Premier League Opta Stats: Back 17/10 tip and 10/1 Old Trafford Bet Builder
Dominic Solanke netted us a 9/25.50 winner last week and if Nathan Ake didn't limp off in the first half, we'd have also won a 4/15.00 stat Bet Builder at the Etihad. We go again with 10 more Pemier League matches this weekend...
-
Goals to be backed at both Everton & Fulham
-
Rayan Aït-Nouri's new role gives us a new angle
-
Brennan Johnson script has been written v Forest
-
Salah to score again at Old Trafford in 10/111.00 Bet Builder
-
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Stats City love to see
The Opta Stat:
"Crystal Palace have failed to score in any of their last four Premier League home games against Man City, with Luka Milivojevic in April 2019 the last Eagles player to score against them at Selhurst Park. Indeed, Crystal Palace managed just three shots and an xG of 0.19 against Bournemouth last time out, both lows for the Eagles in a Premier League match this season. Indeed, two of the three games they've had four or fewer shots this season have come under Oliver Glasner (also four vs Spurs last month)."
The Betfair Bet:
Aston Villa v Brentford
Goal fest at Villa Park
The Opta Stat:
"Aston Villa have won all four of their Premier League games on Saturday at 3pm this season, with these matches producing an average of 4.5 goals per game (18 in total - F12 A6). In fact, Aston Villa have scored 37 goals at Villa Park in the Premier League this season, their most on home soil in a single season in the competition. They last scored more than 37 in a top-flight campaign in the 1982-83 season (47)."
The Betfair Bet:
Everton v Burnley
Back more goals than expected
The Opta Stat:
"Burnley have conceded 30 away Premier League goals this season, their most in a season since 2018-19, when they conceded 36 under Sean Dyche. The Clarets have shipped two or more goals in their last six on the road, last having a longer such run in the competition in their first 11 away games in 2009-10. On the other hand, Everton won seven of their first eight home Premier League games under Sean Dyche when they scored the first goal (D1), only conceding one goal in those eight games. However, they have lost their last two when scoring first, losing both games 3-1 to Manchester City and West Ham."
The Betfair Bet:
Fulham v Newcastle United
Newcastle are not the same on the road
The Opta Stat:
"Fulham have won nine of their 15 Premier League home games so far this season (D1 L5), their most in a single top-flight campaign since 2011-12 (10). They've scored 3+ goals in seven of these victories, last
scoring 3+ in more different top-flight home games in 1966-67 (9). Indeed, across Fulham's last 20 Premier League matches, there have been 71 goals scored at an average of 3.6 per game (F38 A33). Newcastle, meanwhile, have lost nine of their 14 Premier League away games this season (W3 D2), three times as many defeats as they suffered in the whole of last term (W8 D8 L3). They last reached 10 defeats on the road in 15 or fewer games in 2015-16 (13)."
The Betfair Bet:
Luton Town v Bournemouth
Look deeper into the Cherries' trenches
The Opta Stat:
"Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo has been involved in five goals in his last seven Premier League appearances (4 goals, 1 assist), as many as he had in his first 30 games in the competition combined (4 goals, 1 assist)."
The Betfair Bet:
Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United
Back Wolves' new surprise weapon
The Opta Stat:
"Rayan Aït-Nouri has scored three goals in his last four appearances in all competitions for Wolverhampton Wanderers - only one fewer than he netted in his first 105 games for the club (4). Indeed, he has managed seven shots on target across his last four games, and at least one in each appearance, totalling 12 attempts across those games."
The Betfair Bet:
Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal
Chance the special at the Amex
The Opta Stat:
"Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four away Premier League matches - only once in their league history have they kept five in a row, doing so between February and April 1997. Indeed, since the turn of the year, Arsenal haven't trailed for a single minute in any of their five away Premier League games, conceding the fewest goals (1), allowing the lowest xG against (2.26) and facing the fewest shots on target (5) on the road of any side in 2024. "
The Betfair Bet:
Manchester United v Liverpool
Big game players unite
The Opta Stat:
"Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last three Premier League away games against Manchester United, netting five goals in total. No visiting player has scored more at Old Trafford in the competition than Salah (5), while no visiting player has ever scored in four consecutive visits to the ground. However, Marcus Rashford has scored seven goals for Manchester United against Liverpool in all competitions, with only Stan Pearson (8) and George Wall (9) and Sandy Turnbull (9) netting more for the Red Devils against the Reds in all competitions."
The Betfair Bet:
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Palmer to spoil McBurnie party
The Opta Stat:
"Oliver McBurnie has been involved in seven goals in his last seven home Premier League appearances for Sheffield United (5 goals, 2 assists). In the five games he's scored in at Bramall Lane he hasn't ended on the winning side (D2 L3), with only Dougie Freedman in 1998-99 scoring in more home games in a season without winning (six). Chelsea's Cole Palmer, meanwhile, has been involved in 11 goals in his last 11 away Premier League appearances for Chelsea (5 goals, 6 assists). He's the first player aged 21 or younger to both score 5+ goals and assist 5+ goals away from home in a season since Dele Alli for Spurs in 2016-17, which was under Mauricio Pochettino."
The Betfair Bet:
Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
Some scripts write themselves
The Opta Stat:
"Since the turn of the year, Brennan Johnson has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Spurs player (7 - 4 goals, 3 assists). His 12 total goal involvements in 2023-24 (5 goals, 7 assists) are the most by a Welsh player in a campaign since Gareth Bale in 2020-21 (13 - 11 goals, 2 assists)."
The Betfair Bet:
Opta Stats P/L 2023-24 -
(Single Recommended bet of the week)
Stake: 25pts
Return: 26.1
P/L: +1.1
ROI: +4.4%
(Overall Column)
Stake: 257pts
Return: 265.6
P/L: +8.6
ROI: +3%
