Team-by-team guide to the Champions League knockouts

Where is this season's Champions League final?

Welcome to our ultimate guide to the 2023-24 Champions League. We're going to explore everything that you need to know about Europe's premier club football competition, as it returns for the knockout stages.

Champions League 2023-24 Schedule

With the Champions League knockout rounds about to start, here is the schedule, starting with the last-16 ties and going through to the Champions League final.

Champions League Round of 16 Dates - First legs 13-14 and 20-21 February, second legs 5-6 and 12-13 March

- First legs 13-14 and 20-21 February, second legs 5-6 and 12-13 March Champions League Quarter-Final Dates - First legs 9-10 April, second legs 16-17 April

- First legs 9-10 April, second legs 16-17 April Champions League Semi-Final Dates - First legs 30 April - 1 May, 7-8 May

- First legs 30 April - 1 May, 7-8 May Champions League Final Date - 1 June

2024 Champions League Round of 16 Ties

Here's the rundown of the 2023-24 Champions League Round of 16 fixtures. All odds displayed are from the To Qualify markets.

First Leg: 13 February, 20:00

Second Leg: 6 March, 20:00

The Champions League holders Manchester City meet the side that are arguably the weakest of the remaining 16 teams in the competition. Copenhagen picked up some surprising results to qualify from Group A, notably beating Manchester United at home and drawing at Bayern Munich.

Yet they now face the ultimate challenge in European football and we have to assume that Manchester City will progress with some ease.

First Leg: 13 February, 20:00

Second Leg: 6 March, 20:00

Along with Manchester City, Real Madrid were the only other team to take maximum points from the Champions League group stage. A perceived weakness going into this season would have been their lack of a quality striker, but Carlo Ancelotti has adapted brilliantly, by harnessing Jude Bellingham's goalscoring ability. Leipzig were in Manchester City's group and though they twice came close to taking points from the English champions, they ultimately lost both games.

First Leg: 14 February, 20:00

Second Leg: 5 March, 20:00

After finishing second in Serie A last season, Lazio made a poor start to this campaign, but have rediscovered their form of late. The Rome club finished second in Group E to Atletico Madrid and though they will doubtless make things tough for Bayern, it is hard to see them progressing. Bayern breezed through qualification from Group A. They can be defensively vulnerable, but they should make the last-eight.

First Leg: 14 February, 20:00

Second Leg: 5 March, 20:00

In recent years PSG have tended to find the group stages of the Champions League fairly easy to navigate through. That was not the case this season, as they finished second in Group F to Borussia Dortmund and only finished above AC Milan by virtue of head-to-head goal difference. Everything points to Real Sociedad giving them a very tough tie, with the Spanish club finishing top of Group D with an unbeaten record, ahead of last season's Champions League finalists Inter.

First Leg: 20 February, 20:00

Second Leg: 13 March, 20:00

After finishing top of the ultra-competitive Group D despite being ranked as the outsiders, Borussia Dortmund will be confident as they enter the knockout stages. PSV will not start as favourites, but the Dutch club should not be discounted. They look set to win the Eredivisie at a canter and were also able to qualify from Group B alongside Arsenal, in front of Spain's Sevilla and Lens from France.

First Leg: 20 February, 20:00

Second Leg: 13 March, 20:00

In terms of quality and the likely competitiveness of the two teams, this could be the best tie of the Champions League Round of 16. Inter reached the final of this competition last season and though they did not win their group, they emerged from it unbeaten. They are also having a fine season domestically, leading the way in the Serie A title race. They might just have the edge over Atletico, who qualified impressively from Group E, but are no longer the defensive force that they once were.

First Leg: 21 February, 20:00

Second Leg: 12 March, 20:00

This could be a fascinating clash between reigning champions of major European leagues, who have both made fairly disastrous attempts to defend their titles this season. Napoli have suffered the disruption of losing their manager Luciano Spalletti, before sacking his replacement Rudi Garcia and bringing in Walter Mazzarri. At Barca, Xavi will depart the Camp Nou at the end of the season. Despite their poor campaigns, both squads have plenty of talent and this could go either way.

