Brighton to overcome Old Trafford Tax at 7/2 4.40

Why we have to back Haaland hat-trick @ 13/1 14.00

17 goals in last four meetings between Newcastle & Brentford

Finish the weekend off with Forest at over 3/1 3.95

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool Always back the early KO The Opta Stat: "Wolves have won just two of their last 37 Premier League games when they've conceded at least one goal (D8 L27), winning 2-1 at Everton and Southampton last season. They're winless in their last 14 when failing to keep a clean sheet (D3 L11). For Liverpool, and despite not scoring in any of his last five Premier League away fixtures, Mohamed Salah has registered six assists in his last four on the road. Indeed, only three players in the competition have assisted in five successive away games - Muzzy Izzet in December 2003, Cesc Fàbregas in January 2015 and Gerard Deulofeu in December 2015." The Betfair Bet: Back Liverpool to win-to-nil & Salah to score or assist @ 11/4



Aston Villa v Crystal Palace Roy's charges fight to the end The Opta Stat: "Aston Villa are looking to avoid losing successive Premier League games under Unai Emery for only the third time, previously doing so in February and May of this year. Six of their eight league losses under the Spaniard have seen them ship at least three goals, including last time out to Liverpool. Indeed, All three of Crystal Palace's goals against Wolves last time out came in the second half - since Roy Hodgson returned to the club at the beginning of April, the Eagles have scored a higher proportion of their goals after the break than any other side (74% - 17/23, min. 5 goals). " The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to score in the second half @ 9/4



Fulham v Luton Town Can the Hatters pounce at the prices? The Opta Stat: "Fulham have faced more shots on target (33) and allowed a higher expected goals total against them (12.1) than any side in this season's Premier League, with only Burnley (11) shipping more goals than the Cottagers (10) so far. Indeed, the average xG of shots faced by Fulham this season is 0.20, the highest of any side, suggesting they give away a higher quality of chance to their opposition than any other team." The Betfair Bet: Back Luton to win (match odds 90) @ 7/2

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion Oppose the Old Trafford Tax The Opta Stat: "Brighton have won their last three league games against Manchester United, as many as they had in their first 17 against them (D2 L12). Indeed, After winning 4-1 at Wolves last month, Brighton are looking for successive Premier League away wins for the first time since a run of three from November-January last season. The Seagulls have scored at least once in each of their last 15 away league matches, with the club record for this standing at 16 games, achieved in League One from August 2009 to February 2010." The Betfair Bet: Back Brighton to win and BTTS @ 7/2



Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United #Oddsonthat The Opta Stat: "Tottenham have scored 2+ goals in all four of their league games under Ange Postecoglou. Only four managers have seen their side score at least twice in each of their first five ever games in the Premier League: Carlo Ancelotti (2009), Pep Guardiola (2016), Craig Shakespeare (2017), and Maurizio Sarri (2018). Indeed, Son Heung-min has been directly involved in 31 goals in his last 31 Premier League appearances against newly promoted sides (21 goals, 10 assists), scoring a hat-trick at Burnley last time out." The Betfair Bet: Back Spurs to Win Each Half & most corners in each half & Son Heung-Min to Score @ 15/2



West Ham United v Manchester City Can we really ignore the Symmetry? The Opta Stat: "Erling Haaland's opening four Premier League games for Manchester City this season have mirrored his record from his opening four games last season - a brace on MD1, no goals on MD2, one goal on MD3 and a hat-trick on MD4. The Norwegian scored a hat-trick on MD5 last season against Nottingham Forest." The Betfair Bet: Back Erling Haaland to score a hat-trick @ 13/1



Newcastle United v Brentford 17 goals in the last 4 meetings The Opta Stat: "After keeping a clean sheet in six consecutive matches in the Premier League between November 2022 and January 2023, Newcastle have since kept just two clean sheets from 22 matches. Among the 17 sides who have participated in each of the last two Premier League campaigns, Newcastle have kept the fewest clean sheets since the start of February (2). On the other hand, and although they remain unbeaten (W1 D3), Brentford have dropped the most points from winning positions of any side in the Premier League this season (6), drawing against Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, despite leading in each game." The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to score in both halves @ 11/1



Bourenmouth v Chelsea Enzo x Jackson The Opta Stat: "Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández leads all Premier League players this season for progressive passes (33) and total progressive passing distance (625 metres), while he's joint-top for successful through balls (4) along with Phil Foden and Lucas Paquetá. Indeed, teammate Nicolas Jackson has made the most total off-ball runs (173) and the most off-ball runs into the box (63) of any player in the Premier League this season. However, Jackson has scored one goal from an expected goals outlay of 3.03, and has converted just one of his seven big chances." The Betfair Bet: Back Enzo to assist and Jackson to score @ just over 11/1



Everton v Arsenal Jesus has risen The Opta Stat: "Both of Everton's Premier League home games this season have been 1-0 defeats. Indeed, since the start of last season, Arsenal have kept more away clean sheets than any other side in the Premier League (11). They've also won a joint league-high 13 games on the road. Striker Gabriel Jesus has scored eight goals in just nine Premier League appearances against Everton, more than he has against any other opponent." The Betfair Bet: Back Jesus to score anytime & BTTS - No @ 5/1



Nottingham Forest v Burnley Forest have the experience The Opta Stat: "Nottingham Forest have won their last four Premier League home games, scoring a different number of goals each time (3-1 v Brighton, 4-3 v Southampton, 1-0 v Arsenal, 2-1 v Sheffield United). They last won more consecutively as a top-flight club between April and August 1991 (7). Burnley, on the other hand, have lost all three of their Premier League games so far this season - only twice in their history have they lost their first four in a league campaign, doing so in 1927-28 (top-flight) and 2002-03 (second tier). They managed to avoid relegation at the end of the campaign both times." The Betfair Bet: Back Nottingham Forest to win & BTTS @ 16/5



