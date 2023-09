Goals expected with Serie A's leading scorers in action

Tomori absence can lead to Martinez shots

Bastoni and Thiaw fouls to complete 15/2 8.40 Bet Builder

It doesn't get much bigger or better when it comes to Saturday evening viewing.

To put it bluntly, Inter and AC Milan hate each other, and if the traditional bad-blood wasn't enough, then there are multiple angles adding fuel to the fire here.

Three Games into the Serie A campaign, and the pair have kept their 100% records intact, sitting first and second in the table respectively. But, the real kicker here is last season's Champions League semi final.

AC Milan laboured to a 3-0 aggregate defeat, but with changes aplenty, they'll be hoping to bite back and put their bitter rivals to the sword. That alone makes this game an absolute must for a bet builder.

Leg 1: Over 1.5 Goals

With the attacking quality on offer here, you certainly wouldn't bet against a couple of strikes hitting the back of the net on Saturday.

Both Inter and AC have started the season in fine goalscoring form, with eight apiece in their three games thus far.

They've had some impressive results, with Inter dismantling Fiorentina 4-0, whilst AC Milan overcame a red card to hold onto a 2-1 win against Roma in their most recent outing.

Yes, Inter did manage to shut out their rivals in both legs of their Champions League semi final last season, but AC Milan have brought in a whole host of attacking talent since.

Christian Pulisic in particular has helped to bolster the numbers put up by the likes of Leao, but the goals don't stop there.

The two Milan sides can boast the two top scorers in the league, with Lautaro Martinez and Olivier Giroud sitting on five and four goals respectively.

Good luck keeping those two out in what I expect to be an end-to-end affair.

Leg 2: Lautaro Martinez 1+ Shot on Target

Inter's main man Martinez has started this season as he finished last campaign.

The Argentinian has already bagged five goals in three games in Serie A, including braces against Monza and Fiorentina. That alone makes a shot on target a tantalising prospect before even looking at the finer details.

If his goal output wasn't enough, then Martinez's 2.43 shots on target per 90 really do the talking here.

Four, one, and two shots on target in his three outings this campaign suggests that he's constantly a threat, and I don't see that being any different against Milan.

Pioli's side will be without Tomori here, not ideal with a derby on the horizon. As a result, it'll likely be a pairing of Malick Thiaw and Pierre Kalulu at the back, and I struggle to see the makeshift duo keeping Martinez at bay for 90 minutes.

Leg 3: Alessandro Bastoni 1+ fouls

Given the numbers behind it, a price of 1.67 is fantastic value for a Bastoni foul, and I just had to include it in my bet builder.

The Italian centre back is a mainstay in that Inter defence. And, whilst an accomplished performer, there's one thing that he's yet to iron out of his game, the occasional rash foul.

Bastoni has averaged 1.33 fouls per 90 this season, committing at least one in every appearance.

These are encouraging numbers given the calibre of his opponents, and with the likely step up in quality that Milan will provide, another foul looks well on the cards.

Bastoni will struggle to get to grips with French target man Olivier Giroud. The Milan forward has drawn 2.17 fouls per 90, and I expect him to force fouls in an attempt to get his side up the pitch.

Then there's Christian Pulisic. The American has drawn 1.54 fouls per 90 this season, and if he bypasses Dimarco, then Bastoni will be left in uncomfortable one-on-one positions.

Leg 4: Malick Thiaw 2+ fouls

Foul are so often the name of the game in derby fixtures like this. Bad-blood, bitter rivalries, it all comes to the fore, and Malick Thiaw is one such player who will get caught up in it all.

Having been a bit-part player for Milan last campaign, the 22 year old Belgian has now cemented himself in the starting lineup. But, his lack of experience is evident.

He's averaging 1.43 fouls per 90, having committed two in each of his last two appearances in Serie A.

On Saturday, he'll face his toughest test yet, the unenviable task of marking both Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

The Inter pairing possess the size, the pace, and the knowhow to draw fouls, evident in the fact that they draw 2.07 and 2.17 per 90 respectively.

Not to mention, Thiaw will be without regular partner Fikayo Tomori here, so expect that inexperience to really come to the fore.

