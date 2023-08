Maddison's record for Spurs is always worth backing

Two in-form players at Stamford Bridge can score at 11/1 12.00

Brighton and Newcastle can serve up 4/1 4.80 NAP

Goals scheduled for Super Sunday

Luton Town v West Ham United JWP justifying his price tag The Opta Stat: "James Ward-Prowse has been involved in three goals in his two Premier League games for West Ham so far (1 goal, 2 assists), while overall he's been involved in seven goals in his last six appearances in the competition (3 goals, 4 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back James Ward Prowse to score or assist at a boosted 7/4



NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £20 in Free Bets when you place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook.

Sheffield United v Everton Battle of zero points The Opta Stat: "There have been just five goals scored in the five Premier League meetings between Sheffield United (2) and Everton (3) at Bramall Lane, with no side scoring more than once in any of those games. Indeed, Sheffield United are averaging fewer shots per game than any other Premier League side so far this season (7), while also facing more than any other side (23.3 per game). However, Everton are yet to score despite averaging 14.3 shots and 1.6 xG per game." The Betfair Bet: Back Everton 5+ shots on target & Under 2.5 Goals @ 3/1



Brentford v Bournemouth Play Mbuemo's percentages The Opta Stat: "Though he didn't contribute to a goal last time out, Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo has been involved in eight goals in his last six Premier League appearances (6 goals, 2 assists), accounting for 67% of the Bees' total in these games (8/12). Bournemouth meanwhile, are winless in their last seven Premier League games (D1 L6), having won five of their seven before this (L2). They've scored just three goals and conceded 13 in their current run." The Betfair Bet: Back Bryan Mbuemo to score or assist & BTTS - No @ 4/1

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur Keep backing Maddison The Opta Stat: "James Maddison has been involved in 18 goals in his last 20 away Premier League appearances (9 goals, 9 assists), scoring one and assisting two in two away games for Spurs" The Betfair Bet: Back James Maddison to assist anytime @ 5/2



Chelsea v Nottingham Forest Prices not reflecting form The Opta Stat: "Raheem Sterling - who scored all three of Chelsea's goals against Nottingham Forest last season - has attempted more take-ons (21) and made more drives into the box (4) than any other player in the Premier League this season. However, Taiwo Awoniyi has scored in each of his last seven Premier League appearances for Nottingham Forest, including a brace against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in May. The last player to score in eight successive games in the competition was Jamie Vardy between October and December 2019." The Betfair Bet: Back both Raheem Sterling and Taiwo Awoniyi to score @ 11/1



Manchester City v Fulham Haaland x Alvarez The Opta Stat: "Only Pascal Groß (14) has created more chances in the Premier League this season than Man City's Julián Álvarez (12). Four of those have been for Erling Haaland, with the Norwegian setting up Álvarez three times - those seven chances created between Haaland and Álvarez are the most by a Premier League duo so far this season." The Betfair Bet: Back both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez to score and assist @ 16/1



Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United A GK special The Opta Stat: "Brighton have had the most shots (68), shots on target (30), touches in the opposition box (159) and accumulated the most xG (7.7) in the Premier League so far this season. It's the most shots on target a team has had in their opening three games in a season since Man City in 2011-12 (31), while it's the most touches in the opposition box Opta has on record in the first three games (2008-09 onwards). Indeed, both Brighton (10) and Newcastle (7.3) are averaging the highest number of shots on target per game in the Premier League so far this season." The Betfair Bet: Back both GKs to record 10 or more saves between them @ 4/1



Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers Tables should tuen for Eze The Opta Stat: "No player has had more shots in the Premier League this season than Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze (16), although he has failed to score with all 16 shots. It's the most shots a player has had without scoring in the first three games of a season since Harry Kane in 2017-18 (24), who went on to score 30 goals that term." The Betfair Bet: Back Eberechi Eze to score anytime @ 23/10



Liverpool v Aston Villa No VVD could get messy The Opta Stat: "After losing 5-1 to Newcastle in their first Premier League game this season, Aston Villa have won their last two, scoring seven goals and conceding just once. They are the first top-flight side to lose their opening game by 4+ goals and then win their next two games since QPR in 1986-87. Indeed, Liverpool - after failing to score in four of their first seven Premier League games in 2023, the Reds have scored in all but two of their last 18, netting the most goals of any side since the start of March (43). Only Brighton (19) and Spurs (15) are on a longer run of consecutive scoring games than the Reds (13)." The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to score 2 or more goals @ 13/5



Arsenal v Manchester United Expect Emirates Entertainment The Opta Stat: "12 of the last 16 Premier League goals Arsenal have conceded at the Emirates have been scored in the second half - three of the other four goals have been scored in the opening minute of the game, by Philip Billing in March for Bournemouth, Carlos Alcaraz in April for Southampton and Andreas Pereira in August for Fulham. The Gunners are the first side in Premier League history to concede three goals in the first minute of matches in a calendar year. Indeed, the Gunners have scored in 22 of their last 24 home league games, netting at least twice in 20 of those, but they've also only kept four clean sheets in this run." The Betfair Bet: Back both sides to score 2 or more goals @ 3/1



Completely Free Acca or Bet Builder

Remember, Betfair are offering a completely free acca this weekend, and you can claim yours for this weekend right here!

Based on the reccomendations above, why not try this Bet Builder Multi on Sunday?

Backing each of Liverpool, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Manchester United to score 2 or more goals @ 13/114.00.