Diogo Jota can set Reds on their way in BB at 13/2 7.40

In-form Cody Gakpo can net anytime at 3.2 11/5

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday, 12:30

Live on TNT Sports 1

Wolves racking up early defeats

With pre-season upheaval that saw Julen Lopetegui step aside in August, Wolves appeared in plenty of predictions as dark(ish) horses for relegation.

Going into their fifth Premier League outing of the campaign, they sit 15th so is that perhaps slightly better than the naysayers and locals of a pessimistic nature were fearing?

Perhaps so but, focusing on the bare facts, they've lost three of their four games so far and beaten an Everton side that has managed a single point out of 12. In their one home game, Wolves were trounced 4-1 by Brighton.

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £20 in Free Bets when you place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook.

Painting a brighter picture, they were unlucky to lose 1-0 at Manchester United on the opening weekend and have scored seven goals in their last two games if adding a home 5-0 League Cup win over Blackpool to the 3-2 Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace last week.

Rejuvenated Reds off to a fast start

While Wolves have lost three out of four, Liverpool have won three out four and drawn the other. And, to be honest, not many were expecting 10 points out of 12 given that Chelsea and Newcastle were their first two away games and Aston Villa represented potentially awkward foes at Anfield last time.

But with the midfield revamped plus the thrill of Darwin Nunez's two late goals at St James' Park after they played most of the match 1-0 down with 10 men, the Reds look vibrant again.

Villa were brushed aside with ease 3-0 and the their front players, as usual, are in the goals. Mo Salah's decision to avoid the Saudi cash was another boost and the angst of Chelsea seemingly gazumping them for holding midfielders has turned to laughter given the Blues' poor start.

Liverpool look to have unearthed an attacking midfield gem in Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai and bolt on the strong finish to what was undoubtedly a difficult 2022/23 campaign and Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League games. The next best streak in the division is Brentford with seven.

Liverpool hot favourites to atone mauling

There were plenty of lows on the road for Liverpool last season and February's 3-0 defeat at Molineux was one of them.

"I have no words," said Jurgen Klopp later as his team finished the afternoon in 10th place with a miserable 29 points from 20 games.

It should be a very different Liverpool this time and they're just 1.4640/85 to get the three points that would put them top of the table for a few hours at least.

Wolves are 7.613/2 to upset the Merseysiders again while The Draw is 5.39/2.

Before that 3-0 reverse, Liverpool had won their previous six Premier League encounters with Wolves at Molineux. They also beat them there 1-0 in the FA Cup last season so it's hardly a bogey ground.

I fully expect Klopp's men to get it done but shall hold that thought for a Bet Builder.

Jota can torment former club

Despite the new threat provided from Szoboszlai, Liverpool's scoring charts are still dominated by their attackers.

The problem is usually trying to decide which of them might play, apart from Salah of course.

That seems to be easier here as Nunez and Luis Diaz have been on international duty in South America and, in such circumstances, Klopp's standard policy is to leave them on the bench. That could also apply to Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister, who is also flying back from the other side of the world.

That suggests a front three of Salah, Jota and Gakpo and with the Egyptian having failed to score in his last five top-flight away games it's the latter two I like for a bet.

When fit, ex-Wolves frontman Jota always gets the nod in this fixture and he rewarded Klopp's faith when scoring the only goal in Liverpool's 1-0 win at Molineux in 2021.

Jota scored in the 3-1 victory over Bournemouth and added a brace in midweek as Portugal thrashed Luxembourg 9-0.

On the Bet Builder it's 7.413/2 that he bags the opener in a Reds win and I'll take that.

Back Diogo Jota First Goalscorer and Liverpool win on Bet Builder @ 7.413/2 Bet now

Get with Gakpo

Cody Gakpo has been employed in midfield by Klopp this season and that shows the Dutchman's versatility.

But he's still very much a candidate for one of the three forward slots and should find one available on Saturday.

The former PSV man gave himself a confidence boost with goals in both the Netherlands' Euro 2024 qualifiers over the last week which bodes well.

And looking back to last season, Gakpo netted in three of his final four Premier League away games. All in all he looks worth a bet at 3.211/5 on the exchange's Player To Score market.

Back Cody Gakpo to Score @ 3.211/5 Bet now

Jumping back to the Sportsbook and both Jota and Gakpo to score in a Liverpool win pays around 7.06/1.

Adding in a Wolves goal to that bet - and it's not unreasonable given that they've scored a few of late and Liverpool are without Virgil van Dijk - and that pays 10.519/2 on the Bet Builder.

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.