Brighton v Arsenal Premier League Tips: Back Ødegaard in a 9/2 Bet Builder

Arsenal impressive on the south coast

Ødegaard leading by example

Brighton v Arsenal

Saturday, 17:30

Sky Sports Main Event

Arsenal face one of their tougher remaining games on paper on Saturday, going up against a Brighton team who shot down their title charge last season.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners go into the game unbeaten in the Premier League in 2024. Brighton haven't had things all their own way, though, winning just three of their 11 league outings in the calendar year.

Arsenal go into the game without conceding in either of their last two games, a goalless draw with Manchester City and a 2-0 victory over Luton. Brighton have just a point from their last two, drawing with Brentford after losing at Liverpool.

Mixed fortunes for Arsenal

Arsenal's Premier League record against Brighton isn't the best, and that doesn't just come from their 3-0 home reverse last May. The Gunners have won five of the 13 Premier League clashes between the sides, the same number as Brighton, with the other three ending all-square.

The Gunners won none of their first three league games at the Amex Stadium but are unbeaten in the last three. That run includes a 4-2 win last season, when four different players scored for Arteta's team, and they're 6/101.60 to win this weekend.

That match was a 5.30 kick-off, a time which has brought just three Brighton wins from 18 attempts. However, Roberto De Zerbi's team may take some optimism from the fact that three of Arsenal's last four away Premier League defeats have come on a Saturday evening - including 1-0 reverses at Newcastle and Aston Villa this season - and Brighton are 4/15.00 to hand them another defeat.

South coast suits the Gunners

Arteta has enjoyed his trips to the south coast of late. A 4-0 win at Bournemouth earlier this season was one of six wins from the Gunners' last nine such visits, and one of three from their last four, though the only defeat across those nine south coast games was an April match.

Arsenal's defensive record has been the key to their resurgence since the turn of the year. The Gunners have a 35-4 record across 10 league games in 2024, conceding just once away from home when Taiwo Awoniyi scored a consolation for Nottingham Forest in late January.

A clean sheet on Saturday would be a fifth in a row on the road, matching a record set in 1997 in the early days of Arsène Wenger's tenure. They're 15/82.88 to stop Brighton from scoring, and 2/13.00 to win to nil.

Familiar faces looking to pounce

Former Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck almost did his old side a favour over the weekend, putting Brighton in front at Anfield before Liverpool battled back. The 33-year-old has four goals from his last five starts against the Gunners, though only one of those was in Brighton colours - putting away a penalty in a Carabao Cup win in North London last season,

Welbeck needs just one goal on Saturday to match his best single-season return for Brighton of seven goals. He's 3/14.00 to score at any time, but he's not the only player preparing to face a former club.

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard endured a frustrating afternoon against old employers Brighton last season, and played just eight minutes in the December meeting between the two clubs. He has five goals in all competitions since the turn of the year, though, and is 9/52.80 to score on Saturday.

Brighton v Arsenal prediction

Arsenal might be flying in the league at the moment, but they'll still need to be on their game on Saturday. The leadership of captain Martin Ødegaard could be key, as could the goal contributions of the skipper.

Ødegaard has two goals and two assists against Brighton, and was also on target in the last league game against Luton. He's 6/52.20 to score or assist this weekend, and could be important if Bukayo Saka remains absent through injury.

As for the game itself, we have our eye on the Bet Builder market. Arsenal to win with more than 2.5 goals and Ødegaard to score or assist can be backed at 9/4.

