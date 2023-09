Darmstadt have lost all their games

Visitors can compete with the champions

Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen

Friday 15 September, 19:30

When Xabi Alonso was striding across Bundesliga midfields like a colossus, he was regarded as one of the smartest and most tactically-aware midfielders to have ever turned out for Bayern Munich. He won the Bundesliga in each of his three campaigns, and as he returns to face his old club in Bavaria, the Basque is carving out a reputation as an astute coach.

Alonso has already overcome Bayern in the Bundesliga, and that 2-1 win at the BayArena last term proved to be the final game as Bayern boss for Julian Nagelsmann. Former Liverpool star Alonso transformed Bayer from a team that was fighting relegation into a top-six side.

New signing Victor Boniface (tipped pre-season in this column as a 25/1 shot as top scorer) has already bashed in four goals, Jonas Hofmann has proven to be a smart signing from Borussia Mönchengladbach, and he already has a good link-up with speedy wing-back Jeremie Frimpong down the right-hand side. Granit Xhaka has come in from Arsenal to provide quality on the ball and grit off the ball.

Leverkusen and Friday's opponents Bayern Munich are the only teams in the Bundesliga who have won all three of their opening league matches. Bayern's record signing Harry Kane has scored three goals in his first three league matches, and is already a respected and valued member of the squad (he's golfing with veteran Thomas Müller, who is never a bad person to make friends with at Bayern).

Leverkusen have beaten Leipzig and won handsomely at Gladbach this season, and I don't think they'll have any fear of visiting a Bayern that hasn't hit top gear yet, and that was beaten 3-0 at home recently by RB Leipzig in the Supercup.

I'll give Leverkusen a one-goal start on the Asian Handicap at 2.021/1. Bayer have only lost two of their last 25 league games by a multiple-goal margin, and I think they can at least make this a close game.

Mayhem in Mainz

Mainz v Stuttgart

Saturday 16 September, 14:30

Stuttgart have made a wild start to the Bundesliga season. They have won both of their home matches 5-0 against Bochum and Freiburg, but in between they suffered a 5-1 hammering at RB Leipzig.

VfB have several attacking players on terrific form. Striker Sehrou Guirassy is the league's top scorer with five goals, while wingers Chris Führich and Silas have been outstanding. Coach Sebastian Hoeness has taken the handbrake off, and if you look at Stuttgart's last 15 competitive games, 12 of them have featured at least three goals.

Mainz are in the relegation zone after a poor start to the campaign which has seen them lose 4-1 at Union Berlin and 4-0 at Werder Bremen. If you stretch back into last season, Die Nullfünfer have won just three of their last 15 matches in the top flight. Ten of those 15 outings have featured three goals or more.

I'm pleasantly surprised to see Over 2.5 Goals trading at 1.758/11, which seems a great price considering both teams' results in the last few months.

Lilies being trampled so far

Darmstadt v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Sunday 17 September, 16:30

It was always likely that Darmstadt would struggle to cope with the jump to Bundesliga level, and so it has proved so far. They lost 1-0 at Hessen rivals Eintracht Frankfurt, were crushed 4-1 at home by Union Berlin (who played most of the game with ten men) and were then swept aside 5-1 by Bayer Leverkusen.

Given their modest spending and collective lack of Bundesliga experience, such struggles are no big surprise, but coach Thorsten Lieberknecht needs to find some answers soon. Lieberknecht's ability to find those solutions was recently hampered by his need to undergo a minor surgical procedure.

Gladbach have claimed just a point so far, but they did at least compete in their 2-1 defeat to Bayern last time out, and new acquisitions Tomas Cvancara and Franck Honorat already look like they can provide goals and assists in this league.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Gladbach/Draw, Over 1.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners at 2.1411/10. Five of the six league games involving these teams have featured at least two goals, and Gladbach's games have featured a league-high 10.3 corners per match so far.