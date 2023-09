Entertaining and absorbing Yorkshire derby

Huddersfield vs Rotherham Terriers and Millers to exchange blows The Opta Stat: "Although they've attempted the third-fewest passes in the Championship this season, Huddersfield have played more passes into the opposition penalty area than any other side (207). With 14% of their passes being played into the box, that is the highest percentage by a team in a Championship season on record (2013-14 onwards)" Huddersfield have been better than expected from an attacking standpoint so far this season. With just three goals from their 76 efforts, they do need to improve their efficiency, however, this is a far easier home fixture than their previous two assignments. Rotherham will be buoyed by their victory over Norwich and although the Millers don't win many on the road, they should be able to contribute. The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS at 20/23



Preston vs Plymouth PNE and Pilgrims to show plenty of attacking intent The Opta Stat: "Despite only playing 283 minutes alongside one another in the Championship this season, no duo have created more chances for one another than Plymouth's Ryan Hardie and Adam Randell (8). They've only exchanged 17 passes, with 47% of those leading to a shot" Preston's defence has been one of their biggest assets so far this season, however, it will come under serious pressure from Plymouth's sharp attack. PNE's two home games have both ended 2-1 and this could follow a similar path. The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS in Preston vs Plymouth at 8/11 1.72

Watford vs Birmingham Hornets new recruit to strike again The Opta Stat: "There have been 52 passes combined in the build-up to Watford's seven Championship goals this season, the most of any side. There were 15 before Mileta Rajovic's goal against Coventry, with the Hornets last having more before passes in the build-up to scoring a league goal in February 2019" Mileta Rajovic could be exactly the striker that Val Ismael has been crying out for. He got off the mark a fortnight ago and with the Hornets topping the table for Shot Creating Actions, he should get a few opportunities this weekend The Betfair Bet: Back Mileta Rajovic Anytime Goalscorer at 9/5 2.78



Bristol City vs West Brom Baggies' indifferent form to continue The Opta Stat: "West Bromwich Albion only conceded 23 goals in their first 26 league games (0.88 per game) under Carlos Corberan but have since shipped 17 in their last nine (1.88 per game) under the Spaniard" The Betfair Bet: Back Bristol City Draw No Bet at 8/11 1.72



Norwich vs Stoke Canaries to quickly bounce back from disappointment The Opta Stat: "Only Cardiff and QPR (15 each) have lost more Championship matches in 2023 than Stoke (13), with the Potters now losing eight of their last 12 games (W2 D2). Only one of their last 41 league defeats has been by a margin of more than two goals, losing 4-0 to Watford last October" Stoke have given away plenty of opportunities on the road so far and if that trend continues, they could be in big trouble at Carrow Road. The hosts aren't watertight at the back and this could be an entertaining watch. The Betfair Bet: Back Norwich to Win or Draw and Over 2.5 Goals @ 13/10



QPR vs Sunderland Classy Black Cats to edge out QPR The Opta Stat: "QPR have lost 12 of their last 16 home league games (W1 D3), including five of their last six (D1). The Hoops haven't scored more than once in any of those 16 home games, scoring just seven goals" Sunderland's last three results have been excellent and they are starting to go through the gears. They will find this tough, but their mobile front-line should be able to create chances in West London The Betfair Bet: Back Sunderland to beat QPR at 6/5 2.16



Blackburn vs Middlesbrough Goalmouth action at both ends The Opta Stat: "Although they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Plymouth last time out, Blackburn's Ryan Hedges created seven chances in the match, the most by a Rovers player in a league game since Craig Conway in December 2018 versus Sheffield Wednesday" Both sides are creating chances. Boro's performances have been littered with defensive mistakes whereas Blackburn have also been far more open than their results have suggested The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Blackburn vs Middlesbrough at 8/11 1.72