First Leg: 21 February, 20:00

Second Leg: 12 March, 20:00

Though Arsenal qualified easily enough from Group B, they suffered a defeat at Lens and a draw with PSV along the way. The Gunners can be pleased enough with having pulled Porto out of the hat, but their fans will recall that they were eliminated from Europe by a Portuguese side last season, in the form of Sporting Lisbon. That said, they should overcome Porto, who finished above relatively weak opposition in Shakhtar and Antwerp in Group H, in which they were twice beaten by Barcelona.

UEFA Champions League Draws 2023-24

Once the Champions League Round of 16 results are in, thoughts will turn towards the future rounds.

The 2023-24 Champions League draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, will take place on 15 March in Nyon, Switzerland.

Where is the Champions League final 2024?

The 2023-24 Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium, in London, England.

It will take place on 1 June at 20:00 UK time. This will be the third time that the Champions League final has been hosted at Wembley since the stadium was rebuilt, having previously done so in 2011 and 2013.

In total, it will be the eighth occasion that the European Cup/Champions League final has been hosted in London. The old Wembley Stadium was the host in 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978 and 1992.

2023-24 Champions League Odds

Let's take a look at the chances of all 16 of the teams left in the Champions League. We've ranked them by their current Champions League winner odds, ahead of the Round of 16 clashes.

Having finally gotten hold of the trophy after years of trying, Manchester City are the well-justified Champions League favourites. Pep Guardiola's team haven't really got out of second gear this season and have had to make do without star players Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne for large portions of the season. Nevertheless, they achieved a perfect set of results in the group stage and are nicely positioned in the Premier League title race. If there is a potential weakness, it is that City have rarely kept a clean sheet this season.

The second favourites to win the Champions League 2024 are Bayern Munich. Currently in the midst of a tight Bundesliga title battle with Bayer Leverkusen, the continued competitiveness that they need to show domestically, could aid their Champions League quest. The extraordinary goalscoring form of Harry Kane is a major asset, even if the Bayern defence is not as watertight as Thomas Tuchel might like.

Arsenal's Champions League odds might be a little shorter than expected, which is in large part down to the fact that they have a strong chance of getting past Porto and moving into the quarter-finals. Mikel Arteta's team have proved that they can beat the best at home this season, with victories over Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League. This will give them a chance of progressing against anyone, even if their profligacy could ultimately cost them.

It is a surprise to see Real Madrid out as big as this, given their ability to consistently reach the Champions League final. They have won this competition in seasons in which they have not been at their best in LaLiga. Right now, they are leading the Spanish title race and have been in consistently good form all season. When it comes to the best value team to win the Champions League, it is hard to look past Real Madrid.

PSG are a fairly recent Champions League finalist, having been runners-up in 2020, but this incarnation are not as star-studded as in seasons' past. They struggled through qualification and have a tougher Round of 16 match than the odds might suggest. It all adds up to PSG's relatively short price to win the Champions League, being largely based on their name recognition factor, though in Kylian Mbappe they do have a match-winner in their ranks.

Barca are another club whose Champions League odds are based more upon glories past, than the current reality. Their last-16 tie against Napoli would appear to be an even contest and we have yet to see what the impact of Xavi's resignation will be upon the rest of Barcelona's season. Once perennial Champions League contenders, it would be a huge surprise if they lifted the trophy this season.

At the same odds as Barcelona to win the Champions League, are Inter. They have a far more realistic chance, having reached the final only last season. The argument against them is their tricky Round of 16 tie against Atletico. If they can get through that, they could be real contenders, especially considering that they have now taken control of the Serie A title race.

Next in the Champions League betting are Atletico Madrid. They start as outsiders against Inter, but one that definitely have a strong puncher's chance. Diego Simeone's team used to be so defensively tight, that they were well-suited to the two-legged format of the Champions League knockout rounds. Now they score more freely, yet also concede regularly, which makes their progression more of a lottery.

Dortmund are perhaps a little underrated here. While their Bundesliga form has been inconsistent, having only just missed out on the title last season, they have been impressive in the Champions League. After a poor start, they fought back against the toughest opposition that the group stage had to offer and they have a Round of 16 tie, from which they are expected to progress.

