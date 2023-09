Jota backed to strike in Reds Bet Builder

Berbatov backs Spurs to hammer Blades

Seagulls to sink Man Utd

Back goals at St James' Park

Milan derby tips and more from Europe

Premier League tips and predictions

Dave Tindall: "When fit, ex-Wolves frontman Jota always gets the nod in this fixture and he rewarded Klopp's faith when scoring the only goal in Liverpool's 1-0 win at Molineux in 2021.

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £20 in Free Bets when you place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook.

Jota scored in the 3-1 victory over Bournemouth and added a brace in midweek as Portugal thrashed Luxembourg 9-0.

On the Bet Builder it's 7.4 that he bags the opener in a Reds win and I'll take that.

Back Diogo Jota First Goalscorer and Liverpool win on Bet Builder @ 7.4 Bet now

Dimitar Berbatov: "Spurs are doing well, and they will be fine this season. Sheffield United will find it hard to stay in the Premier League this season, so I think Spurs have a great chance to continue their trend of moving upwards. Tottenham must win this game, and I think they will."

Back 4-0 @ 12/1 Bet now

Opta Stat: "Brighton have won their last three league games against Manchester United, as many as they had in their first 17 against them (D2 L12). Indeed, After winning 4-1 at Wolves last month, Brighton are looking for successive Premier League away wins for the first time since a run of three from November-January last season.

"The Seagulls have scored at least once in each of their last 15 away league matches, with the club record for this standing at 16 games, achieved in League One from August 2009 to February 2010."

Back Brighton win & BTTS Yes @ 7/24.40 Bet now

Paul Higham: "Newcastle are 8/15 with Brentford 11/2 and the draw coming in at 10/3. The Bees have only lost one of their last 12 but there'll be a sense of desperation at St James' Park, which will be bouncing on a Saturday night making it as difficult as you could want for the visitors.

"Newcastle have only had one clean sheet in 15 and none this season in the league so both teams to score at 8/11 looks almost guaranteed.

"Both teams have also been guilty of missing chances in recent games so if they've sharpened up over the international break then the floodgates could open.

"There's a lot to like about Brentford and Newcastle don't see quite so sharp as last season, but with the home crowd behind them they can pinch it in a game with a few goals."

Back Newcastle to win & both teams to score @ 9/4 Bet now

EFL tips and predictions

Jack Critchley: "There have been 52 passes combined in the build-up to Watford's seven Championship goals this season, the most of any side. There were 15 before Mileta Rajovic's goal against Coventry, with the Hornets last having more before passes in the build-up to scoring a league goal in February 2019"

"Mileta Rajovic could be exactly the striker that Val Ismael has been crying out for. He got off the mark a fortnight ago and with the Hornets topping the table for Shot Creating Actions, he should get a few opportunities this weekend."

Back Mileta Rajovic to score @ 9/43.25 Bet now

Alan Dudman: "In four matches at home Crewe have scored 11 and conceded seven, and on the road it's equally impressive with six scored and four against. The goals backers at BTTS and overs have been in clover.

"Indeed, their xA at 1.78 is startling considering they are doing so well in the play-off places at the moment.

"Wimbledon have conceded four at home but are certainly more entertaining on the road and Jonnie Jackson's team have hit the BTTS bet in all three matches this term at Plough Lane with 1-1, 1-1 and 2-1 thus far."

Back Over 2.5 Goals Wimbledon v Crewe @ 8/11 Bet now

NTT20: "With neither team capable of holding onto a lead, Both Teams To Score looks the best way to finish off this bet-builder. BTTS has copped in 13 of the 14 games these sides have played combined, with the outlier being League One's Northampton unsurprisingly not scoring at Swansea in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

"With both teams desperately in need of a win, it would be no surprise to see whoever goes ahead look to sit on their lead and with the likes of Ike Ugbo and Jerry Yates leading the line there is plenty of firepower on both sides."

Back NTT20's Bet Builder @ just over 5/1 Bet now

European Leagues tips and predictions

Dan Fitch: "Juventus face their most dangerous opponent so far in this fledgling Serie A season, when Lazio travel to Turin.

"The Old Lady are unbeaten in three games (W2 D1) and are third in the table, but have faced relatively modest opposition in the form of Udinese, Bologna and Empoli. Juve will go into this game without Paul Pogba, who is provisionally suspended for a doping offence.

"Lazio lost their first two games, but bounced back in spectacular fashion with a 2-1 win at the champions Napoli."

Back both Juventus and Lazio to score at 20/23 Bet now

Kevin Hatchard: "VfB have several attacking players on terrific form. Striker Sehrou Guirassy is the league's top scorer with five goals, while wingers Chris Führich and Silas have been outstanding. Coach Sebastian Hoeness has taken the handbrake off, and if you look at Stuttgart's last 15 competitive games, 12 of them have featured at least three goals.

"Mainz are in the relegation zone after a poor start to the campaign which has seen them lose 4-1 at Union Berlin and 4-0 at Werder Bremen. If you stretch back into last season, Die Nullfünfer have won just three of their last 15 matches in the top flight. Ten of those 15 outings have featured three goals or more."

Back Over 2.5 Goals at 1.75 Bet now

Jamie Kemp: "It feels like a while ago now, but this will be Atlético's first game in La Liga since winning 7-0 against Rayo Vallecano at the back end of August. On that night at Vallecas, Simeone's side recorded the biggest win by an away side in the Spanish top-flight since April 2016, when a Barcelona side spearheaded by Messi, Suárez and Neymar won 8-0 at Deportivo...

"For Valencia, meanwhile, their manager Rubén Baraja has made it quite clear that he's not satisfied with the state of their squad. Even after two wins from two to open the season, where their raft of recent first team promotions played their part, Baraja remained insistent that further strengthening to La Liga's youngest team needed to be done. After two defeats in their last two, and key positions left short following the deadline, the consequences are already beginning to arrive at their doorstep."

Back Atlético to win in Valencia @ 11/10 Bet now

Bad Man says: "Having been a bit-part player for Milan last campaign, the 22 year old Belgian Malick Thiaw has now cemented himself in the starting lineup. But, his lack of experience is evident.

"He's averaging 1.43 fouls per 90, having committed two in each of his last two appearances in Serie A. On Saturday, he'll face his toughest test yet, the unenviable task of marking both Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

"The Inter pairing possess the size, the pace, and the knowhow to draw fouls, evident in the fact that they draw 2.07 and 2.17 per 90 respectively. Not to mention, Thiaw will be without regular partner Fikayo Tomori here, so expect that inexperience to really come to the fore."

Back Over 1.5 Goals, Martinez 1+ Shot on Target, Bastoni 1+ Foul & Thiaw 2+ Fouls in a Bet Builder @ 15/28.40 Bet now

Watch Football...Only Bettor