>How To Watch The Champions League 2024</h2><p></p><p>UK football fans can watch the 2023-24 Champions League on TNT Sports. There are a variety of different ways to watch their channels. They are broadcast on Sky, Virgin Media and EE TV services.</p><p>There are also a range of streaming options. These include a dedicated TNT Sports app and as an add-on at Amazon Prime.</p><p>When BT Sports had the Champions League broadcast rights, they showed the Champions League final for free on their YouTube channel. It has not yet been announced as to whether TNT Sports will follow this policy.</p><h2>Frequently Asked Questions About The Champions League</h2><p></p><p><strong>When is the 2024 Champions League final?</strong></p><p>The 2023-24 Champions League final will be played on 1 June.</p><p><strong>Where is the Champions League final 2024?</strong></p><p>The 2024 Champions League final will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, England.</p><p><strong>Can I watch Champions League final for free?</strong></p><p>For some years, BT Sport streamed the Champions League final for free on their YouTube channel. It has yet to be announced if the new UK broadcasters TNT Sports will follow this example.</p><p><strong>Where can I stream Champions League?</strong></p><p>TNT Sports are the UK broadcaster for the Champions League. You can stream the Champions League through their app, Amazon Prime and a range of other methods.</p><p><strong>Who are favourites to win the 2024 Champions League?</strong></p><p>Manchester City are the favourites to win the 2023-24 Champions League at <b class="inline_odds" title="3.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.20</span></b>. They won the trophy in the 2022-23 season.</p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!</h2> <p>New customers who sign up <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">here</a>, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=UEFA%20Champions%20League%202023-24%3A%20Odds%2C%20fixtures%2C%20dates%20and%20more%20as%20knockout%20stages%20begin&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-champions-league-2023-24-latest-odds-fixtures-tv-selections-and-more-as-knockout-stages-return-050224-629.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-champions-league-2023-24-latest-odds-fixtures-tv-selections-and-more-as-knockout-stages-return-050224-629.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-champions-league-2023-24-latest-odds-fixtures-tv-selections-and-more-as-knockout-stages-return-050224-629.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-champions-league-2023-24-latest-odds-fixtures-tv-selections-and-more-as-knockout-stages-return-050224-629.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-champions-league-2023-24-latest-odds-fixtures-tv-selections-and-more-as-knockout-stages-return-050224-629.html&text=UEFA%20Champions%20League%202023-24%3A%20Odds%2C%20fixtures%2C%20dates%20and%20more%20as%20knockout%20stages%20begin" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berbatov-garnacho-wonder-goal-reaction-and-galatasaray-v-man-utd-prediction-291123-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov: Garnacho wonder goal must be first of many</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/BerbatovNEWpitch1.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/BerbatovNEWpitch1.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/wednesday-champions-league-tips-best-bets-for-real-madrid-inter-milan-and-real-sociedad-271123-629.html">Wednesday Champions League Tips: Back unlikely outsiders Inter at 7/2</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/simone-inzaghi-lazio-manager.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/simone-inzaghi-lazio-manager.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/wednesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-champions-league-and-efl-281123-204.html">Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Champions League and EFL</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Man Utd Andre Onana.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Man%20Utd%20Andre%20Onana.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford-v-manchester-city-tips-predictions-de-bruyne-to-show-his-class-020224-200.html">Brentford v Man City: Count on De Bruyne to star in a City win</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/jones-knows-notebook-how-to-profit-from-tottenhams-set-piece-040224-664.html">Jones Knows Notebook: How to profit from Tottenham's set piece fragility</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-rayo-vallecano-v-sevilla-la-liga-betting-preview-best-bets-and-odds-040224-1063.html">Monday Football Tips: Count the cards for La Liga strugglers</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-liverpool-premier-league-tips-how-to-back-a-bet-builder-at-11-2-on-betfair-on-sunday-020224-1015.html">Premier League Big Match Focus: Back an 11/2 Bet Builder in Arsenal v Liverpool</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/middlesbrough-v-sunderland-tips-back-a-172-bookings-bet-builder-in-sundays-tees-wear-derby-020224-1117.html">Middlesbrough v Sunderland: Back a 17/2 bookings bet-builder in Sunday's Tees-Wear Derby</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-and-predictions-arsenal-v-liverpool-best-bets-back-121-booking-double-020224-1233.html">Arsenal v Liverpool: Back the boosted 12/1 booking double at the Emirates</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">More UEFA Champions League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fantasy-premier-league/">Fantasy Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/african-cup-of-nations/">Africa Cup of Nations</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img){window.ftClick=""; window.ftExpTrack_5423215=""; window.ftX=""; window.ftY=""; window.ftZ=""; window.ftOBA=1; window.ftContent=""; window.ftCustom=""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack=""; window.ftRandom=Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423215=ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());}var ftDomain=(window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423215={pID:"5423215",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423215:window.ftClick_5423215,ftExpTrack_5423215:window.ftExpTrack_5423215,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423215PP=new ftPProc(ftV_5423215); var deployTag=function(){deployTag=function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423215PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag=document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id="ft_servedby_5423215"; ftTag.src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?"+ft5423215PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name="ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling);},gTimer=setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423215.GTimeout);ft5423215PP.init();})(this); "></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open an Account Using Promo Code <strong>ZBHC01</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook</li> <li><strong>Get</strong> - £/€20 in Free Bets</li> <li>T&Cs apply</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">GET STARTED</a></div> <p></p> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3 class="blog_5">Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-rayo-vallecano-v-sevilla-la-liga-betting-preview-best-bets-and-odds-040224-1063.html">Monday Football Tips: Count the cards for La Liga strugglers</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/sharjah-warriors-v-abu-dhabi-knight-riders-ilt20-tips-woakes-a-1001-star-040224-194.html">Sharjah Warriors v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 Tips: Woakes a 100/1 star</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-liverpool-premier-league-tips-how-to-back-a-bet-builder-at-11-2-on-betfair-on-sunday-020224-1015.html">Premier League Big Match Focus: Back an 11/2 Bet Builder in Arsenal v Liverpool</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/kevin-blakes-big-race-verdict-farren-can-take-the-glory-in-grade-1-brave-inca-020224-288.html">Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Farren can take the Glory in Grade 1 Brave Inca</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/sunday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-from-11-2-to-16-1-020224-166.html">Sunday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's trio of bets from 11/2 to 16/1</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li> UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Odds, fixtures, dates and more as knockout stages begin </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/", "name": "UEFA Champions League" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/ultimate-guide-to-the-champions-league-2023-24-latest-odds-fixtures-tv-selections-and-more-as-knockout-stages-return-050224-629.html", "name": "UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Odds, fixtures, dates and more as knockout stages begin" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">UK Other Sport</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="/betting-explained/">Betting Explained</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-champions-league-2023-24-latest-odds-fixtures-tv-selections-and-more-as-knockout-stages-return-050224-629.html&rfr=977214">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fultimate-guide-to-the-champions-league-2023-24-latest-odds-fixtures-tv-selections-and-more-as-knockout-stages-return-050224-629.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="/betting-explained/">Betting Explained</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v84a3a4012de94ce1a686ba8c167c359c1696973893317" integrity="sha512-euoFGowhlaLqXsPWQ48qSkBSCFs3DPRyiwVu3FjR96cMPx+Fr+gpWRhIafcHwqwCqWS42RZhIudOvEI+Ckf6MA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"850ae8b78b042f1e","b":1,"version":"2024.2.0","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256"}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>