Last season Napoli were flying and looked a major contender to win the Champions League. Though they largely have the same squad, it would be a big surprise if they now mounted a serious challenge, even if they are quite capable of reaching the quarter-finals. They have twice changed manager this season, without it having any real impact on their erratic results.

There is normally one unexpected team that reaches the latter stages of the Champions League. Might it be Sociedad? They have already finished above Inter in the group section, conceding just two goals in six games. With their ability to keep clean sheets, Sociedad might represent the sort of threat that Atletico Madrid used to pose in this competition.

Porto are currently in good form, as they enter a three-way battle for the Primeira Liga title in Portugal. There's not much to suggest that they can beat Arsenal, based on their two defeats to Barcelona.

RB Leipzig are a side that may have had the potential to do something in the 2023-24 Champions League, if not for their unfortunately harsh draws. First they end up in the same group as the holders Manchester City and then they get Real Madrid in the Round of 16, where they will likely be eliminated.

Like their Round of 16 opponents Borussia Dortmund, you can make an argument that PSV's Champions League betting odds should be a little shorter. After losing heavily against Arsenal in their opening group game, they remained unbeaten for the next five. That said, it is hugely difficult for a Dutch club to have real success in this competition these days.

Considering Lazio's improved form, their Champions League winner odds are pretty huge. The reason of course, is that devilishly difficult Round of 16 draw against Bayern Munich. It wouldn't be the biggest upset in Champions League history if Lazio knocked out the Germans, but it would rank as a major surprise.

For the Danes to reach this stage of the competition is an achievement in itself, especially as they had to finish above huge clubs such as Manchester United and Galatasaray to do so. A Champions League Round of 16 draw against Manchester City, effectively guarantees that their adventure will come to an end.

Champions League Top Scorer Betting

The race to be the 2023-24 Champions League top scorer is wide open. Of the players that remain in the competition, Erling Haaland, Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata lead the way with five goals each.

On four are Julian Alvarez, Evanilson, Gabriel Jesus, Lois Openda, Galeno, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. As we enter the Round of 16, here are the main contenders in the 2023-24 Champions League top scorer odds.

Of those contenders, Haaland and Kane are justified favourites, given their goalscoring form and their teams being likely to reach the latter stages of the Champions League. There could be value in Alvarez and Bellingham for the same reasons. Martinez is a little behind the pace with only two Champions League goals, but is in excellent form at Inter.

English Chances at Champions League 2024

Premier League teams have done very well in the Champions League over recent years. Three separate English clubs - Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City - have won the trophy over the last five seasons.

There has been at least one English finalist in five of the last six Champions League finals. In both 2019 and 2021, there were all-English finals, with Liverpool beating Tottenham and Chelsea defeating Manchester City.

With Betfair's Full English specials, you can back any English club to win the UEFA Champions League at 11/102.11, with Manchester City and Arsenal both being leading contenders.

You can also bet on English clubs winning the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League at 18/119.00. Manchester City are the favourites to win the Champions League, as are Liverpool in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League.

How To Watch The Champions League 2024

UK football fans can watch the 2023-24 Champions League on TNT Sports. There are a variety of different ways to watch their channels. They are broadcast on Sky, Virgin Media and EE TV services.

There are also a range of streaming options. These include a dedicated TNT Sports app and as an add-on at Amazon Prime.

When BT Sports had the Champions League broadcast rights, they showed the Champions League final for free on their YouTube channel. It has not yet been announced as to whether TNT Sports will follow this policy.

Frequently Asked Questions About The Champions League

When is the 2024 Champions League final?

The 2023-24 Champions League final will be played on 1 June.

Where is the Champions League final 2024?

The 2024 Champions League final will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Can I watch Champions League final for free?

For some years, BT Sport streamed the Champions League final for free on their YouTube channel. It has yet to be announced if the new UK broadcasters TNT Sports will follow this example.

Where can I stream Champions League?

TNT Sports are the UK broadcaster for the Champions League. You can stream the Champions League through their app, Amazon Prime and a range of other methods.

Who are favourites to win the 2024 Champions League?

Manchester City are the favourites to win the 2023-24 Champions League at 11/53.20. They won the trophy in the 2022-23 season.