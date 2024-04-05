Serie A Tips: Juve and Viola will play out as a draw at 5/2

Roma well priced to win derby

The main event in Serie A this weekend is the Derby della Capitale, as Roma take on Lazio.

It is Roma that are faring better right now. Fifth in the table, they have a six point advantage over Lazio in seventh. The decision to sack Jose Mourinho and replace him with Daniele De Rossi has proved to be a smart one, with the side only losing only twice in 14 games since the club legend took charge (W9 D3). This improvement has seen Roma get back into contention for Champions League qualification and reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Lazio have also recently changed managers, with Igor Tudor's first game as boss seeing them claim a 1-0 home victory over Juventus last weekend. They have since lost 2-0 to Juve in the first-leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. Roma's price of 6/52.20 for the win looks a little generous.

Two teams at opposite ends of the table meet, when Frosinone host Bologna.

Frosinone are fighting against relegation. Currently 17th in the table, they are only above of Empoli in the relegation zone, by virtue of having scored more goals. They are without a win in nine Serie A games (D3 L6), though they did claim a valuable away point at Genoa last weekend, with a 1-1 draw.

Fourth placed Bologna are looking to secure Champions League qualification. They look to be in the form to achieve that aim, with a loss to Inter being their only Serie A defeat in the last ten games (W8 D1). A victory would see Bologna at least temporarily move above Juventus and odds of 10/111.91 for them to win are huge, given the disparity in form between them and Frosinone.

Later on Sunday there is a similar clash between Cagliari and Atalanta.

Cagliari are also fighting against the drop. They are 16th in the table, two points clear of the relegation zone. The form of Claudio Ranieri's team has improved of late, losing only one of their last six league games (W2 D3).

Atalanta are sixth and trying to juggle their European qualification quest with continued participation in the Europa League and Coppa Italia. The 3-0 win at Napoli last weekend, ended a run of four games without a victory, albeit against the top four teams in Serie A. Cagliari's last six home games have seen both teams score, so combine that bet with Atalanta double chance at 10/111.91.

Juventus badly need to reverse their poor league form when they host Fiorentina on Sunday night.

A 1-0 defeat at Lazio last weekend means that the Old Lady have only won one of their last nine games in Serie A (D4 L4). They did at least win the home leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final against Lazio this week, but their league form is such that they could realistically drop out of the Champions League places. For a team that were seemingly locked in a title battle as late in the season as February, that represents a real change of fortunes.

This is another season in which Fiorentina's cup success is having an impact on their league form. Tenth in Serie A, they have only won two of their last 11 games (D4 L5), as Vincenzo Italiano's team have progressed in the Europa Conference League and Coppa Italia. With the Viola having drawn three of their last five league matches, another stalemate looks worth backing at 5/23.50.

